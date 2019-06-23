My Blog Turns 6

One of the first textbooks I opened in university was for an online writing course. I had just bought the book at the campus bookstore, was walking back to my residence, decided to pull it out of the bag, and read the first page.
On the first page, it talked about blogs and how they were short entries that shared personal thoughts and ideas.
I don’t know why that memory exists in my head, but if the story of our life is told backwards, then perhaps that moment was just a dot, waiting to be connected.
Four years later, The Captain’s Speech was born. Dot = Connected?
As I sit here, six years after starting this blog, I don’t really know what to say that I haven’t said before.
To all of you who read this blog – you’ll never know how much you mean to me. Seriously, I won’t tell you.
Thank you for giving me an audience. Thank you for going along with all of my jokes, even the ones you don’t understand. Thank you for being so kind.
I never expected any of this. Not this blog. Not any of you. Not the things that come out of my head and appear on the screen in front of me. All of it has been a wonderful surprise.
Blogging does not require you to fool anyone. You don’t have to “try to be”, you just have to “be”. I spent so many hours trying to provide a perfect, wise voice for this commemorative post and everything I wrote didn’t sound right because I forgot to “be”.
So, I deleted it.
This blog has been such a joy for me and I hope I never run out of ideas with which to infiltrate your Reader.
I’ll end with a poem, just because I like telling myself to do things I’m unprepared for, apparently. Thanks, self.
Blog posts are read
comments are too
leave one for me
and I’ll get back to you.
Wow, I am just too good. That’s what you get for putting me on the spot, SELF. In yo/my face.
Now is the time when you all tell me what you love about me and my blog.
🙂 A happy sixth blogging anniversary to you, Paul.
Thank you!
🙂 You are welcome, Paul!
We love Paulo, Samwich, Italy shaped omelettes, Pandas and brotherhood of the orange jumpsuit. You’re also one of my OGs and me LOVES your blog. I even read those hockey posts I don’t understand at all.
Thanks for all the support, Sooch! Paulo appreciates it. One free Italy shaped omelette coming your way! I really need to bring Paulo back soon don’t I?
Happy Blogiversary!
Thank you!
Congratulations, Paul! 6 years is AMAZING! I’m super happy that we somehow stumbled across each other’s blogs a while ago. How else would I have gotten to know the great and amazing Chef Paulo?! Or learned so much about sports other than hockey when I read the first few paragraphs and then scroll through the rest? Or cared about basketball finals? I don’t think it would have happened without your blog.
Happy blogiversary!!
Haha so you’re saying I’m forcing you to read things you don’t care about? PERFECT! Thanks for all your support, you’re always so positive and willing to comment on not only my blog, but other blogs as well. We can all learn from you. (Notice how I just turned this compliment around? Very Canadian of me lol)
Congrats! This means you’re old now.
Six years is an accomplishment. Think you have six more years in you? haha. I look forward to your posts, and I’ve learned so much (or maybe nothing) about the Bachelor/Bachelorette.
Thanks Becky! Definitely old. My blog is starting Grade 1 and needs new shoes every school year. I think I have at least 6 more years in me, just because I don’t think I’ll ever run out of things to write about.
Happy Bloggaversary Paul! Time flies doesn’t it? Thank you for your constant insight and humorous views on everyday life/things. You make my mornings unexpectedly cheerful, especially as grumpy as I can be without coffee sometimes, lol. Btw, I nominated you for a blog award 🏆
It sure does fly! I’m so glad I could add some cheer to your mornings! That’s one of the reasons why I like posting in the early morning – it lets people start there day with something good. Now I’m just tooting my own horn lol
Happy Blogiversary. The world web is better with you in it. Keep on blogging.
Thanks Tony! Means a lot coming from you!
Hmmm, You put yourself on the spot and others too. Okay, I love your show reviews and your sense of humor. Happy 6th year of blogging.
Can’t thank you enough for supporting those Bachelor review posts, as well as my other posts!
Happy blog anniversary!!! I’m so glad you started your blog! Xxx
Thank you! Easily one of the best decisions I ever made.
Happy Anniversary to you!!!!
Thank you, Michelle!
You’re most welcome!!!
Congratulations on your blog turning 6! Love your blog and it’s been a joy becoming friends through our writing! 🙂
Thanks Sarah! You’re a bright light on a sometimes dark internet. I still remember you giving me words of encouragement many years ago regarding my driving test. Really appreciate your support!
