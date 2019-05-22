My blog friend Suchie sent me a message all the way from India to request that I write a song about pizza, donuts, and coffee. I don’t drink coffee, I haven’t had a donut since 2018 (I think), but I do daydream about pizza…so I accepted the challenge.
Here is my song, which was written in about ten minutes
because I’m just that good.
Note: If you’re wondering why it says “Hun-jun-hungry” in the lyrics, it’s because I made a typo and liked it too much to change it to “Hun-hun-hungry”. In the music industry they refer to this as “creative freedom”, or “dumb luck”.
“FEEDING FRENZY”
Everything you need is in the kitchen
We find the pizza, it’s a win win
One more donut won’t be a sin sin
But I spit up my coffee in the bin bin
‘Cause I’m hun-jun-hungry
Oh, I’m hun-jun-hungry
I’m hun-jun-hungry
Gotta feed me
You caught me in a food mood
don’t mean to be so rude (so rude)
now you caught me in a food mood
don’t mean to be so rude (so rude!)
We fill our tummy
It’s so yummy
One too many donuts
I feel funny
It’s allergy season
My nose is runny
I still won’t drink your stinkin’ coffee
‘Cause I’m hun-jun-hungry
Oh, I’m hun-jun-hungry
I’m hun-jun-hungry
Gotta feed me
You caught me in a food mood
don’t mean to be so rude (so rude)
now you caught me in a food mood
don’t mean to be so rude (so rude!)
(Piano solo)
I see a salad, I go eat it
It’s not a pizza, but I’ll get fit
I throw the donut like it’s ring toss
Around a chicken finger, now I need floss
There’s no escaping the escape clause
Still not sipping coffee, you can get lost
‘Cause I’m hun-jun-hungry
Oh, I’m hun-jun-hungry
I’m hun-jun-hungry
Gotta feed me
You caught me in a food mood
don’t mean to be so rude (so rude)
now you caught me in a food mood
don’t mean to be so rude (so rude!)
All we need now is a sexy music video featuring people wearing actual donut earrings. Also, I’m now hun jun hungry. 😹😹😹 OMGGGG Paul, ahahahhaha hilarious. Thank you for doing the song justice that nobody else could ever replicate. 🤠
I can’t determine if that music video would get 47 views or 47 million views, but it would be great haha
It would be epic.
Not bad. Wasn’t sure what tune to sing it to. But Legit Boss? Hmmm
Yeah I might change that part around, stay tuned.
😂😂
I agree with The Lit Biwi, you need to make a cool, sexy video to go with “The Pizza Song.” And why haven’t you had a donut since last year? That’s just wrong 🍩.
