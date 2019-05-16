Wake up alone

next to the ringing of the telephone

it says there is no space anymore

won’t let me put another thing in the drawer

not even if I close it quick

but what am I supposed to do

when all my puzzle pieces don’t fit with you

maybe I’ll keep a few

maybe I’ll keep a few

The pieces I lost may never be found

you can find my invincibility somewhere in the ground

but a time capsule does not hold tomorrow

which is where I will find new pieces to borrow

just do not ask me right now

do not make me say no

I will catch up to the rest of you

maybe in a few

maybe in a few

There is nothing to see and nothing to say

my words might make it seem differently

but the walls are bare

please do not look all the way over there

not yet

not until the paint can dry

I promise these little pigs will fly for you

maybe I can see a few

maybe I can see a few

But right now

I am still trying to find

the puzzle pieces that blow my mind

I need a clue

maybe you have a few

maybe you have a few.

