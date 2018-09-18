Somewhere Else, Tonight

Posted on September 18, 2018 by

It all comes down, eventually
the tape, the nail, the paint
everything can be put in a box
here, use this bag
we will hide the things you do not need
in drawers, in closets, in the back of your mind
if it cannot be seen, it must not be there
the window can stay open, though
a cool breeze needs to find someone, too, you know
the bed is no longer your size, so…
find somewhere else to be uncomfortable, tonight
there is light all around you
in the street, on the ceiling, beneath your fingers
everything you touch turns to black, however
your eyes struggle to adjust in the dark
your feet stumble up the stairs
your legs shake to find balance
your hands search, but cannot grab
you are coming down, just like everything else
in three, in two, in one
there is no noise, there is less
if it cannot be heard, it must not be there
but it is there, you are aware
hide and seek becomes obvious with one player
you can never escape
the bars around you say, welcome to jail
if you try to leave, no one will put up a fight
I just want to be somewhere else, tonight
the songs on the stereo are gone
lyrics, littered across the lawn
spelling out a message to above
show me something I can love.

About Paul

I don't know what my blog is about.
This entry was posted in Poetry and tagged , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

7 Responses to Somewhere Else, Tonight

  2. Ely says:
    September 18, 2018 at 8:02 PM

    No words. Well two. Ok 4. Ok this could never end. LOL. #PaulFanning #bloggroupie #butnotlikethat #okillstop

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Ely says:
    September 18, 2018 at 8:33 PM

    🤷🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ lol you know me so well lol

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Dutch Lion says:
    September 19, 2018 at 1:15 AM

    I really liked the “hide and seek” line. Great job Paul!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

