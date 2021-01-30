Recently Played (January 2021)

I did a blog post like this in December and thought it was fun sharing the songs I’ve been listening to lately, so I’m doing it again. Hopefully, this introduces you to some new music. Hopefully, you find something you like. Hopefully, you share with me what you’ve been listening to lately.
And hopefully, I stop saying “hopefully”.
A few of these songs are brand new to my ears, while the rest have circled back to the front of my listening list. I’ve embedded a YouTube link for each, so if it doesn’t load right away, shake your screen until it does.
Somewhere Out There – Our Lady Peace
Whenever I think of the Canadian rock band, Our Lady Peace, I think of the early 2000s and how life felt a lot slower. I think of coming home from softball games at night and playing at recess with friends.
Truthfully, I don’t know how well-known this band is, or if their music has spread throughout the world. So, let me know if you’ve heard of them and their songs.
“Somewhere Out There” is one I go back to whenever I’m feeling nostalgic.
Pride (In The Name Of Love) – U2
Recently, I discovered the Stingray Retro channel on TV, which plays music videos for most of the day. The “Please Rewind” show, airs videos from the ’80s, ’90s, and ’00s, so I’ll record a couple at night and fast-forward through them to find new songs, or songs I enjoy.
I like a lot of U2 songs, but “Pride” has never really stood out to me until this past month.
Champagne Problems – Taylor Swift
Truthfully, I haven’t been a Taylor Swift fan for a long time. It wasn’t until a couple of years ago, when I found myself listening to her music, that I decided to admit to myself that I did enjoy it.
I like more songs on her first pandemic album than on her second. Wow, what a sentence that was. However, the one that stands out to me on Evermore is “Champagne Problems”. Maybe I’m just hypnotized by this video.
Tarzan Boy – Baltimora
In All Elite Wrestling (AEW), there is a three-person tag team known as, Jurassic Express. One of the members is the late Luke Perry’s son, Jack Perry, who goes by the name, Jungle Boy.
The owner of AEW is one of the most likeable businessmen I’ve ever seen. His name is Tony Khan – he and his father own the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Still with me?
Anyway, Tony Khan recently bought the rights to “Tarzan Boy” so Jungle Boy could use it as his entrance theme. He called it a Christmas present.
SO, that’s how I first heard the song.
When I find a new song, I tend to play it on repeat for a few days before moving on. Well, this song was on repeat the day of that whole U.S. Capitol escapade. So, I had the song playing in the background, while watching the coverage on TV.
It was quite the juxtaposition.
Another Night – Real McCoy
I don’t know where I first heard this song, or why it has recently returned to my ears, but I like it. It reminds me of the 90s and all the dance hits that were big back then, when I was a kid. Shoutout to the Vengaboys, who are likely still in 1999.
Songs like this remind me of a girl’s birthday party I went to when I was 7, for some reason.
Both of Us (Acoustic) – You vs. Yesterday
This song came up on my Discover Weekly playlist on Spotify. I liked it. I listened to the original version (non-acoustic version?) afterwards, but still preferred this one.
Innocent – Our Lady Peace
We’re doubling up (down?) on the Our Lady Peace songs in this post because I don’t think you can have one without the other. “Innocent” is just a classic early 2000s song that I know the Canadians reading this will back me up on.
Also, can we take a minute to appreciate the format of music videos from 20 years ago? They were ridiculously great.
Sam I Am – Marko Stunt
Remember earlier, when I was talking about All Elite Wrestling and Jurassic Express, and you all tuned me out? Well, get ready to tune me out again.
Another member of Jurassic Express is Marko Stunt. As far as wrestlers go, he is undersized. However, he is entertaining and can sing, although singing is not apart of his gimmick.
Anyway, Dr. Britt Baker hosts a segment called, “The Waiting Room” and Marko was on it to sing a song he wrote called, “Sam I Am”.
It had a school talent show vibe to it, where everyone is silent, not knowing what to expect, and then it turns out to be really good. I found it catchy, at least.
If you’re wondering who the third member of Jurassic Express is, he’s a dinosaur who has a Masters degree, and also appeared on Big Brother a few years ago.
Pretending – Better Love
This is another song that popped up on Spotify that I liked. It reminds me of another song, but I can’t put my finger on it.
Anyway, those are some songs I’ve been listening to lately!
Thanks for listening!
Do you know any of these songs? Do you like any of them? What have you been listening to lately?
Taylor Swift – yaaaaaasssss
(I’m a total fangirl when it comes to tay-tay) 🤭🤣
Pretty much all of the rest were great unknowns 😶🤯
At least we have some common ground with T Swift!
I have heard of none of these songs. But the title of the first one reminds me of a song from a Fivel movie when I was younger. I’m sure it’s not the same LOL
Haha one of these days I’ll post a song that you’ll know and we’ll rejoice in all caps and it’ll be great!
😂😂😂😂 I look forward to it! It’ll have to be popular prior to 2015 most likely 🤭🙈🤦♀️
No problems there! It normally takes me 5-10 years to figure out what the popular songs of “today” are haha
Haha! Well let me introduce you to this rocking new group I’ve found! They are the “backstreet boys” and you might like them 😂
True story: my mom came home with 2 free copies of their new CD in 1999 because they were giving them out at a store ahah
😱😱
True story: I’m jealous of your mom and she sounds amazing. Can I be her friend?
There was several of these I did not recognize the name of but knew the minute I pressed play. Maybe I’m terrible at song names? The two I did not know reminded me a lot of emo songs I loved in high school and so get a big thumbs up from me.
Some songs I have been listening to lately: 505 by Arctic Monkeys, Drivers License by Olivia Rodrigo, long story short by Taylor Swift, Save Your Tears by The Weeknd, Work Song by Hozier, and Goodbye by Apparat. Quite a range.
I totally know what you mean. After you press play it’s like “Ohhh that song, ya I know it”. Haha which were the ones that sounded like emo songs? And what were the emo songs? This is so interesting.
I shall look up those songs! I’ve already heard Drivers License just because it blew up the internet one day.
The You Vs Yesterday and Better Love song reminded me soo much of emo songs from high school! For example: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UAQcNo9yWbM and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5AzDx-vFees&ab_channel=FueledByRamenFueledByRamenVerified and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oKsxPW6i3pM&ab_channel=JimmyEatWorld This kind of stuff plus a bit harder were my jam lmao
It really did blow up the internet and I also gave in because its so dramatic I cannot resist. The rest are pretty varied mood wise so give them a shot!
Story of the Year – Sidewalks stood out, I’ll have to give it a few more listens. The other ones didn’t fully catch on for me, but thanks for sending them!
The Jimmy Eat World song! I like it, I’ve had it on my list for a while. I feel it that was played at school dances.
Would definitely suggest checking out the non acoustic version of Sidewalks as well!
I feel it was played at school dances! it’s really fun. 23 by Jimmy Eat World is a good one too.
A nice selection of tunes. I hadn’t yet heard the Taylor Swift song, but I really like it. Was also not familiar with Our Lady Peace, but I’m liking their music too. And I love “Tarzan Boy”, and fondly remember when it was a hit in 1986 (I’m old).
Awesome! Glad you liked them! “Tarzan Boy” is so catchy, I’m surprised I hadn’t heard it sooner.
Lovely selection! I grew up listening to U2 and Taylor Swift, and I enjoy them both. If you like U2’s “Pride,” I also recommend their “Where the Streets Have No Name” or “Who’s Gonna Ride Your Wile Horses” (although the latter is an acquired taste). I haven’t really listened to T-Swizzle since her “1989” album, but the songs I hear on the radio of her recent hits aren’t bad. Keep this series going, Paul!
“Where The Streets Have No Name” is one of my favourite songs, if not my favourite! I once did a presentation on it in high school. Haven’t heard of the other U2 song but will check it out! T Swift has had some good song lately, I normally just go through her new albums on YouTube and see what I like.
Really appreciated this comment! I think I’ll keep this series going.
I really like this post and of course never heard of most of them. Except U2 and Sam I Am. But Taylor Swift….Really?
First off…Barb??? Is that you??
And yeah, Taylor Swift has pulled me in with her songs. Shhh don’t tell anyone.
