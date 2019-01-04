Look Good, Feel Good, Blog Good

When you go on a tour of a university campus and they bring you to a dorm room, your entire body takes a panoramic view of the place and your head tilts to the strangest angles, as if you’ve never observed anything before.
This is the part where every Dad looks under the bed and in the closet to see how much storage space there is, before proclaiming, “Oh yeah, you’ll have tons of space.”
As you’re taking in the entire ambience (new year, new words) of the room, you notice the uncomfortable desk chair and the concrete walls.
To muffle (again – new year, new words) any qualms (NYNW) about the living situation, they tell you that you can bring your own chair from home, and your university experience won’t be about the walls that contain you, but rather, what you do inside of them.
Or maybe it’s “what you do outside of them”. Or “what you make of them”. Or “the people you meet”. Or “how you cover up every inch of concrete with posters and flags”. I can’t remember.
Also, that whole bit about the desk chair was completely unnecessary. I’m just passionate about not sitting on stiff chairs for eight months. Aren’t we all, though?
Where am I going with this?
The concrete walls not defining your post-secondary experience is my elaborate analogy for blogging.
Sure, there are no concrete walls here. Hmm, that sort of ruins my analogy. Can we build a wa…nope, not going to finish that sentence.
Point being: blogging is what we make of it.
On the fourth Sunday of this week – known as “Wednesday” in the Western World – I encouraged all of you to introduce yourself and share a link to your blog in the comments section of my post in an effort to build community, camaraderie, and a cacophony of cackles.
I came up with that alliteration, specifically for a tweet on my @CappyTalks account. My fingers needed a drink of water after writing it. Such a mouthful.
Share Your Blog 2019 was the name of the post, as most of you know. I wasn’t sure at the time why I was putting “2019” in the title, but I now realize it was probably my guardian writing angel looking out for me, so I can turn it into an annual post at the start of every year going forward.
Unlike Delissio, you guys delivered! Thank you!
As of right now, 44 people shared their blog and I can already see the connections that were made coming to fruition. If you haven’t joined the party yet, feel free to wander in whenever!
I really only deserve about 5% of the credit for this entire thing. The rest is all yours.
That being said, one of the things I never knew I loved until now, was reading the comments on someone else’s blog and coming across people talking about me. What an ego trip that was. And it happened multiple times!
Someone bring me back down to Earth, please.
Just as long as it’s a limo you bring me down in. I have standards now.
But really, I can’t thank those of you who commented, enough. Over the last two days, I’ve probably re-read every comment about seven and a half times, like a proud parent…twice removed…from your house…because I’m not your guardian…sorry…I’ve been meaning to tell you…
That joke ran through five red light ellipses. I’m proud of myself.
You guys made my heart smile.
Awwww guys, we made his heart smile! Awwww look at da wittle cheeks of the heart as they clump! Awoogiewoogiewoo (the noise people make when they pull your cheeks).
Alright, stop. No pulling the cheeks of my heart. I’m not your grandson.
That was a, “grandparents pulling your cheeks” joke. Cross it off the Bingo card if you have it.
The original title of this post was, “Community”. Somewhere along the way, “Look Good, Feel Good, Blog Good” popped in my head and I decided to go with that, instead.
By the way, the title of this post should be said in the most Canadian accent you have stashed away in your repertoire.
If you don’t know how to sound Canadian, try holding your breath and talking from the back of your throat at the same time. Done. Welcome to Canada. What size skate do you take?
Back to talking about community, though.
I’ve grown up watching and playing sports. I like teams. There’s an unspoken trust when you’re on a team.
It’s a, “Dis ma crew, don’t mess” kind of trust. The best teams are the ones that are like family, where you can say anything and it doesn’t matter because it comes from a place of love.
Even outside of sports, it can be a group of friends that is tight like a family.
One thing I’m finding out about myself is I like to be a part of these groups, and that feeling of being part of a community is something I’ve been chasing since my university days when my floor mates were my brothers and sisters.
I think that’s part of the reason why I’m so adamant about bloggers interacting with each other. Great and happy things happen when like-minded people get together to be a part of something special.
And maybe I’m just selfishly chasing that feeling to fill a void, but so be it.
I have over 5400 followers, but that number is deceiving. I liken it to a teacher, who over the course of their career may have taught hundreds, if not thousands of kids. But they only teach 30 this year.
That’s the blogging community. People come, people go. But as long as there are people, there will be a community.
Wow, that was wise. I’m going to stop while I’m ahead.
Now go forth and look good, feel good, blog good!
This is the end of your guided tour. Gift shop, anyone?
There’s a keychain with my face on it.
I'll make sure to link back to you the next time I mention you in my blog. Which I definitely will. Now that I know how to do that, thanks to you. 🙂 Seriously, though- that was a great thing you did. I have had so many new followers in the past two days, and had my best day for views EVER yesterday, out of six years. Wow! What a heady feeling. Makes me a little nervous. LOL! Thank you.
Ohh the days after the most views ever are equally exciting and frightening! It feels like it's all downhill from there. It'll be ok, though!
How does one "link back" in a blog and how can I get in on this blogging fiesta?! I really enjoyed your post and your sense of humor is refreshing. #helpagirlout
Hi! Here's the link to my post where bloggers are introducing themselves in the comments section: https://captainsspeech.wordpress.com/2019/01/02/share-your-blog-2019/
Thank you!!! 😀
So I woke up in “a mood” (not sure what kind of mood, but it’s definitely a mood) but this made it better! Thanks, Paul!
ps: you’ll be mentioned in my post today, so prep your ego now for not getting any bigger by appearing in another post.
My ego is so big, I need a mansion to put it in and a chef to cook for it. Ah see, that's the ego talking again lol

Glad this helped brighten your day!
Glad this helped brighten your day!
I'm sure chef Paulo will be looking for a job since his cooking show didn't do that well 😉
The ratings have been down lately, but word through the grapevine (he grows grapes) has it he'll be making a return very soon.
Well tell him to hurry up cos I think his show is fantabulous
Always bringing people together, Paul. You are a super star!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, I can't argue with you there haha. Thank you!
I'm glad I can cross off "grandparents pulling your cheeks." Now I just need "hockey reference" and I'll have BINGO! Does the question about skate size count? Too vague?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let's check with the judges……they accept it! Whoop whoop whooooop (those are the Price is Right victory noises). Bingo has been called!
Really appreciate you using your blog to connect bloggers to each other. Made me realize that commenting and following each other is important to sustaining the blogging community, along with keeping up one's blog. I admit, I've been slipping on those aspects recently, and I plan to get back to commenting and establishing meaningful connections with bloggers. Thanks for reminding me of that!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Definitely. Sometimes the process of looking, following, and commenting gets frustrating and leads nowhere but other times it can be rewarding. Just takes time.
I think a lot of times we take for granted online communities, thinking that will always be there. And so we push it away, like I've been doing for quite a while now... Instead of both contributing and appreciating others contributions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Completely agree. Most of the people who would like and comment on my posts 2-3 years ago are no longer around. It's constantly a new cycle of bloggers,
You did a lot of good, Paul! You allowed a lot of people to hit mother lode in connecting their blog to other people. Thank you!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I'm so glad with how it turned out! I've enjoyed watching bloggers find new blogs and love it instantly. Exactly what I hoped would happen!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now you've connected a few of us Paul, we'll have more reading and commenting enjoyment, though our eyes will be blearier by day's end – we are not all young like you, you know. 🙂 If you can't take your own chair to the dorm room, can you sneak in a comfy cushion at least?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Haha I promise you my eyes are just as bleary. We're in this together. And yes! A comfy cushion is allowed! That's actually what I used for the first few weeks before I brought my desk chair from home, since it wouldn't fit in the car on move-in day.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I absolutely love your attitude about blogging and the fact that you want bloggers to interact and connect is just awesome! I always said that social media lacks that human connection we used to get in the real world. People don't really reach out and talk anymore. So happy that you are making an effort to make people feel welcome and share some love, Paul! Very happy to have crossed blog paths with you and look forward to reading more of your wonderful posts! Happy 2019 to you! 😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
So nice of you to say, thank you! I find that some (most?) social media platforms can be downright mean and constantly negative depending on who/what you follow. But with blogging, this is like a different world where the nice, supportive people reside.
I invite you to share you link in the comments of my previous post! You have one of the most welcoming welcome pages I’ve ever read and I think a lot of people would enjoy your writing!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are very sweet, Paul! That really means a lot that you think I have a welcoming blog! I wanted everyone that came across my blog to feel like they are at home and that’s why I like to call my fellow bloggers my “Blog Family”… So welcome to my blog family, Paul! 😊 I will definitely consider your invitation to share a link to my blog on your previous post. I really thought that was a beautiful idea and such a fun way to meet other amazing bloggers!
I do so agree with you about blog world. I’ve been on other social media platforms and I have to say that WordPress has been a much more pleasant experience socially. People really seem supportive and cheerful. I’m very fortunate that the not so nice people that I have come across have been few (and hopefully it stays that way! lol) I really enjoy your writing, as well! It’s very spirited and full of positive vibes and the world needs more of that. Please keep doing what you’re doing! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are so humble big blog brother. Thank you 😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks little Sass! I think I just created a new nickname.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like this new nickname 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I've only been blogging a short time, but I find this community amazing and I love it. It's filled with awesome people like yourself! Thanks for helping to bring bloggers together.

Also…am I the only one who tried to sound Canadian?! I think I need more practice.
Also…am I the only one who tried to sound Canadian?! I think I need more practice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This community is a great escape from what people on the internet are normally like, that’s for sure.
I like to think most people attempted the Canadian accent lol. I should’ve mentioned if you sound a bit like Yogi Bear, you’re close.
LikeLike
Definitely smiling now! Thanks! 😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy to hear it, Terri!
