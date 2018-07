Take me away

away from here

from the sound

the smell

and the mirror

let me breathe

away from here

where I can talk

be heard

and speak more

than one word

let me be

away from here

where I don’t

have to look

over my shoulder

and feel every look

getting colder

and colder

let me stand

away from here

up straight

with no weight

pushing me down

let me do

away from here

be how

I need to

and don’t ask

what or who

let me live

away from here

one day

some day

another day

let me be

just let me be.

