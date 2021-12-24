The Captain’s Quiz 6: Our First Quizmas Together (RESULTS)

Welcome to our first Quizmas together. To kick off the proceedings, we have a special Quizmas Concert from our in-blog band, The Pauls. They will be performing a Quizmas medley.

Enjoy the show.

I don’t want a lot for Quizmas

There is just one thing I need

It’s the Captain’s Quiz crown

Currently held by T

I hear the blog bells jingling

Bonus points tingling too

It’s lovely weather for a quiz ride together

With 10 (10?), 10 of you

It was almost Quizmas time, there I sat at my desk again

Tryin’ to answer that last question or two

Not really in the Quizmas mood

Sitting somewhere around the world

Bill waiting anxiously

Pacing around like former last place finishers do

And in his hands he held a harmonica and played the blues

O come, all ye faithful

Come on and fizz, and welcome to the quiz

Come on and fizz, if you want to quiz

Hey you, watcha gonna go

Hey you, watcha gonna do

Hey you, watcha gonna do

Hey you, got a quiz to do

Blogger people in the blog let’s go

It’s your boy Cappy, aight so

Turn it in and watch me mark

Behind my back and in the dark

Whiz it, quiz it

Shake it, quake it

Space KABOOM

Just write those answers, write those answers

Calling all the Dashers and Dancers

Everybody get up, it’s time to Quiz now.

It is time to meet the reindeer who are vying to lead Santa’s sleigh tonight:

BEN: Meerkat Musings

T: No Love For Fatties

Defending Captain’s Quiz Champion and Keeper of the Crown

AARON: The Confusing Middle

MONTY: Monty’s Scribbles

BEX: BEXoxoBlog

VENUS: MidLife Cat Lady

BILL: A Silly Place

REBBIT7: The Finicky Cynic

RENATA: Buffalo Sauce Everywhere

CATHERINE: reflections of an unquiet mind

Scoring

You will receive a Standard Score of 1, 3, or 5 for each of The 10 Questions. Bonus Points will be given out as described under each question.

Paul: Total Points; Standard Score + Bonus Points

The 10 Questions

1. Santa Claus is on a health kick this holiday season. Instead of milk and cookies, what snacks would you leave out for him?

+2 if you leave him a drink

+2 if he can eat the food with his hands

+3 if you mention food for the reindeer

BEN: 12; 5 + 7

Carrots (also for the reindeer), celery, and orange juice, with low-fat mayo. Santa likes mayo.

T: 9: 5 + 4

Santa likes the yummy snacks (avocado brownies & dairy-free hot cocoa) with altered ingredients.

AARON: 7; 5 + 2

Ants on a log, huh? Celery, peanut butter, and raisins. Santa will eat, but may choke with nothing to wash it down.

MONTY: 10; 5 + 5

A bowl of apples, and carrots for the reindeer. Good start.

BEX: 12; 5 + 7

This was a full service Santa rest stop! What an assortment. I feel like he’d come back more than once and be like, “Oh, I was just in the neighbourhood again.”

VENUS: 12; 5 + 7

You thought of everything, even sugar cubes for the reindeer.

BILL: 7; 5 + 2

A turkey sandwich, you say? You better be careful because that might be me coming down the chimney to retrieve it. You just described my lunch yesterday, minus the mustard.

REBBIT7: 9; 5 + 4

You’d give him milk and cookies, but the healthy alternatives. I’m sure his eyes will light up.

RENATA: 7; 5 + 2

A note that says his body is great the way it is. Oh man, Santa is tearing up. AND he gets yogurt parfait.

CATHERINE: 9; 5 + 4

Oatmeal biscuits and soy milk. Hey, if he doesn’t finish the biscuits, I call dibs.

2. Picture your 8-year-old self. You are home alone during the holidays, when burglars try to break in to your house. What do you do?

+1 for each booby trap you set

+5 if you call the police

+5 if you hide/leave the house

BEN: 15; 5 + 10

Your cowardice as an 8-year-old has worked in your favour. Good job, little Ben.

T: 18; 5 + 13

I counted 13 traps you set! I like how “calling the police” never even crossed your mind.

AARON: 15; 5 + 10

Very smart answer, especially the whole “Home Alone wouldn’t have come out yet”.

MONTY: 10; 5 + 5

You were so close to calling the cops, but decided to just hide instead. Hope this doesn’t keep you up tonight.

BEX: 10; 5 + 5

Like a good neighbour, that woman would’ve been there for you!

VENUS: 15; 5 + 10

You would hide/leave the house and then call the cops. The logical choice.

BILL: 5; 5 + 0

I’m picturing calm, little Bill slowly opening the window and then screaming for help.

REBBIT7: 19; 5 + 14

Kevin McCallister-esque traps, hiding, and a call to the cops. You nailed this question.

RENATA: 5; 5 + 0

You would’ve written a story about the burglars, or filmed them discreetly. I think this is my favourite answer. It’s the pureness of an 8-year-old.

CATHERINE: 9; 5 + 4

Yup, you’re going full-blown Home Alone. “I would not be afraid.”

3. Have you ever bought a gift for someone else that you wanted to keep for yourself? If so, what was it?

+2 if you kept it for yourself

BEN: 3; 3 + 0

It’s a shame nothing came to mind, but I appreciate the honesty.

T: 3; 3 + 0

Same fate as Ben. Buying two of the same item and keeping one is smart, but does not unlock the hidden points.

AARON: 3; 3 + 0

I’m starting to think I’m the only one who has kept gifts before.

MONTY: 5; 5 + 0

Finally! A construction set for your son. I guess you technically kept it, but you gave it to him first so the judges declare 0 bonus points.

BEX: 5; 5 + 0

I have never thought of subscription boxes as a gift, but that is brilliant.

VENUS: 7; 5 + 2

Yes! This is what I’ve been looking for. You got your friend a stuffed bear, but kept it for yourself. Good.

BILL: 5; 5 + 0

Oh no, you (accidentally) got your wife a present she didn’t want. I’m not married and I know this is bad.

REBBIT7: 5; 5 + 0

You should’ve kept that Hello Kitty alarm clock.

RENATA: 5; 5 + 0

I was worried you weren’t going to give an answer, but you got there with leggings and sweaters.

CATHERINE: 5; 5 + 0

A watch that you gave your husband.

4. Which would you rather build: a snowman or a snow fort? Explain your decision.

+2 if you said snow fort (I flipped a coin, it landed on tails, which is what I assigned to snow fort)

BEN: 5; 5 + 0

Snowman. I see you’re including carrots in every answer; I like it.

T: 5; 5 + 0

Snowman. You like accessories and don’t like sitting in snow forts.

AARON: 7; 5 + 2

Snow fort. I like how all snow fort builders fear that someone will invade. Spy holes were a must.

MONTY: 7; 5 + 2

Snow fort. If a snow fort had tunnels it was basically a mansion.

BEX: 7; 5 + 2

Snow fort. Your lavish snow fort sounds like the next big trend.

VENUS: 5; 5 + 0

Snowman. Ha, “Frost House The Snow Fort”. I chuckled.

BILL: 5; 5 + 0

Snowman. At least you’re honest about your fort construction skills. I would’ve lied.

REBBIT7: 7; 5 + 2

Snow fort, with plans to include a chandelier, a snow fireplace, and a snowman inside. Hope they don’t bump their head and/or melt!

RENATA: 5; 5 + 0

Snowperson. Ahh you mentioned hot chocolate but, fortunately, that’s a different question.

CATHERINE: 5; 5 + 0

Snowman. A nice Luxembourgish snowman.

5. It is your job to remind others to drive safely in treacherous winter conditions. Write a Public Service Announcement that will play on the radio this winter.

+2 if the PSA had humour

BEN: 5; 5 + 0

I mean, have you done this before? That was very informative and helpful.

T: 7; 5 + 2

Granny with the gravy boat in the front seat is incredible. Everyone, go read this PSA.

AARON: 7; 5 + 2

Clearly, the key to unlocking the bonus points for this question is to include grandma in the PSA.

MONTY: 5; 5 + 0

I’d laugh, but I don’t know if this can be characterized as humour for all.

BEX: 7; 5 + 2

POOR HANK! This was wonderful.

VENUS: 5; 5 + 0

Nice touch ending it with, “This has been a Public Service Announcement.”

BILL: 5; 5 + 0

Oh, you suck up, you. The CP24 shoutout is amazing and will be unappreciated by about 90% of the readers.

REBBIT7: 5; 5 + 0

I made the argument that the use of the word, “Speedo” put this PSA into the humour category, but the judges disagreed.

RENATA: 7; 5 + 2

Between the “Ho, ho, hold up” and “Rudolph can’t help drive your minivan”, there was enough there to qualify as humour.

CATHERINE: 7; 5 +2

I like that your rhymed “jolly” and “golly”.

6. There is a holiday party at your workplace and everyone must bring in one dish of food to share. What are you bringing?

+2 if you don’t like potlucks

+2 if you bring a main course dish

BEN: 5; 5 + 0

Mini carrot cakes. I feel like I need to reward your “carrots for every answer” theme.

T: 3; 3 + 0

3 points instead of 5 because you gave two dishes instead of one. I did enjoy reading how to make cheesecake and chip dip, though.

AARON: 7; 5 + 2

Macaroni and cheese; grandmother’s recipe. Thank you for brining a main course, no one ever does.

MONTY: 5; 5 + 0

You’re bringing a pie. Fun fact about me: I don’t like pie, except the apple pies from McDonald’s.

BEX: 3; 3 + 0

You serving 30 frozen deviled eggs at work feels like a storyline that would be in The Office.

VENUS: 5; 5 + 0

Spinach dip – can never have too many dips available.

BILL: 5; 5 + 0

These chocolate brownies seem to have more chocolate than other chocolate brownies.

REBBIT7: 5; 5 + 0

Chocolate peppermint thumbprint cookies. Say that five times fast. I can’t.

RENATA: 5; 5 + 0

You would bring your mom’s cookies. 13 types of cookies is impressive.

CATHERINE: 3; 3 + 0

Your famous tomato/mozzarella salad and chocolate chip cookies. I hate that I have to apply The Bex Rule that calls for “one or the other”, but the judges leave me no choice.

7. Someone got you a hippopotamus for Christmas because you insisted, “only a Hippopotamus will do”. How did they give it to you?

+2 if there is a bow on the hippo

BEN: 3; 3 + 0

You are declining the gift, but not before using carrots to lure the hippo into the garden.

T: 5; 5 + 0

I can tell you’ve dreamed of this before and I hope one day someone buys a plot of land for your pet hippo.

AARON: 5; 5 + 0

I love the level of detail you put into this. I almost feel bad that all I was looking for was, “they put a bow on it”.

MONTY: 5; 5 + 0

They got you hippo jerky. Interesting.

BEX: 5; 5 + 0

“HELLO, MY NAME IS HIPPO” on a sheet of paper. I love it.

VENUS: 5; 5 + 0

He’s in an exhibit at the zoo. Well, this just seems too logical.

BILL: 5; 5 + 0

It’ll be delivered by a hippopotamus-carrying vehicle. I know what you mean, but my mind went straight to “motor home”. Imagine.

REBBIT7: 5; 5 + 0

They rode the hippo into the party and the hippo was wearing jewellery. A royal hippo! This is the closest we’ve come to having a bow on the hippo.

RENATA: 5; 5 + 0

They brought it through the front door because that’s the easy thing to do. Hear that, people? You don’t have to tear down your chimney to fit a hippo inside your house. This has been a PSA.

CATHERINE: 5; 5 + 0

A card stuck in the wrapping paper is so close to being a bow. We struck out, as a team, on this one, friends.

8. What advice would you give someone who isn’t good at wrapping presents?

+2 if you say to put the gift in a bag

BEN: 5; 5 + 0

Ah, so close to unlocking the bonus points. Wrapping carrots for practice is unique.

T: 7; 5 + 2

Ding ding ding! Use a gift bag!

AARON: 7; 5 + 2

Gift bags! Ka-ching.

MONTY: 7; 5 + 2

Gift bags and colourful tissue paper. You’re right, colour is a good distraction.

BEX: 7; 5 + 2

Bag it and tag it. I like the idea of putting a gift card in a jar of candy and making the person dig for it.

VENUS: 5; 5 + 0

Useful directions.

BILL: 5; 5 + 0

Get someone else to do it! Bill, you are a genius among reindeer.

REBBIT7: 5; 5 + 0

You said measurements aren’t as important as estimates. I was thinking the exact opposite yesterday when my estimate was wrong. But I’ll listen to you.

RENATA: 5; 5 + 0

You sound like a gift wrapping professional. I am jealous, but will not admit it.

CATHERINE: 5; 5 + 0

“Do your best”. That is so kind.

9. In the movie, Home Alone 2, Kevin McCallister says, “Be sure to bundle up if you go outside. It’s a little nippy.” How do you stay warm when it’s cold?

+2 if you don’t mention hot chocolate

BEN: 7; 5 + 2

You opted for many layers and coffee or tea. Points!

T: 7; 5 + 2

You also opted for many layers and no hot chocolate. Sorel boots – what a classic.

AARON: 7; 5 + 2

“Not a fan of hot beverages.” You understood the assignment and shall be rewarded. Go forth and human burrito.

MONTY: 7; 5 + 2

At least three layers, with wool being one of them.

BEX: 7; 5 + 2

No mention of hot chocolate. You’re all acing this one.

VENUS: 7; 5 + 2

We’re keeping the “no mention of hot chocolate” streak alive!

BILL: 7; 5 + 2

Long underwear is definitely the key. I discovered it a few years ago and don’t know how I ever did without.

REBBIT7: 7; 5 + 2

Blast the heater! This is a hot chocolate free Quizmas, it seems.

RENATA: 7; 5 + 2

A giant blanket and coffee or tea. We’re looking at a clean sweep for the “no mention of hot chocolate”. Can we do it?

CATHERINE: 7; 5 + 2

Many layers, gloves, scarf, and hat. No one mentioned hot chocolate and I’m am flummoxed, in a good way.

10. Are you a Dasher or a Dancer? Why?

+2 if I correctly guess your answer

BEN: 5; 5 + 0

I guessed Dasher. You said Dancer! I should’ve known.

T: 7; 5 + 2

I guessed Dancer. You said Dancer!

AARON: 5; 5 + 0

I guessed Dancer. You said Dasher, but not before going through a reindeer identity crisis. I felt that.

MONTY: 7; 5 + 2

I guessed Dasher. You said Dasher!

BEX: 3; 3 + 0

I guessed Dasher. You said Dasher when sober, Dancer when inebriated, but admit you are not a Dancer. We’re going to have to go to the judges on this one. They say it has to be one or the other; this is hereby know as The Bex Rule.

VENUS: 3; 3 + 0

I guessed Dancer. You said I can call you both – Dashancer. I like the idea, but The Bex Rule has been enforced.

BILL: 7; 5 + 2

I guessed Dasher. You said Dasher!

REBBIT7: 5; 5 + 0

I guessed Dancer. You said Dasher. I failed you, I’m sorry.

RENATA: 7; 5 + 2

I guessed Dancer. You said Dancer!

CATHERINE: 7; 5 + 2

I guessed Dancer. You said Dancer!

Bonus Questions

1. Santa is about to put you on the naughty list this year. Convince him he’s making a mistake and that you were a good person in 2021.

+2 for every good thing you did this year

+15 if you’re honest and say you deserve to be on the naughty list; you must commit to only this answer to be awarded the points

BEN: 4

You listed two things before opting for carrot juice and a nap. I applaud your commitment to relaxation.

T: 2

Having love and patience for students who throw chairs at you is nice list worthy.

AARON: 6

You deserve the nice list, in my books.

MONTY: 15

You committed to the naughty list.

BEX: 6

You really put Santa in his place.

VENUS: 10

I think you were convincing.

BILL: 6

Okay, you made the nice list.

REBBIT7: 6

That was a very nice memo to Santa. You kept it professional.

RENATA: 10

You navigated that perfectly. Started out with a “heart to heart” feel and ended with a subtle bribe that was a callback to the first question. Santa noticed.

CATHERINE: 6

Santa agrees. Your name on the naughty list was an error. The elf responsible has been fired. No, I’m kidding. He’s employed, for now.

2. There have been allegations that Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer was bullied by his fellow reindeer. The North Pole calls you in to give the reindeer a stern talking-to. What do you say?

+2 for each thing you say to them

+10 if you do team building activities

BEN: 4

Separating them individually was smart. Offering only Rudolph a carrot so the others understand what being excluded feels like is either brilliant, or will lead to a riot.

T: 10

I felt like I was back in school. That was excellent. “Vixen, I SAID SIT DOWN!” killed me.

AARON: 3

I like your angle. Address the captain and hope they set the example. Smart.

MONTY: 4

That tough love was tough.

BEX: 10

Wow. The Roast of Santa’s Reindeer. I never knew I needed that in my life.

VENUS: 6

Threatening the cancellation of Reindeer Games – hey, it had to be done.

BILL: 6

Rudolph’s red nose is such an asset to the team; I hope they realize that.

REBBIT7: 10

Cut off the carrot privileges for the rest of the year! The change in tone from the last question to this one was brilliant. I immediately started laughing.

RENATA: 10

I’m fascinated by the differences in approach from all of you, yet most of you feel the need to threaten the reindeer at the end. I feel like we all need to have a talk after this.

CATHERINE: 12

Another speech ended with a threat. You are all ruthless! They’re just reindeer. I love it, though.

3. On the television show, The OC, Seth Cohen created Chrismukkah as a way to celebrate both Christmas and Hanukkah. Meanwhile, on Seinfeld, George Costanza’s family celebrates Festivus – a secular and non-commercial holiday – on December 23. Create your own alternate winter holiday and tell me all about it. What’s it called? What are the traditions? Who can celebrate?

+1 for every detail

+5 if you give it a specific date

+10 if you mention food

BEN: 10

I don’t think you understood the question, and I’ll take some blame for that, but you did mention the things I was looking for. I gave you half points.

T: 14

Quiet Day on the 3rd Friday of January, Sign me up!

AARON: 12

Sleepday is December 28. Bring a pillow, everyone, and go to sleep. International House of Pancakes was a clever line.

MONTY: 21

The Day of Ones shall be on 11/11. It’s a day for introverts. Come out and celebrate but stay away from us.

BEX: 22

Hygge Day (pronounced hoo-ga) is on the last Friday in January, mark your calendars. It is meant to be a stress-free day as you take some time for yourself in whichever way you deem appropriate.

VENUS: 20

Window Look Out Day on the last Friday of January. We may have a scheduling conflict with Hygge Day, but we shall power through, for this is a door for looking out the window and admiring the beauty.

BILL: 7

Captain’s Quizmas Day shall be December 18 (or whenever Paul feels like it next year). The sucking up continues! I do already have the tagline for next year’s Quizmas.

REBBIT7: 18

Yule Soltice Day shall be December 22. Darn, we just missed it! It combines the folklore of the Yule with the magical Winter Solstice.

RENATA: 22

Rechargmen shall be the first Monday of January and is all about recharging after the holidays and eating Ramen. You gather with as few people as possible and get them something to help them through the rest of the winter.

CATHERINE: 24

Winter’s Night Festivities shall be on December 21. We gather around at night with good company, food, and music, and stay up until the sun rises. The next day is for sleeping.

Final Standings

Hidden Bonus Points are in parentheses. They are the tiebreaker.

1. MONTY: 108 (18)

2. REBBIT7: 106 (22)

3. VENUS: 105 (21)

4. BEX: 104 (20)

5. CATHERINE 104 (14)

6. RENATA: 100 (8)

7. T: 97 (25)

8. AARON: 91 (22)

9. BEN: 83 (19)

10. BILL: 75 (6)

PLEASE WELCOME THE WINNER AND NEWWW CAPTAIN’S QUIZ CHAMPION:

MONTY!!!

Do you believe in miracles??? It happened!! The upset heard around the world!

You did it, Monty! You are the reindeer who shall lead the sleigh tonight!

The crown now belongs to you!

Bill, I know you’re one request was to not finish last. Should we address the elephant in the room, or focus on the hippo in the chimney, instead? I’m sorry.

Congratulations to Rebbit7 and Venus for rounding out the podium! If Monty cannot fulfill his duties as Captain’s Quiz champion (and there are a lot of them), Rebbit7 will step in.

Honestly, this was a strong showing by all of you. Even you, Bill. I appreciate the effort you all put in to your answers. The creativity in this quiz was on a whole other level. It was my favourite one so far, for sure.

I hope you had as much fun as I did!

We’ll do this again soon. I hear there’s a New Year upon us. Hmm…

Until next time, stay ready.

Happy Holidays!

YOU DID IT, MONTY!