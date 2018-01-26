Are you lost on the side of the road
can I take you some place you call home
feeling empty and bare it’s a lonely place up there
you can do this, I know you, I’ll show you
but now there’s water falling above you
it’s beside you, it’s on you, it’s in you
and it’s hot, and it’s cold, and it’s making you old
on your shoulders, in your face
I never said this was a pretty place
it’s in your hair, it’s on your skin
just make it go away
you’re scratching all over now
not enough fingers to reach all the places, huh
it’s hot in here now, do you feel it
but you’re standing there sh-sh-sh-shivering
fall to your knees now
just another itch
it’s just another itch
you’re okay, you’re okay, you’re okay
I’m okay, I’m okay, I’m okay
let me out, let me out
I’m sh-sh-sh-shaking
it’s so hot
let me out
the water
the water
but I’m sh-sh-sh-shivering
and this is not how it was
and I can’t brea-
I can’t brea-
oh my God, I can’t breeeathe
gaaaasssssp
it just keeps coming
I turn and I turn and it’s still there
falling on me
crushing me
it’s all spinning
the room is sp-sp-sp-spinning
am I stutt-tt-tt-ering
stutt-tt-ering
just open the curtain, somebody open the curtain
it’s fogging up now, it’s fogging up
call for help
help
help
no one’s there
sh-sh-sh-shaking
sh-sh-sh-shivering
can I stand still
let me stand still
sit down
up
down
breathe in
breathe out
where’s the air
I think I’m ssssweating
shhhhivering
shhhhaking
shivering
shaking
shi-ver-ing
sha-king
ssshhhiiivvveeerrriiinnng
ssshhhaaa-
water hot cold shoulders old
hair face skin home spin
crush fog fall curtain call
shiver shake shiver shake
breathe
where am I
what happened
this isn’t my life
this is the side of the road
and I’m lost.