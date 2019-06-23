My Blog Turns 6

One of the first textbooks I opened in university was for an online writing course. I had just bought the book at the campus bookstore, was walking back to my residence, decided to pull it out of the bag, and read the first page.

On the first page, it talked about blogs and how they were short entries that shared personal thoughts and ideas.

I don’t know why that memory exists in my head, but if the story of our life is told backwards, then perhaps that moment was just a dot, waiting to be connected.

Four years later, The Captain’s Speech was born. Dot = Connected?

As I sit here, six years after starting this blog, I don’t really know what to say that I haven’t said before.

To all of you who read this blog – you’ll never know how much you mean to me. Seriously, I won’t tell you.

Thank you for giving me an audience. Thank you for going along with all of my jokes, even the ones you don’t understand. Thank you for being so kind.

I never expected any of this. Not this blog. Not any of you. Not the things that come out of my head and appear on the screen in front of me. All of it has been a wonderful surprise.

Blogging does not require you to fool anyone. You don’t have to “try to be”, you just have to “be”. I spent so many hours trying to provide a perfect, wise voice for this commemorative post and everything I wrote didn’t sound right because I forgot to “be”.

So, I deleted it.

This blog has been such a joy for me and I hope I never run out of ideas with which to infiltrate your Reader.

I’ll end with a poem, just because I like telling myself to do things I’m unprepared for, apparently. Thanks, self.

Blog posts are read

comments are too

leave one for me

and I’ll get back to you.

Wow, I am just too good. That’s what you get for putting me on the spot, SELF. In yo/my face.

Now is the time when you all tell me what you love about me and my blog.

