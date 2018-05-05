Favourite Quotes (Day 2)

On the 12th day of Blogmas my followers gave to me…

Twelve drafts unfinished

Eleven likers lurking

Ten Canadians cackling

Nine posts a posting

Eight awards a mystery

Seven spam comments

Six views per day

Five onion rings (blah!)

Four ketchup packets

Three blind mice

Two trips to the loo

And a blog post nobody reads

Oh, whoops. I didn’t know anyone was listening.

Since you’re here, you might as well join me for Day 2 of my favourite quotes! You might even get a participation balloon out of it.

Note: This is a BYOB event, which means you must Blow up Your Own Balloon. I can’t do it. I’m quite terrible at it. I wrote a blog post about it in June 2015. You can chase that goose later.

But for now, it’s time for the main event of the evening!

I’d like to thank Cass from Uniquely Cass and the Dutch Lion (Reid) from Dutch Lion Sports for nominating me to share my favourite quotes for three consecutive days!

Make sure you click the links to their respective blogs! Even if it means you end up reading their blog instead of the rest of this post, do it!

The Rules

Thank the person who nominated you

Post a quote for 3 consecutive days (1 quote each day)

Nominate 3 new bloggers each day

It’s supposed to be one quote per day, but I was nominated twice, so I’m going to do two quotes per day and if anyone has a problem with that, then no balloon for you!

“When I let go of what I am, I become what I might be.”

– Lao Tzu

Who we are right now is a collection of everything that has happened to us in the past. When we let go of that – our old limits, habits, and beliefs, we give ourselves room to grow and reach our full potential.

That’s what I take away from this quote.

“The true test of a man’s character is what he does when no one’s watching.”

– John Wooden

I think this one is self-explanatory, or at least, it should be.

I’m Nominating:

Walking Through Life

Riddle from the Middle

Catherine’s Blog

I’ll be back tomorrow for Day 3, so you can look forward to another strange introduction, two more quotes, and three more nominations.

Feel free to share your thoughts on today’s quotes!

Here is your participation ballon -> 9

Ever notice how the number 9 looks like a balloon attached to a string? Me neither. Impress your friends.

Sayonara.

Day 1 | 2

