‘Twas the night before qualifying, when all through the track

Not a driver was steering, not even a Williams alone at the back

The tires were put on the cars with care

In hopes that qualifying would soon be there

The drivers were nestled all snug in their seats

While visions of pole position made their healthy hearts beat

And Max in his Red Bull, and Lewis in his Mercedes

Had just settled down from singing “All The Single Ladies”

When out in the stands arose such a clatter

The fans had arrived to observe all the matter

Away to their seats they flew like a flash

Tore through their pockets and emptied their cash

The sun warmed up the pit lane below

It would soon be time for the drivers to go

When, what to their wondering eyes would appear

But nineteen other cars and a first turn so near

With a little old driver, so lively and quick

I knew in a moment it must be Renault’s Danny Ric

More rapid than eagles the finish line came

And he whistled, and shouted, and passed each driver by name

Now, Sainz! Now, Gasly! Now, Norris and Russell!

On, Albon! On, Stroll! On, Bottas and all of Mercedes’ muscle!

But I heard him exclaim as he drove out of sight

Happy racing to all and to all a good championship fight!

Wow, that was fun. Not what I expected to write when I sat down, but there it is! I guess I’ll be back tomorrow with the Formula 1 post I intended to write.

