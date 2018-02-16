I can see the moon from where I rest

It always has a twinkle in its eye

Come talk to me, come talk to me in the night

Tell me the story one more time tonight

It makes me feel good but you won’t know

Because this dream will never leave my pillow

Watch your hand like the ticking of a clock

Somehow, the morning is always out of reach

Come talk to me, come talk to me in the night

I promise to listen, but I might not hear

Never sure which way I have to go

I know this dream will never leave my pillow

There’s a water fight breaking out at 4am

Wait for the storm to pass and clouds to clear

Come talk to me, come talk to me in the night

And tell me who makes the sun shine

So I know where to find the rainbow

But this dream will never leave my pillow

Come talk to me, come talk to me in the night

This time of day makes everything feel alright

But it’s another day with nothing to show

Because this dream will never leave my pillow.

