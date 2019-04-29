50 Thoughts XXVI

1. Selfie sticks used to flip burgers in their former life.

2. I heard on Jimmy Kimmel Live that schools are replacing analog clocks with digital clocks because kids can’t read them. Gee, if only there was a place kids could go to learn how to tell time.

3. I’m trying to figure out whether a hidden meaning can be found if you add your birth month and birth day together. Mine is 9 (September) + 2 (Day) = 11.

3.25 Share your number in the comments section for research purposes.

3.5 What does it mean, though? Best year of your life? 2011 would fit that criteria for me.

3.75 Maybe the number means something different for everyone. Anyway, have fun thinking about this!

4. The first 78 seconds (before the lyrics kick in) of the Van Halen song, Right Now, are incredible.

5. There were way too many fans at the NFL Draft.

6. In all my years playing baseball, when I hit the ball, drop the bat, and run to first base…I’ve never had any recollection of dropping the bat. All of a sudden, it’s just not in my hands anymore.

7. You will never know everything, but only everything you know.

8. Still trying to find a way to have Day 4 facial hair, all the time.

9. Imagine humans had to live in water and fish didn’t.

10. Which three fingers do you hold up to illustrate the number three? This will say a lot about you.

11. I got through the Leafs’ Game 7 loss by talking to four friends, separately, about the same 17 things. It helped.

12. Do we really need sporks? I’ve never sat in front of a food and thought, “Aw shucks, I can’t pick it up, I don’t have a spork.”

13. I always thought a t-shirt was the exclusive term for a short sleeve shirt. Apparently, you can call a long sleeve shirt a t-shirt. I don’t like it.

13.5 A long sleeve shirt is more like an “M”.

14. Using a dictionary requires you to have a vague idea of how a word you don’t know how to spell, is spelled.

15. The food stand at the library always has the best looking cookies.

15.5 It’s what’s on the inside that matters, though.

15.75 Chocolate chips.

16. I’m starting to think the link in our Twitter bio is useless.

17. Cupcakes are made in a cup. Pancakes are made in a pan. But sponge cakes are not made in a sponge?

18. Wake me up when the Formula 1 season gets interesting. Seriously, the races are on when I’m (supposed to be) asleep.

19. I don’t know if you know who Julien Baker is, but her song, Appointments, is one of those songs you can listen to in a quiet room and just think about life.

19.5 The lyric, “Maybe it’s all gonna turn out alright, and I know that it’s not, but I have to believe that it is” may or may not have seeped into my subconscious and repeats itself in my head when I wake up in the morning.

20. The people who listen to the radio are not the same people who like the songs that play on the radio.

21. I don’t watch Game of Thrones because I don’t have HBO.

22. My new hobby is going to be experimenting making different pasta sauces in a pan and throwing different ingredients in each one.

23. Is the letter “Z” last in the alphabet because it’s the only one with an alternate pronunciation? Is this its punishment?

24. I haven’t held a Gecko in far too long.

25. Ain’t no friend like a blog friend.

26. Netflix has been oddly quiet in the “New shows that everyone on Twitter is talking about” department, lately.

27. My next Blue Jays jersey will say Guerrero Jr. on the back, I don’t care that he’s seven years younger than me.

28. If I were an abandoned water bottle, I’d want to know where my human went and who’s quenching their thirst.

29. White wine in salad is a game changer.

30. My grandfather called to let me know he was saving 6-7 meatballs for me. Those are the type of phone calls I want to receive. Phone number available upon request.

31. If you ever want to feel like it’s still 2003, play a Vanessa Carlton song on YouTube and scroll through the recommendations on the right-hand side.

31.5 Sidenote: Her cover of Where The Streets Have No Name is really good.

32. Did anyone else used to watch raindrops race down their window?

33. New TV show idea: A half hour sitcom called, “Rubbing Elbows”, where every scene takes place on the subway.

34. A wonton is a golf ball that has been in the water too long.

35. Good TV shows rely on an untold backstory to propel it forward. See: The Blacklist.

36. A breeze coming through my bedroom window is one of my favourite things.

37. How people see you is not always how you see yourself.

38. Connect 3.

39. I feel like I mention Family Matters in every 50 Thoughts post.

40. I knew I had an Associative Memory before I knew an Associative Memory was an actual thing.

41. The key to any successful band is a differentiation in hairstyles between members.

42. We are two weeks away from the return of Viewing Notes for the next season of The Bachelorette. Excuse me while I go fold myself up like a lawn chair.

43. One day last week, I startled myself and dropped my deodorant as I was putting it on. I caught it against my stomach, which lead me to try and sniff my stomach to see if it smelled like “ocean surf”. The results were inconclusive, so I called in a wet paper towel for mop up duty. I still haven’t mentally recovered from this ordeal.

44. I can’t believe there are people who put milk in the bowl before the cereal.

45. Fantasy baseball really tests my patience.

46. Raccoons are so devious.

47. “In all our searching, the only thing we’ve found that makes the emptiness bearable is each other.”

48. As a kid, I thought that being able to type without looking down at the keyboard was a superpower. I now possess this superpower.

48.5 Each of my fingers has a cape because THEY ARE FLYING.

49. There’s a gap in the market for an organized meal between lunch and early bird dinner.

50. Go make someone laugh today.

Thoughts on the thoughts?

