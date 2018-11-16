I’ve been thinking about writing this post for about a year. It was going to be called, “Six Months Without Facebook”. Six months turned into a year and I told myself, “A Year Without Facebook” would be a suitable title.
But that never happened and now we’re sixteen months along since I deactivated my Facebook account in July of 2017. So why isn’t this post called, “Sixteen Months Without Facebook”?
Simple answer, really.
I decided that “Sixteen Months” is a phrase reserved for parents with 16-month-olds and I didn’t want to intrude on their exclusive lexicon.
I am not With Child. I am Without Facebook. There’s a U2 joke in here someone, I can sense it.
Maybe I overthought this whole thing. Overthinking may or may not be a theme throughout this post.
That being said, welcome to: “Without Facebook”.
Have you ever noticed that we live in two worlds at the same time?
There’s the default world. It’s the one where we wake up in the morning, slowly open our eyes, and then slam them shut as soon as they’re exposed to bright lights.
Then there’s that other world. It’s the one that doesn’t exist unless we look at a screen. That one seems friendlier – you can adjust the brightness.
I didn’t join Facebook until after I graduated high school, which means I was probably a little naive to a lot of the stuff going on around me at the time.
My mild naiveté was confirmed many years later when my sister got me into teen dramas like The OC and One Tree Hill, where I got to see the other side of the high school experience.
My eight years on Facebook were fine. I’m not going to sit here and act like I didn’t enjoy it, or that I didn’t look forward to creating status updates that would generate “likes” or “comments”.
In fact, Facebook was probably a stepping stone to me starting this blog because that’s when I realized how much fun it is to play with words and there was an audience for my antics.
Now, you can call it being a contrarian, being unique, or a life motto, but I hate doing what other people are doing. At the same time, I think I have the ability to say what everyone else is thinking, without being offensive.
Within that credence, I found my personality and my voice, and I put it on display on Facebook.
I distinctly remember one day when BBM was down on BlackBerry – such simpler times – and there were at least five Facebook statuses complaining about BBM being down, as if it was the end of the world.
And I’m sitting there with my BlackBerry thinking, “They can still send regular text messages to every person on their BBM list, why is this a national crisis?”
So I put up a status about it, where I basically said, “Calm down, shut up, and (something about being thankful)” because this was just days after Thanksgiving.
Immediately, I got support and the almighty “Preach!” comment. And I’m thinking, if everyone agrees with me, why am I the first to say something?
Are we all just tip-toeing around statuses we don’t agree with and making comments in our head, that help us form an updated opinion of our “friend” every time they share something?
I guess so. But that’s Facebook. That’s social media.
Social media is a house built on communication, but our silence pays the rent.
Have you ever thought about that? As we scroll, our minds jump from one status, or photo, to the next in a split second and a new thought appears in our head, linking the content to a person.
It’s not like reading a book where every word builds on the last and an image is developed in our mind. Social media forces us to hop all over the place, like we’re on a trampoline at a 7-year-old’s birthday party.
That’s a lot of hopping. Anyone need a chuck bucket?
I always appreciated the people who would share something funny in their status because that’s what I tried to do most of the time. If you’re going to be the voice in someone’s head, you might as well be a funny voice, right?
We’re all throwing darts of information into someone else’s head, every time we post something. So why not throw a dart of positivity, or truth, or humour, or vulnerability, or something we’re passionate about?
Instead, we have people leaving inappropriate comments all over the place, or using the latest trendy responses like, “Weird flex but ok”. Those four words are so sad.
I guarantee we all come across at least one moron on social media every single day.
My friends, it isn’t that hard. The beauty of typing words is that you can delete them before sending. You can censor yourself. You can, dare I say, EDIT.
We don’t need an edit button on Twitter, we just need competent people who take four seconds to proofread. There, I said it.
Back to Facebook, before I get carried away.
Somewhere along the way, I realized I no longer cared about every single one of my 373 Facebook friends. I mean, I wish everyone well – health and happiness and all that.
But what’s the long-term plan here? Am I supposed to eavesdrop on your life forever? Am I supposed to be really careful not to hit the like button on your status because we haven’t talked in five years and seeing a notification from me would be weird?
What are we doing here?
It’s just a game of Duck, Duck, Goose where no one ever calls, “Goose”.
For so long, I felt guilty about unfriending anyone, so I wouldn’t. A couple of people would unfriend me and I’d always want to know why. What did I do? We sat near each other in our seminar class, once a week for 50 minutes for 12 weeks, did that mean nothing to you?
Sounds silly, right? It was supposed to.
I finally went on a mass unfriending spree a few months before deactivating my account. I cut my friend list down to about 150, which was still way too many but I started to feel guilty about the whole thing and didn’t want people to think they did something wrong should they realize I unfriended them.
There’s that overthinking again.
Multiple things contributed to my decision to deactivate Facebook. You probably expect me to list them, but I’m not going to.
As a whole, my reason for leaving can be summed up with a simple, “I was tired of it.”
My one regret is I didn’t save any of my photos, which means if I want them, I have to reactivate my account and save them one at a time before anyone realizes my account is back up. That’s probably a solo mission in the middle of the night.
Overthinking for $600, Alex.
Will I ever go back to Facebook? Maybe, someday. I don’t really miss it, though. I deleted it off my phone and don’t think about it.
When you have Facebook, it’s almost an instinct to check it every time you pick up your phone. But if it’s not on your phone, you can’t check it and that instinct fades away.
I don’t like having too many apps – I’m at a whopping three: Instagram, WordPress, and Twitter. What are you supposed to do with more than that?
Instagram is where I post the same type of photos every year and hope no one notices. The bloggers who I have let into that world probably just rushed over to see what I’m talking about.
WordPress is where I make every blog post way too long, but don’t care.
Twitter is my favourite.
Here’s the thing with Twitter. I had a personal account for six years until I started one for this blog last year. Since I did that, I haven’t tweeted anything on my personal one because it’s way more fun interacting with people I’ve never met than it is being followed by people I no longer talk to.
My old Twitter account felt too much like Facebook – a group of people I don’t really know anymore, but are there to read my every thought. That feels awkward to me.
At the start of this year, I told myself I’d only tweet and retweet things that made me happy. That’s a pretty broad banner because sometimes I just tweet out random dreams I have, or complaints about the NHL’s ridiculous playoff format.
Somebody hold me back.
It’s so easy to share negative thoughts – my goal was to do the opposite and hopefully give people a break from some of the sewage they scroll through.
So with Instagram, WordPress, and Twitter filling my needs, Facebook felt redundant.
I was also getting uncomfortable with how a private account felt so public. Why does my reply to someone’s post on my wall need to be publicized on all of my friends’ news feed?
I digress.
If you’ve ever thought about deactivating your Facebook account, I say give it a try. If you miss it too much, all you have to do is sign in and your account is back. They make it really easy for you to return.
They also try and make it hard for you to leave.
No joke, in a last ditch attempt to persuade you to stay, Facebook lists the names of a few of your friends and says they will miss you if you decide to deactivate.
Hysterical.
I’ve gone on long enough. I’ll end with this:
Social media is a referendum on your decency as a human being. Don’t be an idiot, people will know.
“You don’t have to do what everyone else is doing.”
Have you ever thought about leaving Facebook? What annoys you about social media? Which social media platform is your favourite and why?
Questions, Comments, Concerns?
I just wrote about this on my blog. My reasoning is (slightly) different, but I am strongly considering getting rid of my Facebook account as well.
Awesome. Thanks for reading! Just a heads up, your blog name links to your former blog (I believe). If you want to fix it, click on your profile pic in the top right corner, click Account Settings, and then edit your web address. Hope that helps!
After reading your post, Paul, I thought about my own relationship with FB. I’ve had it for almost ten years, and I remember it being so much different than it is today. I feel like FB has become basically a dump-board for memes and viral videos, and less about actual status posts with ideas to share. Comments are usually tagging people or one-liners like “yas” and “preach.” I basically use FB now to stay in touch with people (via Messenger), or just stalk them in my free time (not very good, but that’s an indirect purpose FB was created for). Your idea to deactivate FB sounds like a really good idea, and I might consider doing that soon, just to see what it feels like waking up and not having a million FB notifications to check. Thanks for the inspiration, and it seems that your time off FB is doing wonders for you!
Thanks for this comment – you hit the nail on the head. It is a dump board for memes and viral videos and cliche comments. I hated that aspect of it. It used to be a fun place for statuses and photos, now it’s just like a garage sale of used items.
I don’t care that the post was long – it was thoroughly enjoyable to read, and I laughed at your ‘solo mission’ of saving your photographs in the middle of the night. 😀 That’s something I would do too. I’ve been Facebookless for about a couple of years and it is such a relief to be free from it, and I could never get the hang of Twitter. My only social media platform is here on WordPress. I like it especially because of the diversity of people I encounter and the interesting, fun, thoughtful and educating posts. There’s something to be learned every day here.
Thank you for saying that! I always justify these long posts by saying to myself that at least one person enjoys them. It is such a relief to be without Facebook. I also enjoy WordPress – I’ve made so many friends on here. No other social media platform is so welcoming. Thanks for commenting!
I left FB, deleting my account entirely, about five years ago. I’ve never regretted it because the reality is if someone can only be your friend there, then that person isn’t really your friend. So why bother with them? [How’s that for contrarian? Or as I like to think of it, getting real!]
Well said! It’s almost like a false reality where we think we have all these friends, but never talk to 95% of them. Thanks for the comment!
I think you hit the nail on the head here Paul when you said you knew how to do social media without offending anyone. This week on my blog had taught me a lot about the importance of phrasing words in a way that gets your opinion across without compromising what you are trying to say, but also saying it in a respectful way.
I’m not a fan of Facebook anymore. I deleted my account in university for about 6 months but then what do you do when you don’t get any invites to anything because your friends will literally only use Facebook? Or you’re moving half way around the world and the only way to communicate with people is through Facebook? I rejoined reluctantly but it meant I was able to still talk to those people I wanted to. I’ve been slowly getting off my account lately, but again, its the only way I have connection with some people so I keep it. Mostly just for the chat function. I don’t have the app on my phone any more which is amazing! I haven’t made a status update since the start of the summer, and since July I’ve shared one picture from my Instagram there. I check my account like once every 3 weeks and I love it. There’s way too much drama on Facebook (basically any social media really) and I’m glad to have some distance from that!
I noticed that guy causing a disturbance in your comments! I wanted to say something but he didn’t seem like a reasonable person so there was no point engaging. I think he missed your point completely and just loves playing the role of internet troll.
Oh yeah, it’s weird when people act like they’re unable to tell you about any plans because “It’s on Facebook”. I’m still sad MSN Messenger isn’t a thing anymore. That’s really all we ever needed – just the chat function. There was no pressure to post anything.
lol he was totally unreasonable. But Ely found his comment and he got a full dose of her Elyness haha! I tried to ignore him but my attempt to delete his first comment didn’t work and then it all exploded. He totally missed the point and then linked my post to something he wrote which also totally missed the point. But he was my first troll! Such an experience!
And this is so true!! MSN messenger was all we ever needed! Ooo those were the good old days! Taking forever to plan the auto “I’m away right now” line that would go out to people, or changing your name on it every few hours with new cool “graphics” ~*~I’m AwAy FrOm ThE cOmPuTeR~*~
I feel like I just got smacked in the face with nostalgia after reading that paragraph about MSN. It was the best. My friend and I would “Appear Offline” and just talk there so no one else would start a conversation with us lol
I saw Ely swoop in! You’re in good hands with her. I have her fight all my battles with others (haven’t had any yet, but still).
Haha!! I used to do the same with my friends!
And Ely is the best! She’ll have your back whenever you have any battles! And since she did me a solid, I’ll hold her hoops while she does that
Oh the parallels… I deactivated Facebook six months ago. (I think, give or take a month.) I haven’t missed it and truth be told, it took a long while until anyone noticed that I was gone. I use 4 apps daily. Instagram, Twitter, WordPress, and Messenger. Yes, Messenger works without Facebook. (but I can’t change my profile pic.)
I grew tired of Facebook, to be honest. (I wanted to write ‘frank’ but I am Cathy and saying I am Frank is just weird…)
Sometimes it feels as if I don’t exist without Facebook. Countless times I was asked if I had seen this or that on Facebook and when I replied that I hadn’t because I deactivated my account, I was made to feel like an alien. I don’t miss it and I will probably never use it again. As for Instagram, I am using it less and less too, because real life acquaintances are following my account, and it makes me censor myself and my thoughts a lot more. My favourite is still Twitter. For various reasons too, but truth me told, I don’t have many followers anywhere.
On a good day, I’d say that I am a hidden gem. On a bad day, I’d say that no one cares anyway. Maybe there is some truth in both.
(Oh and I use WhatsApp… But that doesn’t count as social media, does it?)
When I left, I told two people just so we could move our direct messages over to Twitter, but it took about 2 months before anyone asked me “Did you delete Facebook?”
I refused to download Messenger because I thought it was dumb that they separated it from the Facebook app. I can be petty sometimes lol.
Haha “to be frank”.
Oh yes, I know that “alien” feeling too. It’s like we’re telling someone we decided to stop eating food. Some people just can’t fathom life without Facebook.
I think all most of us really want is a messaging platform, WhatsApp seems to be a good option.
Love the question – what’s our ultimate goal here? It’s so true. Facebook is just a place to kill some time, minus people with small businesses or communicating for work purposes. There’s also SO many fake accounts on all social media platforms that in the end, you’re not accomplishing a whole lot.
It is a waste of time, especially when I already have Twitter and Instagram. I kinda feel bad for the people who use Facebook for business/work because they’re taking it seriously while almost everyone else is just there to troll the comments section, share memes, and say dumb stuff.
Exactly. I never get much traffic for my business so I really don’t pay much attention to it anyways 😂 it’s like the same two people who like/comment on them.
Pretty much the entire time I worked for my church and handled their social media accounts, I swore that I’d get rid of my Facebook account if my job didn’t require so much devotion to the platform. Now I’m not working there anymore and I still have Facebook. I’m definitely not on it as much, but I haven’t pulled the trigger to get rid of the thing yet. It’s only been a month, so maybe it’s just a bridge I’ve yet to cross and I’ll get there eventually. Maybe I’ll just be lazy and stop checking it and get kicked off for extreme non-use. Whatever the case, my first step should probably just be to get rid of the app on my phone. It takes up so much space!
Oh yeah, I loved getting all that storage back on my phone. I like to think it made my phone faster, but who really knows? Also, it’s one less thing to use my battery on. It sounds like you’re slowly waning yourself off of Facebook whereas I just quit cold turkey.
I could go for some cold turkey about now…
Haha well a week from now you’ll have Thanksgiving leftovers….
My question is if Facebook becomes too much for the mass public and people defect from it in droves what will replace it for many people. Now I think is the time for a suitable replacement to make itself known and established.
I love this so much. I feel like I’m in an abusive relationship with Facebook. I hate it and it makes me sad, but I keep going back. I’ve left for short spurts of time, but never deactivated. I usually unfollow everyone and then just have memes in my newsfeed until I can tolerate people again and I start following them.
Haha so what you’re saying is your relationship with Facebook can be classified as “It’s Complicated”? “Until I can tolerate people again” – that is wonderful. I like how Facebook always suggests new friends to add, as if we want more chaos on our news feed.
“Social media is a house built on communication, but our silence pays the rent.” This one knocked me senseless, Paul. I’ll be thinking about it for a while which kind of sucks since it’s almost midnight & sleep should be happening.
My app trackers used to say I spent most of my time on Facebook — now it’s more likely Instagram or Twitter but I still use FB. I think there’s a fair number of people who “follow” my blog by watching what I share instead of signing up through WordPress & I’d hate giving that up…
