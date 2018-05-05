Favourite Quotes (Day 2)

On the 12th day of Blogmas my followers gave to me…
Twelve drafts unfinished
Eleven likers lurking
Ten Canadians cackling
Nine posts a posting
Eight awards a mystery
Seven spam comments
Six views per day
Five onion rings (blah!)
Four ketchup packets
Three blind mice
Two trips to the loo
And a blog post nobody reads
Oh, whoops. I didn’t know anyone was listening.
Since you’re here, you might as well join me for Day 2 of my favourite quotes! You might even get a participation balloon out of it.
Note: This is a BYOB event, which means you must Blow up Your Own Balloon. I can’t do it. I’m quite terrible at it. I wrote a blog post about it in June 2015. You can chase that goose later.
But for now, it’s time for the main event of the evening!
I’d like to thank Cass from Uniquely Cass and the Dutch Lion (Reid) from Dutch Lion Sports for nominating me to share my favourite quotes for three consecutive days!
Make sure you click the links to their respective blogs! Even if it means you end up reading their blog instead of the rest of this post, do it!
The Rules
- Thank the person who nominated you
- Post a quote for 3 consecutive days (1 quote each day)
- Nominate 3 new bloggers each day
It’s supposed to be one quote per day, but I was nominated twice, so I’m going to do two quotes per day
and if anyone has a problem with that, then no balloon for you!
“When I let go of what I am, I become what I might be.”
– Lao Tzu
Who we are right now is a collection of everything that has happened to us in the past. When we let go of that – our old limits, habits, and beliefs, we give ourselves room to grow and reach our full potential.
That’s what I take away from this quote.
“The true test of a man’s character is what he does when no one’s watching.”
– John Wooden
I think this one is self-explanatory, or at least, it should be.
I’m Nominating:
I’ll be back tomorrow for Day 3, so you can look forward to another strange introduction, two more quotes, and three more nominations.
Feel free to share your thoughts on today’s quotes!
Here is your participation ballon -> 9
Ever notice how the number 9 looks like a balloon attached to a string? Me neither. Impress your friends.
Sayonara.
