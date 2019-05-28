Viewing Notes: The Bachelorette (Hannah) – Ep. 3

It has come to my attention that the 50th edition of these Bachelor/ette recaps was two weeks ago – the season premiere. What perfect timing! And I missed it. A whole fortnight has passed.

So, here’s a belated thank you for reading these recaps and going along with the hilarity within them! In typical Canadian celebratory fashion, we’ll pass around a box of Timbits for everyone to share.

And now, join me in welcoming in the other half of these viewing notes – Cass. As always, her thoughts will appear in BOLD.

It’s that day of the week again! Let’s do this, Paul.

~ Tonight, we are starting the episode with Chris scaring the guys.

~ Chris Harrison is giving a sermon to the “fellas” who are all decked out in they’re non-branded, TV-approved clothes.

~ CH Sleeve Update: Rolled Down

~ Jonathan, Matteo, John Paul Jones, Kevin, Jed, Tyler C., Mike, and Cam are on the first group date.

~ Is it just me or does John Paul Jones always look confused?

~ The men run down the sidewalk to greet Hannah. Mike picks her up like she’s Simba.

~ “Circle of Wife” plays in the background: Ahhhhh Za Hannah The Bachelorette-ah

~ These guys just booked it around that corner like they were running a marathon.

~ “Guys, I want a family someday” – Hannah has taken them to classes to learn all about pregnancy, taught by Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen.

~ Lol, I love how they always say “my friends” when introducing celebs.

~ Does Hannah even know all of their last names yet?

~ Tyler C. doesn’t know much about pregnancy except that, “your belly gets bigger and bigger and the woman gets hungrier and hungrier”.

~ This is an interesting exercise.

~ Real talk, how does Jed know what a woman grows, like I didn’t even know it was placenta.

~ The men are now wearing pregnancy suits to see how it feels to be pregnant.

~ It’s time to change diapers! It’s time to rock-a-bye baby! It’s time to be a dad!

~ These guys better want kids, otherwise this is a scary damn date.

~ John Paul Jones is shaking his (fake) baby upside down, like it’s a wet bag.

~ JOHN PAUL JONES FLIPPING THAT BABY UPSIDE DOWN.

~ The final lesson will have the men experience a labour simulator. Kevin! goes first.

~ For those who didn’t read last week’s recap, I’m calling him Kevin! as an ode to the mother in Home Alone. Speaking of being a mom…

~ They are all in excruciating pain.

~ “Labour is like a blackout” – now I’m scared

~ Jed & Hannah are adorable.

~ John Paul is shaking & it hasn’t even started.

~ His reaction has me crying, I’m laughing so hard.

~ John Paul Jones looks like he’s having an exorcism. He also looks like Sunshine from Remember The Titans.

~ It is time for the night portion of the date and Hannah toasts to a “painless night”. GET IT? BECAUSE THE DAY WAS ALL PAIN.

~ Cocktail party number 1 of the night.

~ Jed swoops in quick here.

~ Honestly, I really hope Jed is here for the right reasons & not to further his music career because I really like them.

~ Jed has Hannah throw a chicken nugget off the roof and make a wish.

~ CHICKEN NUGGETS ARE BACK.

~ THAT CHICKEN NUGGET HAD A FAMILY, JED.

~ What a damn waste of a chicken nugget.

~ Tyler looks like he might punch Cam right now.

~ Mike opening up & talking about how him & his ex lost a child & he’s blaming himself for not being with her. My heart is hurting.

~ Cam keeps popping in to interrupt the most real moment on the show. GO AWAY, YOU BOOMERANG.

~ Cam interrupting this moment pissed me off even more.

~ LEAVE THE ROOM, CAM.

~ This is honestly the most heartfelt conversation & now Cam has interrupted three times – not once, not twice, BUT THREE FREAKING TIMES.

~ Mike kisses her right in front of Cam.

~ I’m just waiting for Mike to tell Cam to “Sit his ass down” in person. I will literally lose it.

~ Cam is still talking about bold gestures and says he quit his job to be here. Uh oh, spaghettio.

~ Jonathan comes in to break up the conversation and Cam doesn’t want to leave. This is so awkward and petty.

~ What goes around comes around, Cam. Everyone knows that.

~ Now, Always Be Cam goes to complain to Just John Paul Jones about Swoopin’ In Jonathan, even though Always Be Cam did the exact same thing but much worse.

~ So many nicknames, I need a tiny notepad.

~ John Paul Jones just eating nuggets & watching this awkward half stare down…between Jonathan and Cam.

~ At least someone is eating the food for once, thank God.

~ I’m starting to see the Paul side of John Paul Jones. What a hero.

~ At the house, Connor finds out he’s getting a one-on-one date.

~ Tyler just said he wants to be “her arm candy, supporting her”.

~ I just want one person to have the guts to say, “You’re great, but our lives don’t fit together”.

~ It’s really weird listening to kisses being picked up on the mics, it’s actually really gross.

~ YAY, Mike got the rose tonight.

~ Cam looks like he might hurt Mike now.

~ Alright Cam, let’s put this out there. You are not the first person to leave a job for the show, put your big boy pants on & deal with it.

~ Holy shit, we get back from commercial & Hannah is in an ambulance.

~ Hannah is now in a hospital room….

~ The date is cancelled, they’ll have a double header tomorrow but Connor is invited over to her hotel room to make her feel better.

~ I’ll bet $100 he shows up with flowers. I’ll bet $5 he shows up with chicken soup.

~ OH LOOK, HE’S GOING TO BUY FLOWERS.

~ Thank goodness ABC is footing the bill on those yellow roses.

~ OH MY GOD HE’S ALSO BRINGING HER CHICKEN SOUP LOL.

~ I’M TOO GOOD AT THIS.

~ I’m sure someone owes me $105. Fess up.

~ I like how the note says “door is unlocked” – it was slightly open.

~ Connor finds Hannah in her bed. She says she woke up and passed out and was pumped with fluids.

~ Cut back to Luke being all, “I’m here to protect her”. No stop, no one likes you.

~ “I’m so sorry, but I have to get back to sleep. Doctor’s orders.” – Hannah

~ They kissed a lot, so Connor will be at the hospital in about half an hour.

~ Connor leaves her a bunch of post-it notes around her hotel room. It looks like he used his foot to write them.

~ LOL Connor leaving notes was so cute, but his handwriting is awful.

~ New dating standard: be with someone that leaves cute notes hidden.

~ Connor talks like a hockey player who only knows the same three clichés.

~ We interrupt these Viewing Notes because there’s A MOTH FLYING AROUND ME.

MOTH DELAY

~ Alright, the moth has been dealt with. Shoutout to my mom for handing me her slipper.

~ Hannah wakes up and finds the notes of, “all the things Connor loves about her”.

~ At the mansion, a limo driver walks in and tells Connor his date is not over. This limo driver is coming for Chris Harrison’s job.

~ I like how “be sharp” to Connor is, wearing a plaid shirt.

~ OMG, the guys are saying he’ll get a pity rose, that is heartbreaking.

~ Connor gets a rose and now they have our first private concert of the season with Lukas Graham. I only know who he is because I clicked the info button on the PVR.

~ Back from commercial, Hannah tells us that Tyler G. had to leave. They give no explanation, but the internet has a bunch of unflattering reasons.

~ It’s time for the second group date and the guys are going to have a photoshoot.

~ Anyone else notice how Garrett was the only one not drinking on the bus?

~ Grant is way too excited for this photoshoot.

~ The guys think they’ll be posing with models, but they’re actually a combination of dogs, pigs, and snakes.

~ Insert product placement: The Secret Life of Pets.

~ Hey Paul, your girl Demi’s back.

~ I’m gonna let Paul take the reins here.

~ OH MY GOD IT’S DEMI. SHE’S THERE TO SPY ON THE GUYS AGAIN. AHHHHH.

~ I’M LIVING THAT DEMI-CHARMED KIND OF LIFE RIGHT NOW.

~ She’s hired actors to be the animal handlers and makeup artists. So smart, what a brilliant mind.

~ Shut up, I don’t wanna hear that the producers planned all of this for her. Lalalalalalala.

~ The spying reveals no bad apples, but that whole segment was worth it.

~ CRASH MORE DATES, DEMI. WE NEED YOU.

~ Alright Cass, it’s safe to come back now.

~ I’m back, Luke is so jealous right now. Jealousy is an ugly look, Luke.

~ At the photoshoot, Hannah needs Luke P. to “slow his role” because he wants to be attached to her hip the whole time.

~ Luke is coming on too strong.

~ Hannah is now talking to Luke at the night portion of the date.

~ The guys know something’s up when she pulls some aside.

~ HANNAH IS FRUSTRATED, YESSSS.

~ She tells him she’s irritated by his cockiness and that he doesn’t respect her other relationships. He looks like has no clue what she’s talking about.

~ He is starting to panic.

~ You freaking tell him girl, you tell him.

~ LUKE’S PULLING A CAM, I REPEAT HE’S PULLING A CAM RIGHT NOW.

~ Always Be Cam, meet Always Be Luke.

~ Luke is now stalking all of Hannah’s conversations, trying to get a word with her.

~ SHE JUST TOLD YOU THAT YOU DON’T RESPECT HER OTHER RELATIONSHIPS AND NOW YOU’RE PROVING HER POINT.

~ You can smell the desperation oozing off him.

~ Someone get him a cellphone so he can call it a night. GET IT?

~ This whole night is not about Hannah and the guys, it’s about Luke’s quest to talk to her again.

~ Peter Pilot is the only one having a meaningful conversation (that we see) tonight.

~ “That could be my wife right there, that really could.” – Peter Pilot

~ Luke just said he’s been thinking about going home, DO IT PLEASE.

~ OMG Peter got the rose, he deserves it after sitting in that hall with Luke fuming.

~ At the mansion, the guys are tanning by the pool and Chris Harrison shows up to inform them the cocktail party is cancelled, but they’ll be having a tailgate party instead.

~ CH Sleeve Update: Rolled Up

~ I’m so freaking happy we are getting a tailgate party, that is what this episode needed.

~ Cam tells the guys that he has something serious to tell Hannah, so he wants time with her first. The guys think he’s phony.

~ Lol Mike calling BS on Cam, this is why we watch this show.

~ Everyone honestly wants to hurt Cam right now & it could happen because there is so much testosterone flying with those footballs.

~ Hannah wants a chill day, but Cam pulls her aside to tell her about surgeries he has had. Sorry to say, but this feels like a last ditch attempt at a sympathy rose.

~ Well Cam, of course she reacted well, she’s on National TV right now. She can’t react bad.

~ Oh, a segment about Tyler’s uhh…posterior.

~ Wow, Tyler’s butt is fantastic. (Sorry Paul, I had to).

~ STOP IT. Even though this is what makes these recaps great, but STOP IT.

~ Mike tells Hannah that Cam planned to tell her his story to get a pity rose.

~ We got plenty of football puns at this tailgate party.

~ Hannah is basically a teacher trying to manage a bunch of children. She calls Cam over to call him out for trying to manipulate her with his story.

~ Cam admits that he was writing the guys goodbye letters because he thought he was going home tonight.

~ LOL, he was writing the guys letters.

~ Oh Cam, homie you brought this on yourself, man.

~ It’s time for the Rose Ceremony, finally.

~ Hannah looks amazing, but what the hell is with that necklace?

~ This dress is meant to have no jewelry, especially chunky stuff like that. SO mad right now.

~ Oh yes, I too am equally aggravated about this obvious fashion faux-pas…..

~ The big Jed-y Bear gets a rose.

~ Tyler and his buns (HAPPY NOW, CASS?) get a rose.

~ Minor characters, Dustin, Dylan, and Grant get roses.

~ Who is Dustin again? I thought he went home.

~ Luke P. gets a rose after a week of scolding.

~ Garrett gets a rose.

~ John Paul Jones gets a rose. More chicken nuggets in his future.

~ I am so happy John Paul is staying.

~ Matteo and Devin get roses.

~ Luke S. gets a rose.

~ Kevin! gets the final rose.

~ I’m so glad Kevin is still here.

~ Always Be Cam doesn’t have to go home, but he can’t stay here.

~ BYE BYE CAM.

~ Hannah’s not playing any games, boys.

~ And in 3…2…1…Cass will freak out about next week’s preview….

~ HOLY SHIT, the preview is insane.

~ Who ends up in the ambulance?

~ Who questions Hannah?

~ I have so many questions.

~ Never fails.

That is all for tonight, I need a week to recover from tonight.

Also, huge congrats to my homie Paul on hitting the big 5-0 with these Bachelor/ette recaps. You make these Monday’s a whole lot more bearable for us all! Next stop, hitting the triple digits!

That’s been Cass, I’ve been Paul, and we’ll see you all next week.

