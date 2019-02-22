Memory

Posted on February 22, 2019 by

I think about when our talks turned to text
laughed our way from one day to the next
where did they go?

we drove away like it never happened
took our things and put them somewhere else
collect dust and forget about it
all the joy fell out and was picked up by the wind
my senses found them in the little moments of every day
like life flashing before my eyes in slow motion
taking me to a place I cannot be
my mind is just a drawer, labelled memory

I think about the words I could’ve said
to the people who won’t leave my head
where did they go?

we collect all these photos to remember a time
share them with people who were not there
dilute them like ice in soft drinks
until yay, hooray, they like our filtered square
but we know what happened before and after the flash
while they see a moment that is gone in one
it’s all about scrolling, you know
so much time spent presenting an imperfect photo

I think about the moments that never had much weight
the time between the firsts and lasts
where did they go?

Written while listening to:
Punching In A Dream – The Naked And Famous (stripped version)

Advertisements

About Paul

I think of my blog as an all-you-can-read buffet. There's something for everyone and complimentary mints at the door as you leave.
This entry was posted in Poetry and tagged , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

1 Response to Memory

  1. gigglingfattie says:
    February 22, 2019 at 7:46 AM

    Wow, Paul, that was very touching.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.