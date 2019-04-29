50 Thoughts XXVI

1. Selfie sticks used to flip burgers in their former life.
2. I heard on Jimmy Kimmel Live that schools are replacing analog clocks with digital clocks because kids can’t read them. Gee, if only there was a place kids could go to learn how to tell time.
3. I’m trying to figure out whether a hidden meaning can be found if you add your birth month and birth day together. Mine is 9 (September) + 2 (Day) = 11.
3.25 Share your number in the comments section for research purposes.
3.5 What does it mean, though? Best year of your life? 2011 would fit that criteria for me.
3.75 Maybe the number means something different for everyone. Anyway, have fun thinking about this!
4. The first 78 seconds (before the lyrics kick in) of the Van Halen song, Right Now, are incredible.
5. There were way too many fans at the NFL Draft.
6. In all my years playing baseball, when I hit the ball, drop the bat, and run to first base…I’ve never had any recollection of dropping the bat. All of a sudden, it’s just not in my hands anymore.
7. You will never know everything, but only everything you know.
8. Still trying to find a way to have Day 4 facial hair, all the time.
9. Imagine humans had to live in water and fish didn’t.
10. Which three fingers do you hold up to illustrate the number three? This will say a lot about you.
11. I got through the Leafs’ Game 7 loss by talking to four friends, separately, about the same 17 things. It helped.
12. Do we really need sporks? I’ve never sat in front of a food and thought, “Aw shucks, I can’t pick it up, I don’t have a spork.”
13. I always thought a t-shirt was the exclusive term for a short sleeve shirt. Apparently, you can call a long sleeve shirt a t-shirt. I don’t like it.
13.5 A long sleeve shirt is more like an “M”.
14. Using a dictionary requires you to have a vague idea of how a word you don’t know how to spell, is spelled.
15. The food stand at the library always has the best looking cookies.
15.5 It’s what’s on the inside that matters, though.
15.75 Chocolate chips.
16. I’m starting to think the link in our Twitter bio is useless.
17. Cupcakes are made in a cup. Pancakes are made in a pan. But sponge cakes are not made in a sponge?
18. Wake me up when the Formula 1 season gets interesting. Seriously, the races are on when I’m (supposed to be) asleep.
19. I don’t know if you know who Julien Baker is, but her song, Appointments, is one of those songs you can listen to in a quiet room and just think about life.
19.5 The lyric, “Maybe it’s all gonna turn out alright, and I know that it’s not, but I have to believe that it is” may or may not have seeped into my subconscious and repeats itself in my head when I wake up in the morning.
20. The people who listen to the radio are not the same people who like the songs that play on the radio.
21. I don’t watch Game of Thrones because I don’t have HBO.
22. My new hobby is going to be experimenting making different pasta sauces in a pan and throwing different ingredients in each one.
23. Is the letter “Z” last in the alphabet because it’s the only one with an alternate pronunciation? Is this its punishment?
24. I haven’t held a Gecko in far too long.
25. Ain’t no friend like a blog friend.
26. Netflix has been oddly quiet in the “New shows that everyone on Twitter is talking about” department, lately.
27. My next Blue Jays jersey will say Guerrero Jr. on the back, I don’t care that he’s seven years younger than me.
28. If I were an abandoned water bottle, I’d want to know where my human went and who’s quenching their thirst.
29. White wine in salad is a game changer.
30. My grandfather called to let me know he was saving 6-7 meatballs for me. Those are the type of phone calls I want to receive.
Phone number available upon request.
31. If you ever want to feel like it’s still 2003, play a Vanessa Carlton song on YouTube and scroll through the recommendations on the right-hand side.
31.5 Sidenote: Her cover of Where The Streets Have No Name is really good.
32. Did anyone else used to watch raindrops race down their window?
33. New TV show idea: A half hour sitcom called, “Rubbing Elbows”, where every scene takes place on the subway.
34. A wonton is a golf ball that has been in the water too long.
35. Good TV shows rely on an untold backstory to propel it forward. See: The Blacklist.
36. A breeze coming through my bedroom window is one of my favourite things.
37. How people see you is not always how you see yourself.
38. Connect 3.
39. I feel like I mention Family Matters in every 50 Thoughts post.
40. I knew I had an Associative Memory before I knew an Associative Memory was an actual thing.
41. The key to any successful band is a differentiation in hairstyles between members.
42. We are two weeks away from the return of Viewing Notes for the next season of The Bachelorette. Excuse me while I go fold myself up like a lawn chair.
43. One day last week, I startled myself and dropped my deodorant as I was putting it on. I caught it against my stomach, which lead me to try and sniff my stomach to see if it smelled like “ocean surf”. The results were inconclusive, so I called in a wet paper towel for mop up duty. I still haven’t mentally recovered from this ordeal.
44. I can’t believe there are people who put milk in the bowl before the cereal.
45. Fantasy baseball really tests my patience.
46. Raccoons are so devious.
47. “In all our searching, the only thing we’ve found that makes the emptiness bearable is each other.”
48. As a kid, I thought that being able to type without looking down at the keyboard was a superpower. I now possess this superpower.
48.5 Each of my fingers has a cape because THEY ARE FLYING.
49. There’s a gap in the market for an organized meal between lunch and early bird dinner.
50. Go make someone laugh today.
Thoughts on the thoughts?
I am curious about #10, too (for the record, I use my index, middle, and ring fingers, although I know others use different fingers)! Agree with #21 (and also I don’t have much interest *gasp*). Haters gonna hate!
I normally use my thumb, index, and middle finger but on occasion will use the same fingers as you. Haha I also don’t have an interest in the show but I didn’t want to start a brouhaha with fans today.
3.25 reminds me of creepy Indian dudes in our DMs.
25 needs to be a tee shirt quote. Paul when are you selling merch?
Also 50, everyday is a circus in my household.
I bet!
Ahahahah!!
Oh man, launching merch sounds so daunting. I’d probably sell 12 shirts and 9 of them would be to you lol
Yes. The donut ones. The single as a Taylor Swift jingle ones.
That Swift line is still the best thing I’ve ever written on this blog.
It’s my absolute favorite. I kept telling you to get it copyrighted. You didn’t. C’mon Paul.
I have not read any of your work lately and today I finally have been able to this post is the first one I saw and you still mange to amaze me. I’m so incredibly grateful for this one today it made me smile. things have been rough and I just wanted something else on my mind thank you!
So my number is 8 I’ve always associated this with “to infinity and beyond” maybe you’re onto something here. lol.
#14 biggest giggle because its too true
#19 listened to it as I was reading and hit #32 I’m not sure why but the beginning reminded me of that exact thing rain down the window and I pictured it in black and white not sure why.
#36 I can’t tell you how many times I kept walking to my window today or outside to my porch to feel the breeze its my favorite too. When I go back to my parents house I usually will just open the window and lay on my bed to enjoy the day its different air or something.
#48 Mavis! was my nemesis I practiced for days to perfect my typing. Now as an adult I feel awesome to be able to type without having to look at the keyboard and yet there are still some people who peck one letter at a time. I always want to ask if they had Mavis Beacon when they were in school.
So glad this post could put a smile on your face! Thank you.
14. Right??
19. Definitely. It’s a slow song that would go well with a dark, rainy day
36. It’s a refreshing feeling
48. Lol I had Mario Teaches Typing, except all he taught me was the letters: Z, X, and C, and that my hands were too cover the entire keyboard
3.5: Birthday is April (4) 15 = 19
8: have you tried a trimmer not a razor?? Lol
10: in Canada index,middle,ring; in Korea thumb, index, middle
12: YES! What if you are only allowed to bring a certain number of items with you somewhere and you have one item left and need utensils?! Spork to the rescue!!
17: actually cupcakes are made in a tin… 🧁
25: you got that right!!! *high five blog friend*
30: does your grandfather also save meatballs for non-Paul type people?
34: omg gross Paul!
48: now the superpower is to be able to do that on your smart phone! I have THAT superpower
50: I’m in it dude!
3.5 Does the number 19 have any significance to you? Tretiak was #20. Close enough?? No one reading this will understand why I brought that up lol
8. I haven’t! Hmmm
10. I’m a thumb, index, middle person lol
12. Argh why so logical!
17. Cup
30. He doesn’t…anymore haha
48. Yes! I can do that too with my phone. I amaze myself sometimes
So, you accidentally replied to my reply on someone else’s comment lol so to keep things less confusing for them, I’ll copy your comment here:
“If people don’t understand the significance of Tretiak do we really need to be friends with them?
Maybe you are secretly part Korean with the finger thing?
And what if I became your grandpa’s friend? Lol I’m delightful! I won’t abuse the privilege”
I’ve always thought my 3 finger thing is because I’m Italian. I always see relatives hold up those 3 fingers. Hmm maybe the cultures are mixing
You can definitely be his friend, but if you want more perks you’d be friends with my grandmother – she makes the meatballs and tomato sauce using real tomatoes!
Haha thanks for limiting the confusion!
And oooo maybe the cultures are mixing?
And totally down for that! Grandparents LOVE me! Set up the introductions.
43 made me lol so you conquered 50 (if you hadn’t already). 🙂
Oh good, at least someone can laugh at my ridiculousness!
I only laugh because it sounds exactly like something I would do. 😀
#2 = I can believe that kids can’t tell time on a clock face without it being digital, that’s sad.
#3 = 16.
#5=Agreed, it seemed more like a concert than the draft, and if anyone stuck around for the 7th round no one was really there, not even on the rooftops of those bars in the background. But the Steelers picked up two Michigan players and that made me HAPPY as a clam in sand. By the way why wouldn’t a clam be happy any other place? I suppose it would prefer sand than on a plate of linguine and white sauce. Just a thought.
#30 = where exactly is your grandfather “keeping” those 6-7 meatballs for you? And why only 6-7? That seems like not enough meatballs if you ask me, lol.
2. It is sad. I also think teachers/parents need to make it their responsibility to teach them how to read a clock.
3. Does the number 16 mean anything to you or am I just looking for meaning where there is none?
5. Haha now I want a plate of linguine with clams….At some point those people would’ve had to say to themselves, “I’m a mile away from the stage and can’t see anything, why am I even here?” right?
30. LOL only 6-7 because him and my grandmother already had some. They were fairly substantial in size, I wasn’t complaining.
Then No. 16 does not have any significant meaning, I thought you might be able to tell me after your intensive research Paul, lol.
Darn! I mean…yes, I’m working on finding the hidden meaning for you. Just need to crunch a few more numbers…
#37 is right on! This was extremely thought provoking. Thank You
I appreciate you saying that, thank you!
So… While my husband is watching Games of Thrones, I am thinking about your thoughts. My number is 10. (February 8th…). If it was three, I would use my thumb, index and middle finger to empathise it; but it is not, and so my fingers can type this comment without visual supervision, while a soft breeze kisses my skin. I still like to watch raindrops on my window. There is just something about it. And I admit, I am quite lucky people don’t see me the way I see myself.
(Have you seen Inglorious Basterds lately?)
As always, Merci fir deng Gedanken.
I like how you weaved this comment together! Maybe it’s a stretch to think the birth month/day number means something lol. Merci pour leaving a comment!
3. Birth month (5) + birth day (25) = 30. 30 means nothing to me.
15. Your library has a food stand??? And cookies???
21. I also don’t watch GOT because I don’t have HBO. Even if I did, I don’t think I’d watch it.
27. Send a Vladdy Jr. shirsey my way.
35. AND MAKE ME MORE CONFUSED.
38. Oh heeeey.
45. Sorry about your drop down the standings…
15. Oh yeah! People can get coffee or juice and they’ve got a bunch of cookies, muffins, basically any treats you’d want to eat while stuck in a library.
21. I saw on Twitter that last night’s GOT episode was very dark and no one could see anything. WELCOME TO OZARK.
27. Only if you send me a Buchholz shirsey
45. My team has no sense of urgency. They still think “it’s early” and these games don’t mean as much. Might need to change my team name again to send a message.
49 is a very important topic. This time of day is my most powerfully hungry time. Can someone please name it (Linner? Lupper? Dunch? Dupper?) and then make a restaurant that only serves this meal. I will frequent it every day to kill my cravings without ruining my early bird dinner time.
Dunch! I’m sold on the name. Between 1pm – 4pm there needs to be a specialized restaurant for afternoon food – whatever that may be.
Perf! The resturant will be a chain of the same name. People will come to Dunch for small bites, tapas and appetizers. So none of us ruin our 4 oclock dinner time. And it’ll be set up like those Japanese sushi joints where everything is flying by on conveyor belts and you just grab what you want. No servers. It’s a quick in and out type joint. Shall I start looking for investors? Lol!
Love it! This is a million dollar business we just created in minutes. Yes, look for those investors!
3.25. – March (3) + 6 = 9… I don’t know if there’s any significance.
10. – I used the middle, ring, and pinky fingers. I do this because at some point, I punched a wall while working for the bank and broke a tiny bone in my hand, but I didn’t realize it at the time. It healed incorrectly and I can no longer get my thumb to hold my pinky down to hold up three fingers.
25. – True story.
33. – I’ve got one… A mother and son own and operate a tow truck company. It’s called Oedipus Wrecks. Okay, yes, horribly inappropriate, but my 10th grade literature teacher would crack up at that one.
46. – That’s why they wear masks.
3.25 Yeah I think I’ve lead everyone on a wild goose chase with this.
10. Ouch! That’s definitely a unique reason.
33. Haha I like it! Just gotta make sure the audience doesn’t know who Oedipus is and it’ll be fine.
3+4=7 just like my favourite players number! Derek King! Also when you been holding a gecko before?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Loved Derek King! And 5 years ago at camp! It’s like you don’t even follow me on Instagram lol. Thanks for the call.
