Dream

Posted on February 16, 2018

I can see the moon from where I rest
It always has a twinkle in its eye
Come talk to me, come talk to me in the night
Tell me the story one more time tonight
It makes me feel good but you won’t know
Because this dream will never leave my pillow

Watch your hand like the ticking of a clock
Somehow, the morning is always out of reach
Come talk to me, come talk to me in the night
I promise to listen, but I might not hear
Never sure which way I have to go
I know this dream will never leave my pillow

There’s a water fight breaking out at 4am
Wait for the storm to pass and clouds to clear
Come talk to me, come talk to me in the night
And tell me who makes the sun shine
So I know where to find the rainbow
But this dream will never leave my pillow

Come talk to me, come talk to me in the night
This time of day makes everything feel alright
But it’s another day with nothing to show
Because this dream will never leave my pillow.

