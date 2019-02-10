Book Tag: Two Truths, One Lie

Now, don’t be offended, but I’m about to lie to all of you. Under normal circumstances, I wouldn’t. Maybe I would, though. But that’s beside the point. Everyone still with me? Right on.

Thanks to Becky for nominating me for this Book Tag! Without any further adieu, here are the rules. Oh, and I hope you’ve been paying attention.

How To Participate

Create a post with your two bookish truths and one bookish lie—but be sure to keep it a secret so your readers can guess!

Reveal the lie in a spoiler at the bottom of your post.

Tag 8 friends to play along.

Link back to the original post.

Two Truths & One Lie

1. I once handed in a book report, without finishing the book. Thankfully, I had seen the movie.

2. I won a haul of eight books and two posters from the Scholastic Book Fair in Grade 8. They put it all in a large see-through plastic bag. I felt like Santa.

3. I used to be in a summer book club at the local library. For every book you read, you wrote your name on a piece of paper and posted it on the wall.

Nominations

I’m nominating: J, Jaimie, Linda, Michelle, and Manessah! If I didn’t nominate you but you’d like to participate, please do and just say I slighted you, or something slanderous along those lines.

Reveal

I think this is the part where I’m supposed to reveal my lie. Becky did a fancy little reveal that I’m still amazed by. Me, on the other hand, have opted for something different.

If you take the first letter from each sentence at the top of my post, before I list the rules, it spells out which answer is my lie.

BEAT THAT, BECKY. Actually, your reveal is still cooler.

Okay, the end.

Did you guess correctly?

This part is unrelated to the tag, but I just wanted to mention a book I read when I was a kid called, The Borrowers. Pretty sure there was a movie for it, too. It was about a family of tiny people living in the walls and floor of a house, who used cans as an elevator to go “borrow” things.

Anyone know what I’m talking about?

