NFL Snapshots: Championship Sunday (2023)

The AFC Championship game was great, while the NFC Championship game was just something that happened.
In the end, we’re getting the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, which is probably the best matchup we could’ve ended up with. They were both the top seed in their respective conferences, each have a Kelce on the team, and then there’s the Andy Reid connection.
You’re probably already tired of the storylines. It’s fine.
In non-conference championship news, Tom Brady retired today. If this is really the end, then it’s been a fun ride and I look forward to hearing him call games on FOX.
If he changes his mind in two months and decides to come back for another year, then all the power to him! Let people do what they enjoy for as long as they want.
Cincinnati Bengals (Lost at Chiefs, 23-20)
The Bengals did not look like the Bengals. Turnovers, no running game, and 0 yards in the first quarter. And yet, they were seconds away from the game going to overtime, if not for a late hit on Patrick Mahomes as he ran out of bounds, to set up the game-winning field goal.
Kansas City Chiefs (Won vs. Bengals, 23-20)
The Chiefs basically Planes, Trains, and Automobile’d their way to a win. Three wide receivers went down with injury – one more and I would’ve had to take the field. That’s how dire it was. The team was clearly motivated by all the trash talk from the Bengals – and their mayor – all week. The defence stepped up, the rookies stepped up, and Mahomes – with one good ankle – did enough to get it done. It’s a good thing he has two weeks to rest up, though, because the Eagles defensive line is probably salivating at the thought of chasing around a hobbled QB on the biggest stage.
Philadelphia Eagles (Won vs. 49ers, 31-7)
The story will be that the Eagles have had an easy route to the Super Bowl. Sure, the opponents and circumstances they’ve faced over the last two weeks have made advancing a lot easier for them. But this is the #1 seed in the NFC. They have looked dominant and rightfully deserve their place in the Super Bowl.
San Francisco 49ers (Lost at Eagles, 31-7)
Well, it wasn’t much of a game. Brock Purdy got hurt in the 1st quarter and then 4th string quarterback Josh Johnson got hurt in the 3rd quarter. Purdy came back in and couldn’t throw the ball…and they desperately needed to throw the ball. It’s probably the most disappointing way to lose a game because if you get beat when everyone’s healthy – fine, you weren’t good enough. Move on and improve. But to not even have a real shot – that stings.
The Chiefs really DID PT and A their way to the win, didn’t they? But in Mahomes we’re always going to trust. The kid is already an all timer, five seasons in. And I think he’s going to lead the Chiefs to the W next weekend too. After which he’ll probably donate his ankle to science.
