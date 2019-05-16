Wake up alone
next to the ringing of the telephone
it says there is no space anymore
won’t let me put another thing in the drawer
not even if I close it quick
but what am I supposed to do
when all my puzzle pieces don’t fit with you
maybe I’ll keep a few
maybe I’ll keep a few
The pieces I lost may never be found
you can find my invincibility somewhere in the ground
but a time capsule does not hold tomorrow
which is where I will find new pieces to borrow
just do not ask me right now
do not make me say no
I will catch up to the rest of you
maybe in a few
maybe in a few
There is nothing to see and nothing to say
my words might make it seem differently
but the walls are bare
please do not look all the way over there
not yet
not until the paint can dry
I promise these little pigs will fly for you
maybe I can see a few
maybe I can see a few
But right now
I am still trying to find
the puzzle pieces that blow my mind
I need a clue
maybe you have a few
maybe you have a few.