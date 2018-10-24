The mirror is on top of you again
Can never see yourself from afar
Your heart beats fast like mine
Just hold on until midnight, it’ll be fine
Do you want to be found
Or just need a reason to stop hiding
You don’t know
Something changed when you weren’t looking
You’d run to keep up
If you weren’t out of breath
You’d happily fall behind
If only you knew the way
Can’t go back, can’t go forward
What were you even headed toward
It’s getting cold
It’s getting lonely
Are you afraid it’s one and only
You like the way the streets empty out at night
You like the way the lights become so bright
You like the way the moon looks
You like the way it shines
You like the way it colours the world within the crooked lines
But you hate it in the morning
One day further away
You hate it in the morning
There’s nothing to say
They’ll draw a line in the sand, call it the end
Memories fall apart every weekend
Then one day you’ll find
Your bags never packed what you needed all along
So now you’re stuck listening to what used to be your favourite song.
This should be a song.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s the ultimate compliment, thank you! I always write poems while listening to music and a lot of the time take the rhythm of the songs and translate it in my own words.
LikeLiked by 1 person