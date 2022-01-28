The Captain’s Quiz 7: Well, That’s New

Welcome back to the first Captain’s Quiz of 2022! The theme this time around is “New”, for reasons that may be too obvious to point out. Questions are inspired by things that are new, fresh, or just beginning.

Let’s not waste any time. You came for the quiz, so we’ll get right to it.

INSTRUCTIONS

INSTRUCTIONS

To participate, answer the questions below in a blog post of your own and link it back to this post so I see it.





There are no right or wrong answers; there are only answers. Feel free to provide as many, or as few details as you want, at your own peril.





You will receive a score of 1, 3, or 5 points for your response to the 10 Questions. Your answers may unlock hidden bonus points, so answer wisely.





There are 3 Bonus Questions. The scoring for them will be kept a secret until the final results are posted.





. The scoring for them will be kept a secret until the final results are posted. You have until Noon on Thursday, February 3 to participate. The results will be posted next Friday.

THE 10 QUESTIONS

1. In the first High School Musical movie, Troy and Gabriella sing a song called, “Start of Something New”. What are three things you would tell kids before they start high school?

2. The first iPhone came out in 2007 and thousands of people lined up to get one. What is the longest you’ve ever stood in a line? What was it for? Was it worth the wait?

3. On the game show, The Price is Right, they often give away a brand new car and most contestants jump up and down in excitement. If you won a new car on TV, how would you feel?

4. Four teams in the NFL have the word “New” in their name: New Orleans, New England, and New York (x2). What are three words that have “new” anywhere in the word.

5. In what year did your favourite artist/band put out their latest album? How many songs are on that album and how many of them do you like?

6. Many items (books, cars, video games, clothes, etc.) can be bought used, instead of new. Tell me about some used items you’ve purchased.

7. What foods are just as good, if not better, as leftovers?

8. You need a new pair of shoes. Describe the process of finding the perfect pair.

9. Would you rather have a new friend, a new book, or a new TV show to watch? Explain your choice.

10. The Newlywed Game is a game that married couples, as well as friends, play to see how well they know each other. The last person you texted/sent a message to, is your partner. How well would you do at this game?

BONUS QUESTIONS

1. You just got a new job and must introduce yourself by sending a group email to your new co-workers. Write your introductory email as if you’re typing it while riding a rollercoaster.

2. A new restaurant is opening in your town. You decide to go there for dinner a month after they open. Write a review of your experience. (All the details: name of restaurant, food, layout, etc., are up to you).

3. You are the creator of a new social media platform. Tell me about it.

Answers are due by Noon on Thursday, February 3.

Monty is our reigning Captain’s Quiz champion. Who will win the crown this time?

Good luck!