Is there a plan
Is there a point
What if these days never count
What if they just continue to mount
As I sit here and wait
I cannot stay warm
I cannot be moved
All I can do
Is worry about the outside view
Would you ask me to be still
Is that something you’d do
Right now I don’t know
If I did any of this for you
And it’s gone
So very fast
If I don’t sleep tonight
Maybe today will last
But I’m here
And I’m out like a light
It gets colder after midnight
So my mind flies to the sky to avoid
All that I hope
All that I dream
But everything up there is cloudy it seems
So I’m lost
Caught in the wind
Won’t you give me a hand
Where’d you go
With the grip of quicksand
It’s a fear
An ever-present scare
This is me here
And never over there
Is there a plan
Is there a point
What if these days never count
What if they just continue to mount?
This is so poignant. The emotions can be felt so deeply.
I feel like poems are always a nice way to start a Sunday morning. So thank you for this 🙂 have a great day Paul!
