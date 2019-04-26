How Original?

Hey there, Paul here. I am the blogger and part-time scarecrow of this blog. Don’t worry, that was just a veiled threat at the bird community. Have to keep them honest, so they don’t disturb the crop of blog posts I’m currently growing. I’m sure you can all understand.

Have I got your attention now? Great!

Today is a special day because my friend Cass asked me to be the first ever guest blogger on her site, Uniquely Cass. What an honour! Thanks for thinking I’d be able to write something good.

Not wanting to embarrass her with a post about something silly like, “What Do Dogs Think About When They’re On A Walk With Each Other?” – I’ve been working on that one for three years, NO ONE STEAL THE IDEA – I thought I’d write something that fits in with the theme of her blog and the word, “Uniquely”.

The blog post I wrote is titled, “How Original?” and discusses how social media is stripping us from ourselves and turning us into each other. I also came up with a (self-proclaimed) great quote at the end of the post, if any of you are in need of inspiring words to hang in your living room.

If you’re not already following Cass’ blog, you must. There are no ifs, ands, buts, or heretofores about it. Just do it!

So, enjoy the post! Leave your thoughts, click around, and read safely.

Thank you!

I figured I’d start this post with a quote because Cass likes quotes and it’s important to bring a sort of “thank you” gift to the blogger who hosts you on their blog. Apologies to the other bloggers I didn’t bring gifts to in the past – your Duncan Hines cake mix is in the mail. Frosting not included. It weighs too much.

Here’s the quote:

“You don’t have to do what everyone else is doing.”

via How Original? — Uniquely Cass

About Paul

I think of my blog as an all-you-can-read buffet. There's something for everyone and complimentary mints at the door as you leave.
5 Responses to How Original?

  1. thehuntress915 says:
    April 26, 2019 at 9:42 AM

    You’ve done it again Paul, you’ve gone and made my day but with that, you’ve inspired me as well. Thanks so much for always bringing a smile to my face! 🙂

  2. Authoress51 says:
    April 26, 2019 at 9:58 AM

    Congrats, I like your quote. But, please don’t tell me what to do. Lol

  3. Shelley says:
    April 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM

    So fun to see you sharing the blogosphere like you do, and at the same time staying unique. Great post – I shared a quote on Cass’s site for you to read too. Happy Blogging!

