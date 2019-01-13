Is there a plan

Is there a point

What if these days never count

What if they just continue to mount

As I sit here and wait

I cannot stay warm

I cannot be moved

All I can do

Is worry about the outside view

Would you ask me to be still

Is that something you’d do

Right now I don’t know

If I did any of this for you

And it’s gone

So very fast

If I don’t sleep tonight

Maybe today will last

But I’m here

And I’m out like a light

It gets colder after midnight

So my mind flies to the sky to avoid

All that I hope

All that I dream

But everything up there is cloudy it seems

So I’m lost

Caught in the wind

Won’t you give me a hand

Where’d you go

With the grip of quicksand

It’s a fear

An ever-present scare

This is me here

And never over there

Is there a plan

Is there a point

What if these days never count

What if they just continue to mount?

