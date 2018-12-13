Who’s up for a field trip? Alright, everyone grab a buddy. If you don’t have a buddy, you’ll be paired with one of our parent volunteers. Single file now. No pushing, no shoving, no reaching into the person’s backpack in front of you for some goldfish crackers.
Today, we’re heading over to A Crack in the Pavement. The crack staff over there is headed by a man named, Bryan. A few weeks ago, he asked me to guest post on his blog and yesterday it was posted!
Yes, kids, we’re going on a field trip to read something I wrote! Eat your heart out, science centre!
While we’re there, I expect you to be on your best behaviour and encourage you to look around and give Bryan a follow. I hope I’m not ruining his reputation when I say he’s one of the nicest bloggers out there, who also happens to be a great writer.
It should be a fun, educational trip.
But before we go, does anyone need to use the washroom?
Not too long ago I mentioned that Canada reminds me of that really cool cousin that you seek out whenever a family get together comes into play. Paul reminds me of that cool cousin and since he’s from Canada I can see now how it all makes perfect sense.
Paul is an observer. It is a rare talent that only a tiny handful can achieve. George Carlin was an observer and so is Jerry Seinfeld. Paul is in that mix where he is able to look beneath the surface of life and see the world in a special and honest way.
I’d like to take this moment to thank my good friend for being my host today. He is one cool dude.
Take it away, Paul.
“Please Like My Words”
Before I get started, I should mention that Bryan promised me I would become, “Rock star famous” as a…
I don’t have a busy and I am NOT being paired up with a parent volunteer. Since I already went and followed, can I just run around where ever I want with no supervision?
What happens if a pair of buddies go missing, like in the Simpsons? *may or may not have a plan to distract a pair while getting ready to leave just to test your plan*
