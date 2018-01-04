Leave It All Behind

Should’ve moved on long ago, but I didn’t know

Should’ve listened to the words I never heard

Should’ve just kept walking and forget to turn around

Because the words on the paper have gotten old

Maybe the ghosts read them to learn some English

They can talk like I do

Can talk like I do

Like I do

They can talk

Could’ve tried a little bit harder, I know

Could’ve looked the other way before today

Could’ve believed all the hype and gone to sleep at night

Let the moon find my room and rock me to sleep

Because the streetlights have reported me missing

They knew I was chasing a different world, around the world

I had to run after it

Had to run after it

Run after it

I had to

This the part where we turn around

Pick it all up and put it down

Crank the sound

And let ’em all know

We’re pound for pound

The best in the world

There’s no rest of the world

‘Cause the best in the world

Don’t rest

This is all in jest

Make a laugh, make a funny, oh look it’s the Easter bunny

Make it random, make it cool, make it to the pizza parlour after school

Bring a pencil and make a note

Never forget the first thing you wrote

The things I see are the things are write

And things I write are the things you see

Find the rest of me

It’s the best of me

I’ll get dressed and see

How it’s more than three years later

And I’m the only instigator

Find me another debater

I’ll build this pile higher and higher and make it straighter

So give it to me straight

I’m late, I know

But I have a lot to show and tell

So let me tell

So we can all feel well

Didn’t say what was wrong, but what was right

Didn’t ask for assistance despite persistence

Didn’t have anything to keep for my own

Now the faces don’t even move in the distance

And these goosebumps only come when I’m cold

Find me another blanket, this one is getting old

I have to move on now

Have to move on now

Move on now

I have to

I’ll pour this heart out on the nightstand because I can

I’ll prove it

I’ll take these words and teach them gymnastics because I can

I’ll prove it

I’ll bend the unbendable because I can

I’ll prove it

I’ll win a staring contest with the sky because I can

I’ll prove it

I’ll find a needle in a haystack because I can

I’ll prove it

I’ll turn this into a story you can read later because I can

I’ll prove it

I’ll enter this year with an empty backpack because I can

I’ll prove it

I’ll take a look back, smile and nod, and then leave it all behind because I can

I’ll prove that, first.

