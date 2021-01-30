Recently Played (January 2021)

I did a blog post like this in December and thought it was fun sharing the songs I’ve been listening to lately, so I’m doing it again. Hopefully, this introduces you to some new music. Hopefully, you find something you like. Hopefully, you share with me what you’ve been listening to lately.

And hopefully, I stop saying “hopefully”.

A few of these songs are brand new to my ears, while the rest have circled back to the front of my listening list. I’ve embedded a YouTube link for each, so if it doesn’t load right away, shake your screen until it does.

Somewhere Out There – Our Lady Peace

Whenever I think of the Canadian rock band, Our Lady Peace, I think of the early 2000s and how life felt a lot slower. I think of coming home from softball games at night and playing at recess with friends.

Truthfully, I don’t know how well-known this band is, or if their music has spread throughout the world. So, let me know if you’ve heard of them and their songs.

“Somewhere Out There” is one I go back to whenever I’m feeling nostalgic.

Pride (In The Name Of Love) – U2

Recently, I discovered the Stingray Retro channel on TV, which plays music videos for most of the day. The “Please Rewind” show, airs videos from the ’80s, ’90s, and ’00s, so I’ll record a couple at night and fast-forward through them to find new songs, or songs I enjoy.

I like a lot of U2 songs, but “Pride” has never really stood out to me until this past month.

Champagne Problems – Taylor Swift

Truthfully, I haven’t been a Taylor Swift fan for a long time. It wasn’t until a couple of years ago, when I found myself listening to her music, that I decided to admit to myself that I did enjoy it.

I like more songs on her first pandemic album than on her second. Wow, what a sentence that was. However, the one that stands out to me on Evermore is “Champagne Problems”. Maybe I’m just hypnotized by this video.

Tarzan Boy – Baltimora

In All Elite Wrestling (AEW), there is a three-person tag team known as, Jurassic Express. One of the members is the late Luke Perry’s son, Jack Perry, who goes by the name, Jungle Boy.

The owner of AEW is one of the most likeable businessmen I’ve ever seen. His name is Tony Khan – he and his father own the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Still with me?

Anyway, Tony Khan recently bought the rights to “Tarzan Boy” so Jungle Boy could use it as his entrance theme. He called it a Christmas present.

SO, that’s how I first heard the song.

When I find a new song, I tend to play it on repeat for a few days before moving on. Well, this song was on repeat the day of that whole U.S. Capitol escapade. So, I had the song playing in the background, while watching the coverage on TV.

It was quite the juxtaposition.

Another Night – Real McCoy

I don’t know where I first heard this song, or why it has recently returned to my ears, but I like it. It reminds me of the 90s and all the dance hits that were big back then, when I was a kid. Shoutout to the Vengaboys, who are likely still in 1999.

Songs like this remind me of a girl’s birthday party I went to when I was 7, for some reason.

Both of Us (Acoustic) – You vs. Yesterday

This song came up on my Discover Weekly playlist on Spotify. I liked it. I listened to the original version (non-acoustic version?) afterwards, but still preferred this one.

Innocent – Our Lady Peace

We’re doubling up (down?) on the Our Lady Peace songs in this post because I don’t think you can have one without the other. “Innocent” is just a classic early 2000s song that I know the Canadians reading this will back me up on.

Also, can we take a minute to appreciate the format of music videos from 20 years ago? They were ridiculously great.

Sam I Am – Marko Stunt

Remember earlier, when I was talking about All Elite Wrestling and Jurassic Express, and you all tuned me out? Well, get ready to tune me out again.

Another member of Jurassic Express is Marko Stunt. As far as wrestlers go, he is undersized. However, he is entertaining and can sing, although singing is not apart of his gimmick.

Anyway, Dr. Britt Baker hosts a segment called, “The Waiting Room” and Marko was on it to sing a song he wrote called, “Sam I Am”.

It had a school talent show vibe to it, where everyone is silent, not knowing what to expect, and then it turns out to be really good. I found it catchy, at least.

If you’re wondering who the third member of Jurassic Express is, he’s a dinosaur who has a Masters degree, and also appeared on Big Brother a few years ago.

Pretending – Better Love

This is another song that popped up on Spotify that I liked. It reminds me of another song, but I can’t put my finger on it.

Anyway, those are some songs I’ve been listening to lately!

Thanks for listening!

Do you know any of these songs? Do you like any of them? What have you been listening to lately?