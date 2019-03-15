‘Twas the night before qualifying, when all through the track
Not a driver was steering, not even a Williams alone at the back
The tires were put on the cars with care
In hopes that qualifying would soon be there
The drivers were nestled all snug in their seats
While visions of pole position made their healthy hearts beat
And Max in his Red Bull, and Lewis in his Mercedes
Had just settled down from singing “All The Single Ladies”
When out in the stands arose such a clatter
The fans had arrived to observe all the matter
Away to their seats they flew like a flash
Tore through their pockets and emptied their cash
The sun warmed up the pit lane below
It would soon be time for the drivers to go
When, what to their wondering eyes would appear
But nineteen other cars and a first turn so near
With a little old driver, so lively and quick
I knew in a moment it must be Renault’s Danny Ric
More rapid than eagles the finish line came
And he whistled, and shouted, and passed each driver by name
Now, Sainz! Now, Gasly! Now, Norris and Russell!
On, Albon! On, Stroll! On, Bottas and all of Mercedes’ muscle!
But I heard him exclaim as he drove out of sight
Happy racing to all and to all a good championship fight!
Wow, that was fun. Not what I expected to write when I sat down, but there it is! I guess I’ll be back tomorrow with the Formula 1 post I intended to write.