Share Your Blog 2019

It’s 2019, let’s cut to the chase.

We all want more blog followers. We all want to interact with new people and grow our community because bloggers are fun, we understand each other, and this written world we’ve created is a great escape from whatever is going on out there.

*Points to oblivion*

But let’s be honest, it’s hard finding new blogs we like. It’s hard making connections with bloggers who don’t leave comments because you don’t know what they’re thinking, or how their ad-lib conversational voice sounds.

Are they a, haha-er? Do they say, Lol? Do they use way more exclamation marks than they normally would, as to not sound blunt? We may never know!

So let’s stop tip-toeing around the pumpkin patch, put on our adult Pampers, and just get this all out there in the open.

No more excuses. No more sitting on the sidelines and refusing to participate. I’m only handing out post-game orange slices to those who participate.

If you want to meet new bloggers, introduce yourself in the comments section below and leave a link to your blog. It could be a link to your homepage, or a link to your favourite post.

If I were leaving a comment, I would say something like this:

“Hi! I’m Paul! Pardon the exclamation marks, I’m just trying to look non-threatening. This Christmas, I tried to explain to a relative what my blog is about and I couldn’t because I don’t know what my blog is about. What I do know is that upon reading the words I write, you may be tempted to do one of the following: laugh, smile, crave pizza, shake your head, yell at me in all caps, or wonder where the heck I came from.”



You can say whatever you want, but put your best foot forward. Then take your best foot out. Then put it back in and shake it all about.

Hokey pokey.

Anyway, this “Share Your Blog” thing isn’t an original idea. I used to see posts like this on WordPress all the time a few years ago, but haven’t lately. I find they’re more prominent on Twitter these days, but I feel like those threads only attract the same genre. I could be wrong.

My unrealistic goal for this post is to have 100+ bloggers introduce themselves and leave links, so we can all click on each one and discover a blog we didn’t know was there.

If anyone wants to put a link at the bottom of their next blog post, to lead your followers to the comments section of this post, that would be great.

Or even start your own “Share Your Blog” post and bring a crowd to your comments section. Whatever gets the new interactions ball rolling.

I don’t care if you already follow me, or if you came across this post in your Reader, leave a comment. Say hello. Click on the other links. Say hello to them. Follow their blog.

We need to stop being shy and just leave a reply on an unsuspecting person’s comment.

You all know how exciting it is to receive a notification, especially from someone new. So, do it!

One last time:

1. Introduce yourself in the comments section

2. Say something about yourself/your blog

3. Leave a link to your blog

4. Interact with the other bloggers who comment

5. Alert the media (optional)

Please don’t let me down. It’s only January 2. There’s a 90-day window at the start of every year where you can’t let anyone down. It’s a rule, look it up.

Everyone understand? Cool.

Let’s do it.

Thank you!

