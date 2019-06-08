NBA Finals, Game 4: It’s Happening

I’m just sitting here listening to “Everywhere” by Fleetwood Mac and pretending as if the Toronto Raptors being one win away from the NBA championship is a completely normal occurrence that I know how to deal with mentally, physically, and emotionally.

But in all honesty, I’M FREAKING OUT.

Can someone from Boston send me their handbook on how to deal with a local professional sports team winning? Because I don’t know what I’m supposed to do.

Like when we have the parade, where do I stand? How do I meet up with people? Do I just make new friends on the spot and call them my posse for the day? Should I bring granola bars? How many is too many?

ALSO, how do I tell my brain that what my eyes are seeing is actually real? I’m not programmed for this. All these years I’ve spent thinking of ways to improve struggling sports teams, I never thought about how it would feel when there was nothing to improve.

HOW DO I APPRECIATE PERFECTION?

The Raptors are perfect. They have every component. You name it, they got it. They’re like Amazon.

I know, I know…I’m putting the cart before the horse. Fortunately, I don’t have a cart nor a horse, so it’s fine.

Oh yeah, if you can’t tell, the Raptors won Game 4 by a score of 105-92, which means the Raptors lead the series 3-1, WHICH MEANS THEY CAN WIN THE CHAMPIONSHIP AT HOME ON MONDAY.

HOLY MEATBALLS, IT’S HAPPENING.

Here are some thoughts on the game, as I get my heart rate under control.

1. The Warriors looked tired and the Raptors did not.

2. Kawhi Leonard’s demeanour, disposition, sense of being, aura, way of life – whatever you want to call it, has rubbed off on every single one of his teammates.

3. The American media is so fascinated with how quiet Kawhi is – it’s all they talk about. Meanwhile, they’re missing the bigger picture. Look at how many flashy showboaters, who whine to the official all game long, aren’t in the Finals.

Maybe Kawhi is just smarter than everyone else.

4. Ever since Game 1 finished, the Warriors have been talking about how it’s going to be a “long series”. Define, “long”.

5. The Warriors had a starting lineup of: Steph, Klay, Iguodala, Draymond, and Cousins. But no, this team needs Durant. They don’t have enough superstars to get the job done. Oh brother. Cry me a chocolate fountain.

6. The professional attitude of this Raptors team is so impressive. They aren’t whining, they aren’t celebrating, they’re just playing until the final buzzer. That’s rare to see in today’s NBA.

7. THE BOX-AND-ONE RETURNED.

8. The Raptors are kind of built like a lacrosse team. Okay, maybe not. I just say this because Siakam is the ultimate transition player and it reminded me of lacrosse.

9. It was pretty soft of the Warriors’ fans to leave the game early…again. I know I’m not paying that much for a ticket, just so I can beat traffic getting out of there. Pfft. Also, that might’ve been the last game ever in that arena. Stay. Take a picture. Shed a tear. Step in someone’s spilled beer and get your shoes sticky. Then leave.

10. So many Raptor fans at the game. What a proud sight. We The North, East, South, and West.

11. Nick Nurse is brilliant. Remember when people criticized his hiring, saying he’d be too much like Dwane Casey? And I came on this blog and said, NO, YOU’RE ALL WRONG – or something like that. Because if you were to replace your boss at your place of work, you wouldn’t run things the exact same way. You’d bring your own touch.

Is that the word? Touch? I know not of what I speak right now. Just let me write.

12. I’m so glad a guy like Fred VanVleet is getting national exposure. He’s so good and so mature, and he’s still only 25.

13. I’m also glad people are seeing the other side of Kyle Lowry’s game. For years, everyone down south thought he was just a scoring guard, which is what fuelled their ridicule of his poor playoff performances. When really, he’s a guy who can affect every single play on the floor without ever shooting the ball.

14. Steve Kerr has a Blake Carrington vibe to him. He never looks like he’s doing anything, but apparently does.

15. Did anyone pick Raps in 5 before the series started? I didn’t think it was possible. But now, it all makes sense. The math adds up.

DeMar DeRozan = #10

Kawhi Leonard – #2

10/2 = 5

MATH.

16. I am worried that if the Warriors win Game 5, they also win Game 6, and force a Game 7. I can’t handle that kind of stress. There is not a font larger than ALL CAPS for me to use to message people.

17. There’s no way the Raptors blow this lead. There’s no way. Right? They’ve beat the Warriors 5 out of the 6 times they’ve faced them this year, including 3 times at Oracle Arena. There is no way the Raptors lose 3 in a row now. No way. NO WAY.

If I keep saying “No way”, the universe will hear me and accept it as truth.

I’m stopping at 17 because I had 17 thoughts after Game 3 and the Raptors won Game 4. So, call me superstitious, but I’m not risking it.

Game 5 is on Monday in Toronto. The Raptors might win the championship.

Somebody, hold me.

Advertisements