Just another Mind Melt Monday, wish it was Sunday. Actually, I wish it was Saturday, but that’s neither here, nor there. That’s five days away.
I feel like I have too many things to talk about, but none of them are big enough to warrant a blog post on their own, nor are they small enough to be used as a “thought” in a “50 Thoughts” post, so here we are.
Mind Melt Monday.
I settled on the name because Mind Dump Monday wasn’t enough alliteration for me. Plus, this post is a way for me to melt the giant ice cube in my head, so the title makes more sense metaphorically.
Just go with it.
Also, it provides an MMM abbreviation which reminds me of a Muffin place called “mmmuffins.” Only a few of you have probably heard of it. They don’t have many locations anymore – at least none near me.
I used to call it, “mmm…uffins.” Don’t ask.
So, I watched the Oscars last night on tape delay. I had seen approximately zero of the films that were nominated.
In all honesty, I’m not sure why I watched. Though, that can be said about half the shows I watch. Perhaps I watched, just in case something out of the ordinary happened.
Like if Eminem showed up and performed “Lose Yourself”, I’d be there to see it. And I was!
My favourite part of award shows is when they bring out the people to present an award. If we’re lucky, they give a funny speech to introduce the category and nominees. I enjoy that. The rest of the show doesn’t do much for me.
I’ve gotten to the point where I think having no host is the best approach.
The award show is so long, that it gets to a point where the host has run out of creative bits, so they just start projecting their “can we get the hell out of here yet?” tone at the camera and it doesn’t help anyone.
Besides, you don’t need a host for anything other than the opening monologue.
Without a host, it allows them to bring in different people to introduce segments and keep things fresh.
That said, it got a bit ridiculous when they introduced Celebrity A, so they could introduce Celebrity B & C, so they could present the Oscar to Celebrity D.
I hope SNL makes a sketch out of that. Just have 17 people introduce each other until the final person finally hands out the award.
One last thing about the award show. I had heard the name Timothee Chalamet before and in my head I envisioned a 73-year-old man, or an 8-year-old boy. Turns out he’s a 14-year-old kid who plays Rep Hockey.
At least, that’s how he was dressed. Google says he’s 24. Smells fishy, but that might just be the HOCKEY EQUIPMENT.
Keeping with the theme of, “People (much) richer than Paul”, I watched the Netflix documentary, “Miss Americana” the other day, which was about Taylor Swift.
I don’t know what prompted me to watch it since I’ve never considered myself a Taylor Swift fan, even though I do like some of her songs, but there I was…watching it.
I’ve always respected people like her, who are extremely famous and put out work that millions enjoy. That doesn’t happen by accident, even if you’re not the target audience.
After watching the documentary, I have a lot more respect and appreciation for who she is and what she does.
There was a scene where she was informed, via phone call, that her album hadn’t been nominated for a Grammy award. She was obviously disappointed, but then her reaction was along the lines of, “It’s okay, I’ll just have to make a better album.”
And for the first time, I felt like I could relate to her.
By no means is my blog “big”, but I keep track of how my posts do and if they end up as “good” as I think they might. That’s just me being honest. And when they’re not, I say to myself, “That’s fine, I’ll just write something better.”
I think it says on my About page that I try to make each post better than the last. That is true. I do try.
So, when Taylor $wift (she should really make the S a dollar sign) said that, it resonated with me.
You should watch the documentary, too. It may change some opinions you have about her. You’re allowed to change your mind. You’re allowed to evolve.
Yes, I understand these Netflix documentaries are supposed to make you like the person they’re about, but so be it.
Is this the part where I say I’ve been listening to her music for the last three days, or do I just move on
because I don’t know who I am anymore?
So, the XFL started up (again) this weekend and I am hooked! I don’t think I have a favourite team yet, but hopefully one of them jumps out at me soon.
I love everything about it, so far. The kickoffs are great! The 25-second play clock is great! Having the players and coaches mic’d up, so we can hear the play calls, is great!
Sure, the Canadian Football League has a 20-second play clock and mic’d up players and coaches, but the XFL just felt a bit better. I hate to say it.
I also like how instant replay is handled. Every play is, technically, under review and if the official in the booth feels the need to stop the game, they do it. There are no coaches throwing a red flag on the field to “challenge” a call. That seems very gimmicky now, doesn’t it?
AND, we get to hear the interaction between the referee on the field and the replay official. It gives the fans insight into why a call was upheld, or overturned, and eliminates the conspiracy theory that “the league is trying to screw our team.”
It is just wonderful.
For extra points after a touchdown, kickers are not allowed. If you want to go for 1 point, the ball is placed at the 2 yard line. If you want to go for 2 points, the ball is placed at the 5. For 3 points, the ball is placed at the 10.
Therefore, a 9-point game is a one possession game.
And with the clock stopping in the final two minutes, it allows teams to come back, rather than watching the clock run out because they didn’t save their three timeouts.
The new rules have taken some parts of the CFL and some parts of common sense.
The XFL is what the NFL would be if football were created today. I’m curious to see if the NFL will adopt any of these new rules – specifically the kickoff – but something tells me they’re going to be extremely stubborn about making changes to a 100-year-old league.
That would be a shame, but America seems to love abiding by rules that were instituted on Day 1 and saying, “This is how (insert name of person we only have black and white photos of) wanted this to be” without realizing that 100 years have passed.
Did I type that out loud?
Anyway, I think I’m done here. My gut is telling me I forgot to mention something, but my gut can’t speak English, so I’m not sure what it is. It’ll probably come to me as soon as I post this.
Did you watch the Oscars? Did you watch Miss Americana? Did you watch the XFL? Feel free to share your thoughts on any.