They put a timer on us at the start

a lovely piece of hardware

next to the magnet of our heart

we may feel a push, but never feel a pull

forever spinning with the wind

careful not to spill a glass half full

They never said how long we had to wait

every day is one less

until the big hand lands on fate

we may always be late, but have sand to borrow

with the wind spinning forever

set your watch again for this time tomorrow.

Advertisements