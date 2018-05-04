Favourite Quotes (Day 1)

Ahoy, Mateys!

Welcome aboard my ship, the SS Issippi. I am the Captain; you can call me Paul E. Parrot.

I have no clue why I started this post like that, but it’s too late to change it! Let’s head out to sea.

I’d like to thank Cass from Uniquely Cass and the Dutch Lion (Reid) from Dutch Lion Sports for nominating me to share my favourite quotes for the next three days!

Be sure to check out their blogs by clicking the links above! They both write words that I like reading, and I think you’d like them too.

The Rules

Thank the person who nominated you

Post a quote for 3 consecutive days (1 quote each day)

Nominate 3 new bloggers each day

It’s supposed to be one quote per day, but I was nominated twice, so I’m going to do two quotes per day and if anyone has a problem with that, you can walk the plank!

Sorry, I really don’t know why I’m like this.

Here is my first quote.

“Home is the place where the hole is filled.”

– Rowdy Roddy Piper

Rowdy Roddy Piper was a very popular professional wrestler. Last year, I read a book about his life which was (mostly) written by his children because Roddy passed away before he could finish writing it.

A sense of home had always eluded him. His children went to the same school as their grandma, yet they couldn’t understand why their home didn’t feel like home to him.

This quote hit home with me. I like it.

“When you win, say nothing. When you lose, say less.”

– Paul Brown

To me, this quote is all about being a humble winner and not a sore loser. You could also take it out of a sports context and apply it to something else, like social media.

I’m nominating:

Catherine Micqu

The Finicky Cynic

Squid’s Cup of Tea

That’s all for today! Thanks again to Cass and Reid!

Let me know what you thought of the quotes. I’ll be back tomorrow with one more strange introduction, two more quotes, and three more nominations.

For now, I bid you a Chips Ahoy!

