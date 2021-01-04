Share Your Blog 2021

When I moved into residence for my first year of university, they said, “the walls don’t make the experience, the people do.” They were right. I think if you apply that sentiment anywhere in life, it holds true.

People need people.

When it comes to WordPress, the blog layouts don’t make the experience, the bloggers do.

With that in mind, I’d like to welcome you to the 3rd annual Share Your Blog event. Please help yourself to refreshments at the back. No one leaves until all the food is gone. I don’t make the rules.

The purpose of this event is to grow your community, by meeting new bloggers and discovering new blogs. Maybe it’s just me, but having this event at the beginning of the year reinvigorates my desire to write.

It creates an energy between bloggers and I feel like we’re at our best when we’re feeding off one another. It’s a domino effect. At least, that’s my theory as to why a lot of us get writer’s block at the same time.

My other theory is that August is a boring month that lulls our inspiration to sleep.

Anyway, to participate in this blog sharing event, all I’m asking you to do is the following:



1. Introduce yourself in the comments section below



2. Tell us the name of your blog and what you write about



3. Share a link to your blog (home page, most recent post, or a post you like)

Feel free to say as much, or as little, as you want.

And then throughout the day, or coming days, come back to this post and check out the other comments. Say hi to the people you don’t know. Mingle, I guess. If you remember how to do that.

If you so choose, feel free to spread the word of this event on your blog.

I think we all have our own blogging community, so why not bring them all together? This isn’t one of those gatherings we must keep to 10 people or less. I checked.

Thank you in advance for your participation!

If you need me, I’ll be wandering around, occasionally frequently glancing at the kitchen doors to see when new items are being brought out.

Have fun and happy sharing!