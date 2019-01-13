Colder After Midnight

Is there a plan
Is there a point
What if these days never count
What if they just continue to mount

As I sit here and wait
I cannot stay warm
I cannot be moved
All I can do
Is worry about the outside view

Would you ask me to be still
Is that something you’d do
Right now I don’t know
If I did any of this for you

And it’s gone
So very fast
If I don’t sleep tonight
Maybe today will last

But I’m here
And I’m out like a light
It gets colder after midnight
So my mind flies to the sky to avoid
All that I hope
All that I dream
But everything up there is cloudy it seems

So I’m lost
Caught in the wind
Won’t you give me a hand
Where’d you go
With the grip of quicksand

It’s a fear
An ever-present scare
This is me here
And never over there

Is there a plan
Is there a point
What if these days never count
What if they just continue to mount?

  1. Muntazir says:
    January 13, 2019 at 5:50 AM

    This is so poignant. The emotions can be felt so deeply.

  2. Jenna Rambles says:
    January 13, 2019 at 9:09 AM

    I feel like poems are always a nice way to start a Sunday morning. So thank you for this 🙂 have a great day Paul!

