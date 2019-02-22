I think about when our talks turned to text
laughed our way from one day to the next
where did they go?
we drove away like it never happened
took our things and put them somewhere else
collect dust and forget about it
all the joy fell out and was picked up by the wind
my senses found them in the little moments of every day
like life flashing before my eyes in slow motion
taking me to a place I cannot be
my mind is just a drawer, labelled memory
I think about the words I could’ve said
to the people who won’t leave my head
where did they go?
we collect all these photos to remember a time
share them with people who were not there
dilute them like ice in soft drinks
until yay, hooray, they like our filtered square
but we know what happened before and after the flash
while they see a moment that is gone in one
it’s all about scrolling, you know
so much time spent presenting an imperfect photo
I think about the moments that never had much weight
the time between the firsts and lasts
where did they go?
Written while listening to:
Punching In A Dream – The Naked And Famous (stripped version)
Wow, Paul, that was very touching.
