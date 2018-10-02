Lieb(ster) It To Beaver

Golly gee, just go with it.

That was a Leave It to Beaver reference, if you didn’t know. Just because it’s 2018, doesn’t mean I can’t reference a black and white television show.

I’d like to thank Becky for nominating me for the Liebster Award! Maybe one of these days I’ll actually win it.

Rules

1. Acknowledge the blog that gave it to you and display the award

2. Answer 11 questions that the blogger gives you

3. Give 11 random facts about yourself

4. Nominate 11 blogs and notify them of their nomination

5. Give these blogs 11 questions to answer

11 Random Facts About Me

1. I have a freeze frame memory. I don’t know if that’s actually a thing, but there have been moments in my life where the world feels like it stops for two seconds to allow my mind to take a picture for me to remember.

2. In the cartoon movie of my life, Daffy Duck would be cast as me.

3. I am nearsighted.

4. I like looking at old pictures from the 70s, 80s, and 90s, to see what the world looked like. Mainly, the comically large store signs.

5. In conjunction with #4, I also like watching old news coverage of historical events. The ESPN 30 for 30 series is a perfect combination of my interests.

6. People have told me they can’t picture me ever getting mad.

7. 2011 was the best year of my life.

8. I use puns as a way to challenge myself to manipulate words, not because I find them funny.

9. When I eat a sandwich, I pick it up and flip it over so the top layer of bread is facing down as it enters my mouth.

I think it’s a normal motion, but everyone else thinks it’s weird. They also think I hold forks and spoons in an odd way.

10. I like custard.

11. I’m really good at doing math in my head.

Becky’s Questions

1. What are the best and worst purchases you’ve ever made?

Worst Purchase: The meal that came with scalloped potatoes, in the dining hall, in first year. Scalloped potatoes are disgusting and I’d rather not talk about it.

Best Purchase: I don’t even know. I don’t buy stuff unless it’s food or tickets to sporting events. Even then, I don’t like this uptick in pricing.

I guess my answer is tickets/trip to the 2014 Winter Classic (outdoor hockey game) in luxurious Michigan.

I don’t think I spent more than a few hundred dollars for the entire thing and I was there for four days, went to two hockey games, and spent New Year’s Eve at Olive Garden. Not bad for such a grand experience. What I saved in money, I lost in warmth.

Side note: TGI Friday’s provides the most American experience imaginable.

2. Who is the messiest person you know?

I probably shouldn’t answer this publicly.

3. What are your thoughts on mascots?

I don’t have a problem with mascots. I think a lot of them need to be more than a corporate costume that takes photos with fans at games and golf tournaments, though. They should have their own seat in the arena/stadium, as if they’re Santa Claus at the mall.

*Becky will hate this idea and use capital letters to say so.

4. What’s the most useless talent you have?

If I listen to music on iTunes without putting it on shuffle, when one song ends, about 48% of the time I know which song is next and start singing it in my head before it plays.

5. What was the last photo you took?

I took a picture of an omelette. I can’t reveal any further details about that at this time.

6. What song always get stuck in your head?

This doesn’t really happen to me. If anything, random songs I haven’t heard in years will pop in my head. They’re normally songs that would play in my Dad’s car when I was a kid coming home from baseball and/or going to get a haircut. Very specific, I know. The latest one was, Everybody Wants To Rule The World – Tears For Fears.

I have a soft spot for the late 90s/early 2000s “car music”.

7. What’s your cure for hiccups?

I don’t get hiccups…..

I haven’t had them since I was a kid.

8. What movie quotes do you use on a regular basis?

Anything from Home Alone 1 & 2 and Mrs. Doubtfire.

In Mrs. Doubtfire, the scene where the mom realizes Mrs. Doubtfire is actually her ex-husband and she says, “The whole time!” and then says it again in a visceral tone – yeah, I do that whenever I realize something I should’ve realized sooner.

There are a bunch of other quotes and references from that movie that come up on a weekly basis in my house.

From Home Alone, it’s “Credit Card? You got it!” and a whole bunch of other ones.

9. What’s something you’ve done that you’re proud of?

I’m proud of myself for starting this blog, mainly because blogging was never on my radar as something I’d be interested in doing.

10. Is there a show you used to watch and stopped watching and want to start again?

Scooby-Doo. I think that would make for good Viewing Notes content.

The serious answer to this question is: There isn’t really a show I stopped watching that I want to go back to.

11. What’s your worst example of procrastination?

Pretty much every assignment in university. But even then, it was all intentional. I needed to feel a little bit of pressure to put out my best work. I also like writing things in one take, rather than writing half a page every day for a week.

I don’t like to give myself time to go back and hate everything I wrote yesterday.

I guess my worst example was when I had to write an essay about “Discourse” for a Communications class.

It was 1am and I had read the word “Discourse” so many times that I no longer knew what it meant. So I texted a girl who was in my class, who also lived on my floor, and she came over to try and talk some sense into me while having a “I can’t believe you haven’t started yet – it’s 1am!!! – look on her face.

She was a saint, really.

My Questions

1. When was the last time you made a pinky promise?

2. What the heck?

3. Which of the 26 letters in the alphabet do you enjoy writing the most? Why?

4. Do you call it a backpack or a knapsack?

5. What condiments do you put on your hotdog?

6. How would a stranger sitting next to you on a bus describe you?

7. If you could travel back to a moment in history, to witness it in person, where would you go and why?

8. Why is Big Bird so big?

9. What is something you don’t understand, but wish you did?

10. Everyone is a bit weird. What makes you weird?

11. Are you okay?

I’m not going to nominate anyone.

If you want to answer my questions in a comment below, I’d appreciate it! If not, oh well.

Thanks again, Becky!

Advertisements