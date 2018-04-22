Mystery Blogger Award x2

Greetings, earthlings!

I’ve been nominated for two more Mystery Blogger Awards, which means I am two steps closer to having an award named after me. I believe that’s how it works.

Thank you Becky and Cody for the nomination! Make sure you click on their names and check out their blogs!

Let’s get down to business.

Rules:

Thank whoever nominated you and include a link to their blog

Tell your readers 3 things about yourself

Nominate 10-20 bloggers you feel deserve the award

Answer the questions from the person who nominated you

Ask your nominees 5 questions of your choice with one weird or funny one

Notify your nominees by commenting on their blog

I’m doubling up, so here are 6 things about me:

The first CD I ever owned was a Jazz CD. My favourite chip flavour is Plain Lay’s, though Ruffles All Dressed have been surging up the power rankings lately. I once bought 15 pizzas (most of which were customized with 3 toppings) from Papa John’s with excess meal plan money from school, for a Super Bowl party in 2011. Mint chocolate is my favourite. I like orange juice with the pulp, but it gives me a sore throat. I don’t remember most of the details from books I’ve read.

Becky’s Questions

1. When did something start out badly for you but in the end, it was great?

There was an intramural co-ed softball game in university where the other team was bad but they were beating us, so I called a team huddle halfway through the game and said, among other things, “We can beat these guys, their first baseman is smoking a cigarette” and then we won rallied and won the game. Still waiting for it to be made into a movie.

I couldn’t think of a more serious answer, sorry.

2. What movie can you watch over and over without ever getting tired of?

Mrs. Doubtfire, Home Alone 1 & 2, Space Jam, Angels in the Outfield. My movie tastes never transitioned into the 2000s.

3. What “old person” things do you do?

Ha, everything. My knees crack when I stand up – I’m a hoot in quiet waiting rooms. I’d share more but it’s far too embarrassing.

4. If someone narrated your life, who would you want to be the narrator?

Jerry Seinfeld. If he’s not available, then Daffy Duck.

5. What artist or band do you always recommend when someone asks for a music recommendation?

I normally try to cater to what I think (or know) they’ll like. It’s never really bands I suggest to people, but individual songs. That being said, if I was just suggesting bands then it would be The Gaslight Anthem and 30 Seconds To Mars (mainly their “This is War” album).

Cody’s Questions

1. Other than the default apps on your phone (phone, messages, email, maps, calendar etc.) what is the one app you cannot live without?

This may sound weird, but I only have 3 apps outside of the default ones. I have Twitter, Instagram, and WordPress. I could probably live without WordPress since I’ve never written a blog post with the app (I’ve been meaning to try it at least once). Twitter – I could always check it on a computer. So I guess my answer is Instagram, since you can’t upload photos from a computer, nor talk to people in a chat. Wow, what a millennial I am.

2. What has been your favorite vacation you have been on?

I don’t know if I’ve ever been on vacation, but there have been trips. My favourite one was to Detroit for New Year’s in 2014 for the Winter Classic outdoors between the Leafs and Red Wings.

3. If you could go back and watch any TV series for the first time, what would it be?

Boy Meets World.

4. If you could make one food item or dish calorie free, what would it be?

PIZZA. Just hook it up to my veins at that point.

5. If you had a water fountain in your house and could make it dispense any liquid you want what would it be? Here’s the catch, you have to drink at least 2 quarts of it per day.

How much is a quart? Sorry, just doing some Canadian conversions via Google. Alright, 2 litres. The boring answer would be water, since I don’t know if I’d drink that much of anything else every day. That being said, I’m going to go with wonton soup broth.

My Nominations:

For this one, I’m trying to nominate bloggers I haven’t nominated lately, or ever. The link will lead you to one of their latest posts. Do check them out! Some are relatively new to WordPress.

For The Love Of Sass

The Confusing Middle

Forever, Sierra Sky

Greater Than Gravity

Cactus Honey

He Met She

Kara’s Kloud

Sarah Warsi

New York Is My Boyfriend

Cracking Adulthood

My Questions:

1. What is your favourite topic to write about and why?

2. Which TV show would you like to be in and what would your character be?

3. When you were a kid, what was your favourite snack to bring to school?

4. What’s an irrational fear you have?

5. Go on your phone. Click on your text messages. Scroll to the chat at the bottom of your list. Why haven’t you talked to that person lately? For bonus points, what was the last message that was sent in that chat?

If I didn’t nominate you, but you would like to accept this award/answer the questions below, go for it! I’d love to hear your answers.

Again, thank you to Becky and Cody for the nomination! No pressure for any of my nominees to do this, though it could be fun.

Adios amigos.

