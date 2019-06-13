Sunshine Mystery Award

A sunshine mystery is what we call Thursday here in Southern Ontario. Used in a conversation: “Where did all that sunshine from yesterday go? I don’t know, it’s a mystery. No, it’s a sunshine mystery!”

I’ll let you decide if I made that up, or not.

I’ve been nominated for the Mystery Blogger Award by Becky at Strikeouts + Sprinkles, as well as the Sunshine Blogger Award by Lesley over at Contemplations.

Thank you both for nominating me! For all of you reading this, make sure you go check out their lovely blogs!

I hope you don’t mind I’ve combined the awards, just so I can answer the questions in one post. I’m also breaking tradition and not following the rules of either award. Again, I hope that’s okay.

If it’s not okay, we can have a public squabble about it.

Here are the questions Becky asked me:

1. Who is the person you text with the most?

Depends on the day. Sometimes it’s my sister. She texts me a bunch of things because she likes getting a reaction out of me because my reactions are great, allegedly. Sometimes it’s my friends, Chris and Mike. Either way, I only message the same 4-6 people on a regular basis.

2. What’s the best meal/food you can make?

Lately, I’ve been making a shrimp and broccoli mix that I’ve been told tastes like it came from a Chinese restaurant, so I’m going to hold onto that compliment until I get a better one.

3. (weird question) What’s one superpower you would NOT want?

I wouldn’t want super-hearing. Is that the correct term? Basically, I wouldn’t want to hear every conversation around me. That’s too much information I don’t need in my head.

4. What can you talk about for hours?

Oh, sports. TV shows I’m currently watching. Life, but those chats are best held after midnight. I feel like I can talk about anything for hours as long as I like the person I’m talking to. Conversations about nothing are my favourite.

5. If you could have a song play every time you enter a room, what would it be?

Love this question. It’s like a wrestler’s entrance music and a baseball player’s walk-up song, but for every day use.

I’m going to go with Ladies and Gentlemen by Saliva. HOWEVER, if it’s a rainy day, all bets are off and I’m going with, A Thousand Miles by Vanessa Carlton because I always associate that song with raindrops running down a car window. DOUBLE HOWEVER, if the rain stops, we’re switching over to, Walking On Sunshine by Katrina & The Waves.

Make sense?

Thanks, Becky!

Here are the questions Lesley asked me:

6. If you could change your career, and anything was possible, what would you choose?

Professional athlete who has an 18-year career with the team that drafted me, and then I transition into a coaching position, before becoming the General Manager, and ultimately the President. Any sport, but soccer.

7. Describe your ideal house and garden. Allow your imagination to run riot.

My ideal house has a gymnasium in the basement and a fully-stocked equipment room. There’s also a secret passageway behind a bookshelf, which leads to a tiny room where the floor is a bed. I’d call this place, Nap Central Station, or Nap City. Still deciding. And then I want a balcony that you can put chairs on. And then I want a portion of the floor in the kitchen to be glass, for no other reason than I think it would be cool to look through the floor. And then I want a staircase that has a turn in it, whether that means it’s winding, or a 90 degree angle. And then I want an indoor pool in a room where the lights come up from the ground, rather than from the ceiling. And then I want a slide that you can take from the top floor to the basement. It’s an expensive house, okay.

As for the garden, maybe tomatoes.

8. Which is your favourite city from those you’ve visited?

Quebec City.

9. Describe your ideal holiday – money no object.

“Money no object” just screams Monaco Grand Prix. I don’t know, somewhere with a sporting event.

10. Do you have a particular worry at the moment?

No, I have multiple.

11. What is the scariest film/movie you’ve ever seen?

The Golden Spiders. It was a mystery movie on A&E in the year 2000. I don’t remember what it was about, but golden earrings in the shape of spiders were involved. What made it scary for me was, we were watching it as a family and there was a thunderstorm at the same time. Then it got to a dramatic part in the movie and the power in our house went out for about three seconds before coming back on. I still remember the lights and TV turning back on and the VCR re-adjusting itself.

The power outage fit perfectly with the movie. That’s what made it scary for me at the time.. I’m not even sure if it was a scary movie. I took a horror class in high school, so they genre doesn’t really affect me…I think.

12. If you could travel back in time to any period in history, which would it be and why?

Do my university years count as a period in history?

My real answer would be about 1980 because at that point, anything was still possible, and every idea hadn’t already been taken and run with.

13. If you could somehow magically enter a famous painting for a day, which would it be and why?

The Mona Lisa. She looks like she’s in dire need of a laugh.

14. You’re invited to a fancy dress party. Who or what are you going as?

Oh, I’d definitely stay home because I’m assuming “fancy dress” is like a costume party? I was tired of dressing up for Halloween by Grade 3. Just not my thing.

15. If you had to name your house/home, what would you call it?

This is a good one. It would be, “(Last Name) Manor” or “(Last Name) Residence”.

Or, if I can get futuristic for a second – I’d sell the naming rights to my house, as if it was a sports arena.

Welcome to the Dairy Queen Manor, or something.

16. Name a book that you couldn’t put down.

The Postman Always Rings Twice by James M. Cain. It’s a skinny, little crime novel – about 90 pages – written in 1934 and is about a guy who meets a girl at a diner and there’s an immediate connection, except the girl is married, so they plan to kill her husband because she’s fed up with him.

It’s a book that makes every sentence count and won’t waste your time with unnecessary descriptions. I highly recommend it. Just Googling, “The Postman Always Rings Twice book online” shows me that you can read the PDF version online for free, so do with that what you will.

And that’s it!

Thanks again, Becky and Lesley, for nominating me! Your questions were great!

I have no questions to ask and no one to nominate, so if you want to leave a comment below based on something I said, I’d be happy to hear it!

OR, feel free to answer some of the questions asked in this post!

