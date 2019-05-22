Feeding Frenzy

Posted on May 22, 2019 by

My blog friend Suchie sent me a message all the way from India to request that I write a song about pizza, donuts, and coffee. I don’t drink coffee, I haven’t had a donut since 2018 (I think), but I do daydream about pizza…so I accepted the challenge.

Here is my song, which was written in about ten minutes because I’m just that good.

Note: If you’re wondering why it says “Hun-jun-hungry” in the lyrics, it’s because I made a typo and liked it too much to change it to “Hun-hun-hungry”. In the music industry they refer to this as “creative freedom”, or “dumb luck”.

“FEEDING FRENZY”

Everything you need is in the kitchen
We find the pizza, it’s a win win
One more donut won’t be a sin sin
But I spit up my coffee in the bin bin
‘Cause I’m hun-jun-hungry
Oh, I’m hun-jun-hungry
I’m hun-jun-hungry
Gotta feed me

You caught me in a food mood
don’t mean to be so rude (so rude)
now you caught me in a food mood
don’t mean to be so rude (so rude!)

We fill our tummy
It’s so yummy
One too many donuts
I feel funny
It’s allergy season
My nose is runny
I still won’t drink your stinkin’ coffee
‘Cause I’m hun-jun-hungry
Oh, I’m hun-jun-hungry
I’m hun-jun-hungry
Gotta feed me

You caught me in a food mood
don’t mean to be so rude (so rude)
now you caught me in a food mood
don’t mean to be so rude (so rude!)

(Piano solo)

I see a salad, I go eat it
It’s not a pizza, but I’ll get fit
I throw the donut like it’s ring toss
Around a chicken finger, now I need floss
There’s no escaping the escape clause
Still not sipping coffee, you can get lost
‘Cause I’m hun-jun-hungry
Oh, I’m hun-jun-hungry
I’m hun-jun-hungry
Gotta feed me

You caught me in a food mood
don’t mean to be so rude (so rude)
now you caught me in a food mood
don’t mean to be so rude (so rude!)

Advertisements

About Paul

I think of my blog as an all-you-can-read buffet. There's something for everyone and complimentary mints at the door as you leave.
This entry was posted in Music, Poetry and tagged , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

7 Responses to Feeding Frenzy

  1. The Lit Biwi says:
    May 22, 2019 at 8:52 PM

    All we need now is a sexy music video featuring people wearing actual donut earrings. Also, I’m now hun jun hungry. 😹😹😹 OMGGGG Paul, ahahahhaha hilarious. Thank you for doing the song justice that nobody else could ever replicate. 🤠

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Authoress51 says:
    May 22, 2019 at 9:29 PM

    Not bad. Wasn’t sure what tune to sing it to. But Legit Boss? Hmmm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. thehuntress915 says:
    May 22, 2019 at 10:12 PM

    I agree with The Lit Biwi, you need to make a cool, sexy video to go with “The Pizza Song.” And why haven’t you had a donut since last year? That’s just wrong 🍩.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.