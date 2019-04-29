50 Thoughts XXVI

Posted on April 29, 2019 by

1. Selfie sticks used to flip burgers in their former life.

2. I heard on Jimmy Kimmel Live that schools are replacing analog clocks with digital clocks because kids can’t read them. Gee, if only there was a place kids could go to learn how to tell time.

3. I’m trying to figure out whether a hidden meaning can be found if you add your birth month and birth day together. Mine is 9 (September) + 2 (Day) = 11.

3.25  Share your number in the comments section for research purposes.

3.5 What does it mean, though? Best year of your life? 2011 would fit that criteria for me.

3.75 Maybe the number means something different for everyone. Anyway, have fun thinking about this!

4. The first 78 seconds (before the lyrics kick in) of the Van Halen song, Right Now, are incredible.

5. There were way too many fans at the NFL Draft.

6. In all my years playing baseball, when I hit the ball, drop the bat, and run to first base…I’ve never had any recollection of dropping the bat. All of a sudden, it’s just not in my hands anymore.

7. You will never know everything, but only everything you know.

8. Still trying to find a way to have Day 4 facial hair, all the time.

9. Imagine humans had to live in water and fish didn’t.

10. Which three fingers do you hold up to illustrate the number three? This will say a lot about you.

11. I got through the Leafs’ Game 7 loss by talking to four friends, separately, about the same 17 things. It helped.

12. Do we really need sporks? I’ve never sat in front of a food and thought, “Aw shucks, I can’t pick it up, I don’t have a spork.”

13. I always thought a t-shirt was the exclusive term for a short sleeve shirt. Apparently, you can call a long sleeve shirt a t-shirt. I don’t like it.

13.5 A long sleeve shirt is more like an “M”.

14. Using a dictionary requires you to have a vague idea of how a word you don’t know how to spell, is spelled.

15. The food stand at the library always has the best looking cookies.

15.5 It’s what’s on the inside that matters, though.

15.75 Chocolate chips.

16. I’m starting to think the link in our Twitter bio is useless.

17. Cupcakes are made in a cup. Pancakes are made in a pan. But sponge cakes are not made in a sponge?

18. Wake me up when the Formula 1 season gets interesting. Seriously, the races are on when I’m (supposed to be) asleep.

19. I don’t know if you know who Julien Baker is, but her song, Appointments, is one of those songs you can listen to in a quiet room and just think about life.

19.5 The lyric, “Maybe it’s all gonna turn out alright, and I know that it’s not, but I have to believe that it is” may or may not have seeped into my subconscious and repeats itself in my head when I wake up in the morning.

20. The people who listen to the radio are not the same people who like the songs that play on the radio.

21. I don’t watch Game of Thrones because I don’t have HBO.

22. My new hobby is going to be experimenting making different pasta sauces in a pan and throwing different ingredients in each one.

23. Is the letter “Z” last in the alphabet because it’s the only one with an alternate pronunciation? Is this its punishment?

24. I haven’t held a Gecko in far too long.

25. Ain’t no friend like a blog friend.

26. Netflix has been oddly quiet in the “New shows that everyone on Twitter is talking about” department, lately.

27. My next Blue Jays jersey will say Guerrero Jr. on the back, I don’t care that he’s seven years younger than me.

28. If I were an abandoned water bottle, I’d want to know where my human went and who’s quenching their thirst.

29. White wine in salad is a game changer.

30. My grandfather called to let me know he was saving 6-7 meatballs for me. Those are the type of phone calls I want to receive. Phone number available upon request.

31. If you ever want to feel like it’s still 2003, play a Vanessa Carlton song on YouTube and scroll through the recommendations on the right-hand side.

31.5 Sidenote: Her cover of Where The Streets Have No Name is really good.

32. Did anyone else used to watch raindrops race down their window?

33. New TV show idea: A half hour sitcom called, “Rubbing Elbows”, where every scene takes place on the subway.

34. A wonton is a golf ball that has been in the water too long.

35. Good TV shows rely on an untold backstory to propel it forward. See: The Blacklist.

36. A breeze coming through my bedroom window is one of my favourite things.

37. How people see you is not always how you see yourself.

38. Connect 3.

39. I feel like I mention Family Matters in every 50 Thoughts post.

40. I knew I had an Associative Memory before I knew an Associative Memory was an actual thing.

41. The key to any successful band is a differentiation in hairstyles between members.

42. We are two weeks away from the return of Viewing Notes for the next season of The Bachelorette. Excuse me while I go fold myself up like a lawn chair.

43. One day last week, I startled myself and dropped my deodorant as I was putting it on. I caught it against my stomach, which lead me to try and sniff my stomach to see if it smelled like “ocean surf”. The results were inconclusive, so I called in a wet paper towel for mop up duty. I still haven’t mentally recovered from this ordeal.

44. I can’t believe there are people who put milk in the bowl before the cereal.

45. Fantasy baseball really tests my patience.

46. Raccoons are so devious.

47. “In all our searching, the only thing we’ve found that makes the emptiness bearable is each other.”

48. As a kid, I thought that being able to type without looking down at the keyboard was a superpower. I now possess this superpower.

48.5 Each of my fingers has a cape because THEY ARE FLYING.

49. There’s a gap in the market for an organized meal between lunch and early bird dinner.

50. Go make someone laugh today.

Thoughts on the thoughts?

Advertisements

About Paul

I think of my blog as an all-you-can-read buffet. There's something for everyone and complimentary mints at the door as you leave.
This entry was posted in 50 Thoughts and tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

38 Responses to 50 Thoughts XXVI

  1. rebbit7 says:
    April 29, 2019 at 3:55 AM

    I am curious about #10, too (for the record, I use my index, middle, and ring fingers, although I know others use different fingers)! Agree with #21 (and also I don’t have much interest *gasp*). Haters gonna hate!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Paul says:
      April 29, 2019 at 12:50 PM

      I normally use my thumb, index, and middle finger but on occasion will use the same fingers as you. Haha I also don’t have an interest in the show but I didn’t want to start a brouhaha with fans today.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  2. Little Rants says:
    April 29, 2019 at 4:09 AM

    3.25 reminds me of creepy Indian dudes in our DMs.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Little Rants says:
    April 29, 2019 at 4:10 AM

    25 needs to be a tee shirt quote. Paul when are you selling merch?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. myattitude247 says:
    April 29, 2019 at 5:26 AM

    I have not read any of your work lately and today I finally have been able to this post is the first one I saw and you still mange to amaze me. I’m so incredibly grateful for this one today it made me smile. things have been rough and I just wanted something else on my mind thank you!
    So my number is 8 I’ve always associated this with “to infinity and beyond” maybe you’re onto something here. lol.
    #14 biggest giggle because its too true
    #19 listened to it as I was reading and hit #32 I’m not sure why but the beginning reminded me of that exact thing rain down the window and I pictured it in black and white not sure why.
    #36 I can’t tell you how many times I kept walking to my window today or outside to my porch to feel the breeze its my favorite too. When I go back to my parents house I usually will just open the window and lay on my bed to enjoy the day its different air or something.
    #48 Mavis! was my nemesis I practiced for days to perfect my typing. Now as an adult I feel awesome to be able to type without having to look at the keyboard and yet there are still some people who peck one letter at a time. I always want to ask if they had Mavis Beacon when they were in school.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Paul says:
      April 29, 2019 at 1:48 PM

      So glad this post could put a smile on your face! Thank you.

      14. Right??
      19. Definitely. It’s a slow song that would go well with a dark, rainy day
      36. It’s a refreshing feeling
      48. Lol I had Mario Teaches Typing, except all he taught me was the letters: Z, X, and C, and that my hands were too cover the entire keyboard

      Like

      Reply
  5. gigglingfattie says:
    April 29, 2019 at 7:48 AM

    3.5: Birthday is April (4) 15 = 19
    8: have you tried a trimmer not a razor?? Lol
    10: in Canada index,middle,ring; in Korea thumb, index, middle
    12: YES! What if you are only allowed to bring a certain number of items with you somewhere and you have one item left and need utensils?! Spork to the rescue!!
    17: actually cupcakes are made in a tin… 🧁
    25: you got that right!!! *high five blog friend*
    30: does your grandfather also save meatballs for non-Paul type people?
    34: omg gross Paul!
    48: now the superpower is to be able to do that on your smart phone! I have THAT superpower
    50: I’m in it dude!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Paul says:
      April 29, 2019 at 12:56 PM

      3.5 Does the number 19 have any significance to you? Tretiak was #20. Close enough?? No one reading this will understand why I brought that up lol
      8. I haven’t! Hmmm
      10. I’m a thumb, index, middle person lol
      12. Argh why so logical!
      17. Cup
      30. He doesn’t…anymore haha
      48. Yes! I can do that too with my phone. I amaze myself sometimes

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Paul says:
      April 29, 2019 at 1:21 PM

      So, you accidentally replied to my reply on someone else’s comment lol so to keep things less confusing for them, I’ll copy your comment here:

      “If people don’t understand the significance of Tretiak do we really need to be friends with them?
      Maybe you are secretly part Korean with the finger thing?
      And what if I became your grandpa’s friend? Lol I’m delightful! I won’t abuse the privilege”

      I’ve always thought my 3 finger thing is because I’m Italian. I always see relatives hold up those 3 fingers. Hmm maybe the cultures are mixing

      You can definitely be his friend, but if you want more perks you’d be friends with my grandmother – she makes the meatballs and tomato sauce using real tomatoes!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  6. Bex says:
    April 29, 2019 at 9:07 AM

    43 made me lol so you conquered 50 (if you hadn’t already). 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. thehuntress915 says:
    April 29, 2019 at 10:06 AM

    #2 = I can believe that kids can’t tell time on a clock face without it being digital, that’s sad.
    #3 = 16.
    #5=Agreed, it seemed more like a concert than the draft, and if anyone stuck around for the 7th round no one was really there, not even on the rooftops of those bars in the background. But the Steelers picked up two Michigan players and that made me HAPPY as a clam in sand. By the way why wouldn’t a clam be happy any other place? I suppose it would prefer sand than on a plate of linguine and white sauce. Just a thought.
    #30 = where exactly is your grandfather “keeping” those 6-7 meatballs for you? And why only 6-7? That seems like not enough meatballs if you ask me, lol.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Paul says:
      April 29, 2019 at 1:06 PM

      2. It is sad. I also think teachers/parents need to make it their responsibility to teach them how to read a clock.
      3. Does the number 16 mean anything to you or am I just looking for meaning where there is none?
      5. Haha now I want a plate of linguine with clams….At some point those people would’ve had to say to themselves, “I’m a mile away from the stage and can’t see anything, why am I even here?” right?
      30. LOL only 6-7 because him and my grandmother already had some. They were fairly substantial in size, I wasn’t complaining.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  8. Authoress51 says:
    April 29, 2019 at 11:40 AM

    #37 is right on! This was extremely thought provoking. Thank You

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. micqu says:
    April 29, 2019 at 2:55 PM

    So… While my husband is watching Games of Thrones, I am thinking about your thoughts. My number is 10. (February 8th…). If it was three, I would use my thumb, index and middle finger to empathise it; but it is not, and so my fingers can type this comment without visual supervision, while a soft breeze kisses my skin. I still like to watch raindrops on my window. There is just something about it. And I admit, I am quite lucky people don’t see me the way I see myself.

    (Have you seen Inglorious Basterds lately?)

    As always, Merci fir deng Gedanken.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Becky Turner says:
    April 29, 2019 at 6:09 PM

    3. Birth month (5) + birth day (25) = 30. 30 means nothing to me.
    15. Your library has a food stand??? And cookies???
    21. I also don’t watch GOT because I don’t have HBO. Even if I did, I don’t think I’d watch it.
    27. Send a Vladdy Jr. shirsey my way.
    35. AND MAKE ME MORE CONFUSED.
    38. Oh heeeey.
    45. Sorry about your drop down the standings…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Paul says:
      April 29, 2019 at 8:00 PM

      15. Oh yeah! People can get coffee or juice and they’ve got a bunch of cookies, muffins, basically any treats you’d want to eat while stuck in a library.

      21. I saw on Twitter that last night’s GOT episode was very dark and no one could see anything. WELCOME TO OZARK.
      27. Only if you send me a Buchholz shirsey
      45. My team has no sense of urgency. They still think “it’s early” and these games don’t mean as much. Might need to change my team name again to send a message.

      Like

      Reply
  11. 40andfeelinit says:
    April 29, 2019 at 7:03 PM

    49 is a very important topic. This time of day is my most powerfully hungry time. Can someone please name it (Linner? Lupper? Dunch? Dupper?) and then make a restaurant that only serves this meal. I will frequent it every day to kill my cravings without ruining my early bird dinner time.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Paul says:
      April 29, 2019 at 8:02 PM

      Dunch! I’m sold on the name. Between 1pm – 4pm there needs to be a specialized restaurant for afternoon food – whatever that may be.

      Like

      Reply
      • 40andfeelinit says:
        April 29, 2019 at 8:35 PM

        Perf! The resturant will be a chain of the same name. People will come to Dunch for small bites, tapas and appetizers. So none of us ruin our 4 oclock dinner time. And it’ll be set up like those Japanese sushi joints where everything is flying by on conveyor belts and you just grab what you want. No servers. It’s a quick in and out type joint. Shall I start looking for investors? Lol!

        Liked by 1 person

      • Paul says:
        April 29, 2019 at 8:46 PM

        Love it! This is a million dollar business we just created in minutes. Yes, look for those investors!

        Liked by 1 person

  12. peckapalooza says:
    April 29, 2019 at 8:34 PM

    3.25. – March (3) + 6 = 9… I don’t know if there’s any significance.
    10. – I used the middle, ring, and pinky fingers. I do this because at some point, I punched a wall while working for the bank and broke a tiny bone in my hand, but I didn’t realize it at the time. It healed incorrectly and I can no longer get my thumb to hold my pinky down to hold up three fingers.
    25. – True story.
    33. – I’ve got one… A mother and son own and operate a tow truck company. It’s called Oedipus Wrecks. Okay, yes, horribly inappropriate, but my 10th grade literature teacher would crack up at that one.
    46. – That’s why they wear masks.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Paul says:
      April 29, 2019 at 11:04 PM

      3.25 Yeah I think I’ve lead everyone on a wild goose chase with this.
      10. Ouch! That’s definitely a unique reason.
      33. Haha I like it! Just gotta make sure the audience doesn’t know who Oedipus is and it’ll be fine.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  13. christophermcgeownwriting says:
    April 29, 2019 at 10:59 PM

    3+4=7 just like my favourite players number! Derek King! Also when you been holding a gecko before?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.