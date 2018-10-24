The mirror is on top of you again

Can never see yourself from afar

Your heart beats fast like mine

Just hold on until midnight, it’ll be fine

Do you want to be found

Or just need a reason to stop hiding

You don’t know

Something changed when you weren’t looking

You’d run to keep up

If you weren’t out of breath

You’d happily fall behind

If only you knew the way

Can’t go back, can’t go forward

What were you even headed toward

It’s getting cold

It’s getting lonely

Are you afraid it’s one and only

You like the way the streets empty out at night

You like the way the lights become so bright

You like the way the moon looks

You like the way it shines

You like the way it colours the world within the crooked lines

But you hate it in the morning

One day further away

You hate it in the morning

There’s nothing to say

They’ll draw a line in the sand, call it the end

Memories fall apart every weekend

Then one day you’ll find

Your bags never packed what you needed all along

So now you’re stuck listening to what used to be your favourite song.

Advertisements