Before, During, and Laughter

Hello out there, we’re on the air, it’s blogging night, tonight.
Only a few of you will understand that reference.
Anyway, this isn’t going to be a long post. I hope. This is just a completely pretentious and self-serving update about my blog.
Every so often I change certain aesthetic components of my blog if I feel it’s getting a bit stale, or if I just getting tired of looking at the same thing.
On Sunday, I decided to make a few minor changes that some of you have probably noticed. And if you haven’t, that’s
not okay.
First off, I changed my profile picture for the first time since 2013. I figured it was time.
A few months ago I received a comment from someone who asked me why I was wearing a suit in my picture. They followed that up with, “Is that who you are as a person?”
That comment made me laugh, but it also made me realize that, “No, that’s not really who I am as a person”. It’s just a picture that was taken before I went to a wedding. Not my wedding (hold for laughter & other inaudible noises), just a wedding.
So the thought of changing my picture has been festering for a few months but I didn’t really have anything worth changing it to. Until now. Maybe.
There. That is the entire photo if you zoom out of my face. That is me as a person.
An overgrown child who sits down to put his winter boots on in the middle of April, while wearing a Mighty Ducks hat, and looking at a camera as if I’m a character in the opening credits of a wholesome family sitcom from the 90s.
It doesn’t get any more real than that.
That being said, I’m a bit self conscious about the sudden change, so if you like it, let me know. If you don’t like it, pretend that you do and hope I don’t notice you’re lying just to boost my ego.
Hey, I told you at the start that this was going to be a pretentious and self-serving post. Don’t act surprised now.
I’m still getting used to the new picture, so if you notice I go back to my old one, you’ll know that I gave in to a moment of weakness and crumbled like the Raptors at the end of Game 1 against the Cavaliers.
Sorry, fresh wound. It helps if I
sob talk about it.
Another change I made on my blog was the short bio that appears at the end of my posts (when viewed online).
Now, it simply reads: “I don’t know what my blog is about.”
That’s the truth.
Another thing I changed was the tagline of my blog. The previous tagline was, “Something to discuss at the dinner table.”
Just because that tagline is gone doesn’t mean you can’t still talk about my blog over dinner. I know at least one blogger does. Shoutout to Squid and her family in Florida!
My new tagline is simple: Before, During, and Laughter
Why?
Well, I seem to write about the past a lot. I don’t mean to. There’s just a lot of blog-worthy content that I couldn’t share at the time those events took place because this blog didn’t exist. So now I’m catching up and that’s what “Before” represents.
“During” obviously represents the present.
“Laughter” is self-explanatory.
It has a good ring to it, doesn’t it?
Finally, I updated my About page. This is an incredible feat because I’ve hated that page since Day 1. This is the most comprehensive version of my About page and dare I say, I’m finally happy with it?
You should really go read it. Here is another link.
I thought about changing the header image, but I’m too attached to the current one/can’t find a new one.
The black side panels aren’t going anywhere either. This blog was created in the middle of the night and a brighter looking blog was too hard on the eyes for the time of day, so I’m staying true to my blog’s roots and keep the black sides.
That’s it, really.
A new picture, a new bio, a new tagline, and a new About page. Small updates that help make this blog a little bit more real.
Everything else stays the same. This post was completely pointless, just so you know.
Oh, I’m going to get back into writing some fictional posts soon, so you can
pretend to look forward to those.
Au revoir.
Followed your blog. Seems you have a lot of wit and humor tucked in your blog! Happy blogging.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you! The wit is definitely the heartbeat of this blog lol
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah. Got it! It’s really the wit! 👌lol
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fun post, I like your writing style 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you!!
LikeLiked by 1 person