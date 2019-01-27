No Lights, Camera, Action: A Review of Ozark

Happy Sunday, to those who celebrate!

Today, I’d like to direct your attention over to Becky’s blog, Strikeouts + Sprinkles, where we both wrote a post about the Netflix show, Ozark…or as I like to call it, Odark. That joke will make more sense in about two minutes.

Don’t worry, there aren’t really any spoilers. We talk about the show without actually talking about the show. It’s quite the tightrope walk we do.

So, check it out! The portal link is at the bottom of this post. You’ll be entertained. If you aren’t, we’ll provide a full refund.

This is something new here on Strikeouts + Sprinkles: A collab post! It features yours truly and Paul, from over at The Captain’s Speech! This post delves into both of us watching Ozark on Netflix. So, enjoy! As someone who watched four out of the five seasons of Breaking Bad, I love a good money laundering and drug cartel show. Doesn’t everyone? […]

About Paul

I think of my blog as an all-you-can-read buffet. There's something for everyone and complimentary mints at the door as you leave.
One Response to No Lights, Camera, Action: A Review of Ozark

  1. Movin' it with Michelle says:
    January 27, 2019 at 8:40 PM

    Not my kind of show so I’ll take both of your words for it! Lol!!

