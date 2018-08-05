It is said that if you don’t think clowns are scary, then you probably are a clown. Harsh, maybe. But don’t get mad at me, I don’t make the rules. Except in this case. I made up that line for the sake of an introduction.
The other night as I went to sleep, the sudden thought of, “Clowns aren’t scary” crossed my mind. I’m not sure why it did, but it did.
Better than a flock of geese crossing my mind, they take forever. Just put a conveyor belt on the road at designated “Geese Crossings”. That’ll speed things up.
Bam, fixed the world.
It made me think about all the times I’ve heard people freak out over clowns and how petrifying they are.
I don’t get it. I don’t think clowns are scary.
If you’re afraid of clowns, I’m not saying you shouldn’t be. I can’t tell you what to fear, especially when the lights go out and you hear a creak in the distance.
Don’t worry, it was probably just a potato chip….*creak*….two potato chips under your pillow.
I just don’t share the fear of clowns with you.
Truthfully, I’m more afraid of dogs than I am clowns.
*Pause for all the gasps*
I don’t trust dogs. From a distance, and via pictures, they’re cool. And outside of a select 1-2 dogs, I’ve never really wanted them near me. That is weird, yes, but it’s normal for me.
Are there evil clowns? I don’t know, are there?
Or are we just judging them based on their face?
To me, they’ve always looked like their little sister put makeup on them while they were taking a nap, they didn’t notice, and left the house to go twist balloons into shapes.
That’s a perfectly reasonable explanation for their appearance.
Watching the IT movie was like watching a comedy. There were points when I felt the clown was trying to be scary and I asked myself, “Am I supposed to be scared right now? Is that what they want me to feel in this moment?”
I was unfazed.
Even as a kid, I remember going to the Doctor’s and in some of the rooms there was a clown doll hanging from the ceiling above the examination table. I guess it was something for kids to stare at? A distraction? Decoration? An out of place ornament?
I never looked at it and thought, “Ahh a scary clown hanging from the ceiling!” It was just, “Oh, a clown. Can you give me my needle now?”
I’m also unfazed by needles. Always just stared at them and went about my day.
Is there a correlation between those who aren’t afraid of clowns, and those who aren’t afraid of needles? Or did I just create my own category?
Always hated the eye doctor, though. Dogs and eye doctors – blah.
Back to clowns.
Feeling in the minority on this whole issue, I put it to a Twitter poll.
Are clowns scary? Yes or no.
63% said yes. 37% said no.
I was expecting 80% to say yes, so I consider this a win for the No side.
If you’re wondering how many people voted, it was 1,782,243. That’s a fairly good sample size, if I say so myself.
Okay, it was 27 people. 27 people voted. Are you happy now!?
Three bloggers replied to the poll.
Christine said: “As if this even needs to be asked. Horrifying smiley jackwads.”
Reid said: “Yes, clowns are most definitely scary.”
T said: “As if you even need to ask!”
Upon telling T that I was writing a blog post about this, she said, “Please tell me the title in advance so I can avoid reading it.”
Now she has to read it, since I linked her blog. Ha! I get the last (and first) laugh here.
Notice a theme with the responses, though?
Where are the people who voted, “No”? Why didn’t they say anything? I think I know why. They know they’re in the minority.
It’s no different than when you’re in high school and are polling your friends to see who is going to something. One person says they aren’t going and then another says they aren’t, and then that turns into, “No one is going”.
When really, there were people who wanted to go but they realized they were in the minority, so they stayed silent.
I don’t know if that reference fits here, but it’s all I have.
So here I am, speaking up for those of us who are not afraid of clowns. Why did I just feel a cold shiver? Will I regret saying those words?
Ah, it was just the air conditioner turning on behind me.
Come to think of it, I can’t even remember the last time I saw a clown in person. It’s not like they’re walking down the street, playing music, and ringing a bell.
They aren’t an ice cream truck. Why aren’t people afraid of ice cream trucks? They lure you out of your house. Clowns don’t. Clowns would never.
Clowns just need a new PR representative. Maybe film a few commercials of them helping people cross the street, or trying on shoes for back to school season.
Again, I’m not telling you what you should, or shouldn’t be afraid of. I’m just trying to understand.
I’m not afraid of clowns, are you?
Let me know in the comments below.
I’m not offering my PR services because clowns are creepy. And I feel like the movie “It” isn’t helping their case.
You’re off the hook for this one. The clowns have chosen to represent themselves.
Clowns look EXACTLY like their little sisters got at them with makeup! And they’re not scary. The only somewhat creepy thing about them is that they can frown and smile at the same time. That’s just weird.
Clowns do look like they feel every emotion all at once.
Who else but a clown could pull off looking confused, excited, depressed, happy, and angry at once? No one, that’s who. They’re talented people, clowns.
Oh you are SO lucky this post won’t give me nightmares, Paul! Lol and you did tag my blog but I didn’t get a notification so if you didn’t tell me I wouldn’t have known! Lol
I have a whole post about why I hate clowns. It’s a real fear that I wish didn’t affect me as a grown ass woman but it does lol
Thanks for reading. I wouldn’t have subjected you to this if it were scary! No shame in having fears as an adult!
Haha no problem 😉 thanks for being honest about the level of scariness
I’m not scared of them either! How funny. The only one I don’t like is William Gasey, but he was actually a serial killer who happened to be a serial killer. 🤔
It’s actually John Wayne Gacy. I left a comment (& a link to his biography page, so it might get marked as spam) about him too! 😀
That’s right! I couldn’t remember if it was William Gary or John Wayne Gacy, so I went with William. I’ve listened to murder mystery shows about him. He’s creepy.
I votes yes. Clowns are scary. But I am not afraid of them. I am brave like that.
For me, clowns are too loud, too unpredictable. Too not funny. I don’t like them, even if they are just doing their jobs.
(I never saw the movie “IT”)
Hmm interesting distinction. Maybe I should’ve asked, “Are you afraid of clowns?” I’m starting to think clowns are less prevalent these days.
Hey, I’m one of those people who who replied no to your poll. I don’t think they’re scary. Dolls too are not. But spooky music is. God does it scare the shit out of me. Anyway, I don’t like the genre of horror on the whole (read I’m a scaredy cat) , so I didn’t bother with it.
And when it comes to dogs, yes! I am so scared of dogs. I don’t trust them a bit. Especially the stray ones and the giant Labrador that lives above me. She is always hyper active, and I don’t know if she wants to bite me or not. I am made to feel guilty, especially when I scream when my friend’s dog will try to sit on my lap. I don’t care stay away. Yes they are cute in concept but it has teeth! No thanks! And I remember my fear of dogs began when i was 6 and a rabid dog vit my friend and followed me fir half a kilometre. *Shudders*
Anyway thanks for reading my rant. In felt like I finally needed to come out.
For some reason, I like the horror genre, though the spooky music does get to me sometimes – in a good way. If that makes sense.
Yes! That feeling of guilty when a friend’s dog comes near! They always say, “Oh it’s friendly. It doesn’t bite. It likes you!” And I’m thinking, “Get me outta here.” I don’t know what dogs are thinking. What if they chew a hole through my pants? I just don’t trust them. Good luck with that giant Labrador above you!
I am so scared of clowns! 😦
And needles.
And dogs.
Yeah, I’m scared of all of these things.
I just… I can’t…
Also, I’ve always had this belief that clowns are just really sad alcoholics who are hiding their pain behind their makeup.
So that’s a bit creepy.
Needles – no. Just no. I don’t even want to see them.
Three years ago, I went to the dentist and I needed to get fillings. When the dentist said that, I immediately broke down because I just started thinking about that numbing injection going into my gums!
Yeah, we sat for 10 minutes just them comforting me.
Also, I have to get my flu vaccination every year and I cry every year.
Dogs are just… blehh… I like them in my pictures but I don’t ever want to see them around.
Hmm I think your clown theory is actually true when it comes to Krusty the Clown in The Simpsons.
Ahh the needle to the gums! I’ve had that. It’s a weird feeling. Your mouth feels like it’s a soft couch. I don’t enjoy anything dentist related.
The day will come where you don’t cry for your flu shot! Just watch an episode of Being The Elite while they do it or something lol
Totally! 😀 That guy has issues.
A soft couch?! But, now that I think of it, I can actually see what you’re saying.
I’ll keep jumping around. That, in itself, will be a problem. 🙂 But perhaps I’ll try. 😀
Clowns aren’t scary. Reality is challenging to some people so they develop reasons to question everything. It’s just silly. I recommend big kid chonies and more dress up clothes as therapy. JS
Haha this made me laugh, well said!
I’m not afraid of clowns.. Apart from about 2 years ago there was this thing for Halloween where people would dress up as scary clowns and either run at people or run at people and hurt them, haha my paranoia wasn’t a fan of that.
Ohh yeah, that was a worldwide thing. People are crazy. I don’t like Halloween to begin with and that just made me like it less lol
Freaking clowns. Bastards.
Your raw hatred is hilarious haha
Hahaha!!
Truthfully, I’m more afraid of dogs than I am clowns.
I tend to agree, but, then again, I was attacked by a dog. I’ve never been attacked by a clown, so I’m not nervous around them.
Are there evil clowns? I don’t know, are there?
John Wayne Gacy. He was a clown. He killed more than 33 people – specifically boys & young men – & raped them, & probably others too. He would dress up as a clown when he murdered these people sometimes. https://www.biography.com/people/john-wayne-gacy-10367544
Well this comment took a turn lol. I think I’ve heard the name before – didn’t know he was a killer clown.
I always get the sense that dogs want to attack me even if they don’t. How did the dog attack you?
Clowns are not scary, but needles are…I thought It was a comedy too. It wasn’t?? 🤡
Hmm maybe it was a comedy after all! They should really market it better.
😂
Great post – I think the reference to high school totally fits here, where one person decides not to like / do something and suddenly everyone else feels the same way. I used to hate that in school but still obviously followed the crowd, i guess society does the same thing to fallen celebrities.
But i also think John Wayne Gacy and IT changed peoples perception of clowns to be scary and they probably won’t ever be able to recover from it. These days it’s almost like if you’re a person that likes clowns then you’re an actual freak.
Somehow no one finds Krusty terrifying though, so who knows lol
Hmm I get it, but that’s just one guy who was a psychopath. And the other is a fictional character. People still enjoy crime shows and aren’t afraid of regular people (I think). I think clowns get a bad name because of their appearance.
Krusty has the strangest hair too, yet no one questions it.
