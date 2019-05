Are you looking for balance

somewhere to sit still

somewhere to catch a swing in the wind

are you feeling irrelevant

because everyone’s missing

eyes wide open

it’s time to sleep

and nobody knows how you feel right now

always picked third for teams of two

so stay away from the chaos

stuck in the middle

one day to say yes

afraid it’ll come too soon

are you looking for balance

somewhere to sit still

somewhere to stare at the moon.

