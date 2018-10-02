Lieb(ster) It To Beaver

Golly gee, just go with it.
That was a Leave It to Beaver reference, if you didn’t know. Just because it’s 2018, doesn’t mean I can’t reference a black and white television show.
I’d like to thank Becky for nominating me for the Liebster Award! Maybe one of these days I’ll actually win it.
Rules
1. Acknowledge the blog that gave it to you and display the award
2. Answer 11 questions that the blogger gives you
3. Give 11 random facts about yourself
4. Nominate 11 blogs and notify them of their nomination
5. Give these blogs 11 questions to answer
11 Random Facts About Me
1. I have a freeze frame memory. I don’t know if that’s actually a thing, but there have been moments in my life where the world feels like it stops for two seconds to allow my mind to take a picture for me to remember.
2. In the cartoon movie of my life, Daffy Duck would be cast as me.
3. I am nearsighted.
4. I like looking at old pictures from the 70s, 80s, and 90s, to see what the world looked like. Mainly, the comically large store signs.
5. In conjunction with #4, I also like watching old news coverage of historical events. The ESPN 30 for 30 series is a perfect combination of my interests.
6. People have told me they can’t picture me ever getting mad.
7. 2011 was the best year of my life.
8. I use puns as a way to challenge myself to manipulate words, not because I find them funny.
9. When I eat a sandwich, I pick it up and flip it over so the top layer of bread is facing down as it enters my mouth.
I think it’s a normal motion, but everyone else thinks it’s weird. They also think I hold forks and spoons in an odd way.
10. I like custard.
11. I’m really good at doing math in my head.
Becky’s Questions
1. What are the best and worst purchases you’ve ever made?
Worst Purchase: The meal that came with scalloped potatoes, in the dining hall, in first year. Scalloped potatoes are disgusting and I’d rather not talk about it.
Best Purchase: I don’t even know. I don’t buy stuff unless it’s food or tickets to sporting events. Even then, I don’t like this uptick in pricing.
I guess my answer is tickets/trip to the 2014 Winter Classic (outdoor hockey game) in luxurious Michigan.
I don’t think I spent more than a few hundred dollars for the entire thing and I was there for four days, went to two hockey games, and spent New Year’s Eve at Olive Garden. Not bad for such a grand experience. What I saved in money, I lost in warmth.
Side note: TGI Friday’s provides the most American experience imaginable.
2. Who is the messiest person you know?
I probably shouldn’t answer this publicly.
3. What are your thoughts on mascots?
I don’t have a problem with mascots. I think a lot of them need to be more than a corporate costume that takes photos with fans at games and golf tournaments, though. They should have their own seat in the arena/stadium, as if they’re Santa Claus at the mall.
*Becky will hate this idea and use capital letters to say so.
4. What’s the most useless talent you have?
If I listen to music on iTunes without putting it on shuffle, when one song ends, about 48% of the time I know which song is next and start singing it in my head before it plays.
5. What was the last photo you took?
I took a picture of an omelette. I can’t reveal any further details about that at this time.
6. What song always get stuck in your head?
This doesn’t really happen to me. If anything, random songs I haven’t heard in years will pop in my head. They’re normally songs that would play in my Dad’s car when I was a kid coming home from baseball and/or going to get a haircut. Very specific, I know. The latest one was, Everybody Wants To Rule The World – Tears For Fears.
I have a soft spot for the late 90s/early 2000s “car music”.
7. What’s your cure for hiccups?
I don’t get hiccups…..
I haven’t had them since I was a kid.
8. What movie quotes do you use on a regular basis?
Anything from Home Alone 1 & 2 and Mrs. Doubtfire.
In Mrs. Doubtfire, the scene where the mom realizes Mrs. Doubtfire is actually her ex-husband and she says, “The whole time!” and then says it again in a visceral tone – yeah, I do that whenever I realize something I should’ve realized sooner.
There are a bunch of other quotes and references from that movie that come up on a weekly basis in my house.
From Home Alone, it’s “Credit Card? You got it!” and a whole bunch of other ones.
9. What’s something you’ve done that you’re proud of?
I’m proud of myself for starting this blog, mainly because blogging was never on my radar as something I’d be interested in doing.
10. Is there a show you used to watch and stopped watching and want to start again?
Scooby-Doo. I think that would make for good Viewing Notes content.
The serious answer to this question is: There isn’t really a show I stopped watching that I want to go back to.
11. What’s your worst example of procrastination?
Pretty much every assignment in university. But even then, it was all intentional. I needed to feel a little bit of pressure to put out my best work. I also like writing things in one take, rather than writing half a page every day for a week.
I don’t like to give myself time to go back and hate everything I wrote yesterday.
I guess my worst example was when I had to write an essay about “Discourse” for a Communications class.
It was 1am and I had read the word “Discourse” so many times that I no longer knew what it meant. So I texted a girl who was in my class, who also lived on my floor, and she came over to try and talk some sense into me while having a “I can’t believe you haven’t started yet – it’s 1am!!! – look on her face.
She was a saint, really.
My Questions
1. When was the last time you made a pinky promise?
2. What the heck?
3. Which of the 26 letters in the alphabet do you enjoy writing the most? Why?
4. Do you call it a backpack or a knapsack?
5. What condiments do you put on your hotdog?
6. How would a stranger sitting next to you on a bus describe you?
7. If you could travel back to a moment in history, to witness it in person, where would you go and why?
8. Why is Big Bird so big?
9. What is something you don’t understand, but wish you did?
10. Everyone is a bit weird. What makes you weird?
11. Are you okay?
I’m not going to nominate anyone.
If you want to answer my questions in a comment below, I’d appreciate it! If not, oh well.
Thanks again, Becky!
People can never picture me mad either. And why was 2011 the best year of your life?
1. Last week. I make pinky promises all the time.
2. I KNOW, RIGHT?!?
3. Ones with long loops or swooshes – j,g,y,q
4. A backpack
5. Ketchup, mustard, relish, onions. Sauerkraut if I’m in the mood for it
6. Youd have to ask them
7. My parents wedding. The pictures make it look really pretty
8. Okies so I was watching Grey’s anatomy last night and I got this!! He has a pituitary gland tumour which is causing his growth hormones to reproduce so rapidly and that’s the reason. And if he doesn’t have it removed soon, he’ll get too big and the weight of him will crush his spine.
9. Why some people can say they forgive you and that they aren’t upset and that they don’t need to talk anymore but they are still upset and punishing you while not actually talking to you about it…
10. My positivity lol and apparently my “idea of fun is sometimes a little twisted”
11. Yeah, I guess I’m good lol
2. You answered this perfectly.
5. I respect the addition of sauerkraut!
8. Oh God. Do you think Big Bird is aware of this? DOES BIG BIRD WATCH GREY’S ANATOMY?
10. Lol now you need to explain your idea of fun
Thanks for doing this!
Haha I’m not sure if Big Bird watches tv? Haha
And sometimes I do things cos I know it will make people squirm haha like teasing them or how they are always so shocked cos I have tattoos – that shock is fun sometimes lol and I just got told it’s a little twisted
You don’t get hiccups? Thats awesome, I’m not a fan of them.
Yeah, it’s one less nuisance to deal with lol
Yes, they are so annoying.
Nice! I gladly accept the *open* nomination. I’ll be writing my post soon!
Great, looking forward to it!
I have to say, I am SUPER jealous that you don’t get the hiccups. I get them at least once a month and they are killer. Literally shake my entire body lol.
For fun, I’ll answer your questions 🙂
1. I don’t remember, but I really wish I did.
3. Lowercase ‘g’ is definitely my favorite, but I do get excited when I write a letter really well.
4. Backpack
5. None. Bun and dog only.
6. Honestly, depends on my mood/what time of day. If I’m on vacation or something, very talkative and nice. If I’m on my to or from work, I’m very standoffish and quiet.
9. God
10. Ummm well my left eye doesn’t look left and I give inanimate objects voices and feelings.
11. Not always, but currently content.
1. November 5, 2013… but I’m really not at liberty to discuss the details.
2. Right?!
3. I really don’t have a favorite. I like all the letters the same. Except for X, which I really think we could do without. I mean, really, what words exist that can’t be spelled alternatively to make the exact same sounds. And I realize that I just used three words that utilize the letter X. However, they could have been spelled ekcept, egzist, and egzact.
4. Backpack
5. Mayonnaise and ketchup. I’m waiting for the day when Heinz pulls the trigger on Mayochup.
6. A slightly younger Jack Black.
7. The release date of Empire Strikes Back in 1980 so I could watch it on the big screen without George Lucas’ special edition crap thrown in. And it’d probably be fun to spoil the whole Vader is Luke’s father thing before the end of the movie. Those poor fools don’t even know it’s coming!
8. In 1963, Jim Henson’s Children’s Television Workshop was hard at work developing a sitcom aimed at children whose main character would be a puppet (or a Muppet, if you prefer) that was meant to represent a medium-sized bird. However, when all of the major networks shot down the idea, the premise was reworked into an educational program for PBS. During the retooling process, they looked at the medium-sized bird Muppet (which was originally red) and said, “Bigger is always better… And let’s see what happens when it’s yellow.” And history was made. Later, in the mid 1980s, NBC would come back to the sitcom puppet idea, but they changed it to where the puppet was a vulgar alien who ate cats. True story.
9. Women
10. Ugh, where do I start? I have toe thumbs. I randomly spout phrases in a British accent of unknown origin. I also have a tendency to mimic other voices, usually cartoon characters or Muppets. I can’t stand chocolate.
11. I don’t know. Looking at my answer to number 10, I may be concerned that I’ve developed dissociative identity disorder.
