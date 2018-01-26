Are you lost on the side of the road

can I take you some place you call home

feeling empty and bare it’s a lonely place up there

you can do this, I know you, I’ll show you

but now there’s water falling above you

it’s beside you, it’s on you, it’s in you

and it’s hot, and it’s cold, and it’s making you old

on your shoulders, in your face

I never said this was a pretty place

it’s in your hair, it’s on your skin

just make it go away

you’re scratching all over now

not enough fingers to reach all the places, huh

it’s hot in here now, do you feel it

but you’re standing there sh-sh-sh-shivering

fall to your knees now

just another itch

it’s just another itch

you’re okay, you’re okay, you’re okay

I’m okay, I’m okay, I’m okay

let me out, let me out

I’m sh-sh-sh-shaking

it’s so hot

let me out

the water

the water

but I’m sh-sh-sh-shivering

and this is not how it was

and I can’t brea-

I can’t brea-

oh my God, I can’t breeeathe

gaaaasssssp

it just keeps coming

I turn and I turn and it’s still there

falling on me

crushing me

it’s all spinning

the room is sp-sp-sp-spinning

am I stutt-tt-tt-ering

stutt-tt-ering

just open the curtain, somebody open the curtain

it’s fogging up now, it’s fogging up

call for help

help

help

no one’s there

sh-sh-sh-shaking

sh-sh-sh-shivering

can I stand still

let me stand still

sit down

up

down

breathe in

breathe out

where’s the air

I think I’m ssssweating

shhhhivering

shhhhaking

shivering

shaking

shi-ver-ing

sha-king

ssshhhiiivvveeerrriiinnng

ssshhhaaa-

water hot cold shoulders old

hair face skin home spin

crush fog fall curtain call

shiver shake shiver shake

breathe

where am I

what happened

this isn’t my life

this is the side of the road

and I’m lost.

Advertisements