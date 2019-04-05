Bust the writing rut.

The first thing you need to know about a writing rut is that it can happen to anyone. It can happen to you. It can happen to your friend. It can happen to your dog. It can happen to your dog’s friend. It can happen to your dog’s friend’s dog, who is imaginary.
Rut roh.
If you, or someone you know, are in a writing rut, here are some things you can do to unrut yourself.
DM your friends. DM your writing friends. Start a group chat. Complain to each other about your writing rut, in the group chat. Be rut buddies. Shift your shortcomings onto someone else. Let them carry your burden.
You will feel better about yourself when others are also unsuccessful in their writing endeavours.
Be the writing rut. Don’t let the rut consume you. You consume it. Eat or be eaten. It’s a dog eat dog world.
All together now….rut roh.
Get creative. Don’t just be creative. Get it. Think about thinking outside the box. You know why people think outside the box? They’re claustrophobic. Claustrophobia is your ticket to the outside. Claustrophobia leads to creative freedom.
But Paul, where do I begin?
Write the words. Write any words. Write about giraffes. Write about pencil crayons. Write about a kite stuck in a tree and how it’s recovery might just be the next best thing but not quite me.
Boom. Rhyme the words.
Rhyming what? Writing rut.
Write about your writing rut. Write about having nothing to write about. When you write about how hard it is to write, you inspire others to also write about how they have nothing to write about.
It’s a behind-the-screens pity party.
Next thing you need to do is get out of your own way. Get in someone else’s way. You can’t write, if someone else is stealing your material. Be a one lane road. You want to go North? Wrong. Go South. That’s where the keyboard is.
Boom. Enlightenment in the face.
Re-route the writing rut. Go places you’ve never been before. Take your words in different directions. Use a map. Be the compass. Write about your feet. Write about your friend’s feet. Write about your friend’s dog’s imaginary friend’s feet.
That’s called a writing rut roh.
When you’re done, release it into the world.
Writing is all about forcing others to read your words. Tape their eyelids open. Threaten them with pudding under their armpits. Blow in their ear. Let them know that your words are more important than anything else they could be doing.
As the saying goes, even a writing rut is right twice a day. Not once. Not thrice. But twice. Twice a day. That is one more than one. It’s two, buckle my shoe, three four, use the correct version of “your”.
Writing rut recap.
DM a friend. Get creative. Rhyme the words. Become claustrophobic. Write any words. Behind-the-screens pity party. Re-route the rut. Be the compass. Pudding pits. Twice a day.
Bust the writing rut.
This should be the next Billie Eilish song: When we fall asleep on our blogs,
Where do we go…?
DM a friend, oooh,
Start a RUT ROH-volution, ooooh
Okay Sooch, shut up.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t know who she is but as long as I get royalties I’m good with it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m dying 😹😹😹😹 okay, jokes apart. We’ve all had the writing rut. Some form of it. We go fancy and call it, “Hiatus”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Chef Paulo called it the “Hate us”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dead 💀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Also, remember the good old orange jumpsuit Panda days? I miss that! It was fun back in the day. We gotta being the fun back. 🤣
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes! That was 2015. When 8 food emojis was a comment by itself.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let’s do that again. Here. 🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮🌮 tacos.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t eat tacos. You ruined it. RUINED IT.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Whoops. 🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕
LikeLiked by 1 person
PERFECTO
LikeLiked by 1 person
🤣🤣🤣🤣
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL! Paul, are you trying to tell us you’re in a writing rut? We all still love you don’t worry!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well that’s always good to hear! I think I’m slowly coming out of my rut and this post was the start.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good! I’ve missed your shenanigans!
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you are in a writing rut Paul it doesn’t show that’s for sure! When I grow up I want to write like Paul!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This comment is going to make me float through the rest of the day. Thank you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Awesome Post!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you!!
LikeLike
😂 love this!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s a lot of rut.. lol there is no way you are in a writing rut! You are Paul!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve lacked the motivation to write anything for 3 weeks but I think my writing urge is coming back. I am Paul, after all haha
LikeLike
I’m with you! Been feeling the same way. lol As the saying goes, ‘this too shall pass’. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I get the sense a lot of us have been feeling this way lately. Here’s hoping we can snap out of it and inspire each other!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes! Absolutely!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This made me laugh 😂 thank you for your honesty! I’ve definitely been in a rut for the past two years. Only coming out of it now so this is perfect timing 🤘🏾thanks for putting a smile on my face
LikeLiked by 1 person
So happy to hear this! I’m glad I could make you smile. Writing is hard, all the best coming out of your rut.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ll be honest, I thought the title of this post was “Bust the Writing Nut” for a hot second, and I was slightly concerned, but then I cracked open my eyes a bit further and realized otherwise…rut roh. This post really spoke to me. I’ve been having a lot of trouble just thinking about doing a blog post, lately. I’ll think of a ~fantastic~ story in my mind and say “OMG, this would be a great blog post!” and then I never write it. Plus, I’ve had a lot of crazy stuff happening in my life recently (which I’m finally going to write about, thank goodness), so it’s hard to sit down and just type up whatever you want and have it sound great.
Keep on trucking along, Paul. As philosopher Kris Jenner would say, “Kim, you’re doing great sweetie!” 🙂
LikeLike