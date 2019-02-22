I think about when our talks turned to text

laughed our way from one day to the next

where did they go?

we drove away like it never happened

took our things and put them somewhere else

collect dust and forget about it

all the joy fell out and was picked up by the wind

my senses found them in the little moments of every day

like life flashing before my eyes in slow motion

taking me to a place I cannot be

my mind is just a drawer, labelled memory

I think about the words I could’ve said

to the people who won’t leave my head

where did they go?

we collect all these photos to remember a time

share them with people who were not there

dilute them like ice in soft drinks

until yay, hooray, they like our filtered square

but we know what happened before and after the flash

while they see a moment that is gone in one

it’s all about scrolling, you know

so much time spent presenting an imperfect photo

I think about the moments that never had much weight

the time between the firsts and lasts

where did they go?

Written while listening to:

Punching In A Dream – The Naked And Famous (stripped version)

