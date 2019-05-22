My blog friend Suchie sent me a message all the way from India to request that I write a song about pizza, donuts, and coffee. I don’t drink coffee, I haven’t had a donut since 2018 (I think), but I do daydream about pizza…so I accepted the challenge.

Here is my song, which was written in about ten minutes because I’m just that good.

Note: If you’re wondering why it says “Hun-jun-hungry” in the lyrics, it’s because I made a typo and liked it too much to change it to “Hun-hun-hungry”. In the music industry they refer to this as “creative freedom”, or “dumb luck”.

“FEEDING FRENZY”

Everything you need is in the kitchen

We find the pizza, it’s a win win

One more donut won’t be a sin sin

But I spit up my coffee in the bin bin

‘Cause I’m hun-jun-hungry

Oh, I’m hun-jun-hungry

I’m hun-jun-hungry

Gotta feed me

You caught me in a food mood

don’t mean to be so rude (so rude)

now you caught me in a food mood

don’t mean to be so rude (so rude!)

We fill our tummy

It’s so yummy

One too many donuts

I feel funny

It’s allergy season

My nose is runny

I still won’t drink your stinkin’ coffee

‘Cause I’m hun-jun-hungry

Oh, I’m hun-jun-hungry

I’m hun-jun-hungry

Gotta feed me

You caught me in a food mood

don’t mean to be so rude (so rude)

now you caught me in a food mood

don’t mean to be so rude (so rude!)

(Piano solo)

I see a salad, I go eat it

It’s not a pizza, but I’ll get fit

I throw the donut like it’s ring toss

Around a chicken finger, now I need floss

There’s no escaping the escape clause

Still not sipping coffee, you can get lost

‘Cause I’m hun-jun-hungry

Oh, I’m hun-jun-hungry

I’m hun-jun-hungry

Gotta feed me

You caught me in a food mood

don’t mean to be so rude (so rude)

now you caught me in a food mood

don’t mean to be so rude (so rude!)

