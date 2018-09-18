It all comes down, eventually
the tape, the nail, the paint
everything can be put in a box
here, use this bag
we will hide the things you do not need
in drawers, in closets, in the back of your mind
if it cannot be seen, it must not be there
the window can stay open, though
a cool breeze needs to find someone, too, you know
the bed is no longer your size, so…
find somewhere else to be uncomfortable, tonight
there is light all around you
in the street, on the ceiling, beneath your fingers
everything you touch turns to black, however
your eyes struggle to adjust in the dark
your feet stumble up the stairs
your legs shake to find balance
your hands search, but cannot grab
you are coming down, just like everything else
in three, in two, in one
there is no noise, there is less
if it cannot be heard, it must not be there
but it is there, you are aware
hide and seek becomes obvious with one player
you can never escape
the bars around you say, welcome to jail
if you try to leave, no one will put up a fight
I just want to be somewhere else, tonight
the songs on the stereo are gone
lyrics, littered across the lawn
spelling out a message to above
show me something I can love.
-
- Follow The Captain's Speech on WordPress.com
Fan Favourites
-
Recent Posts
- Somewhere Else, Tonight
- I Finished Watching Gilmore Girls
- 50 Thoughts XXIII
- 27
- Less Than One
- Figuring Out Fantasy Football
- Major League Baseball Should Adopt A New Schedule
- Eavesdropping: “An Ambidextrous Kicker”
- Season 4 of Gilmore Girls
- To The New Desk Chair In My Life
- The Muffin Man
- Notivation
- Viewing Notes: The Bachelorette (Becca) – Finale
- Clowns Aren’t Scary
- Just A Guy Watching Gilmore Girls
- Let Me
- Viewing Notes: The Bachelorette (Becca) – Ep. 9
- The DeRozan Trade
- Paulo Picasso-so
- Viewing Notes: The Bachelorette (Becca) – Ep. 8
Follow Me On TwitterMy Tweets
Archives
Fan Club
Recent Fan Mail
Paul on Somewhere Else, Tonight Dutch Lion on Somewhere Else, Tonight Paul on 50 Thoughts XXIII Ely on 50 Thoughts XXIII Ely on Somewhere Else, Tonight
Tags
- About Me
- Anecdote
- Blog
- Blogger
- Blogging
- Childhood
- Culture
- Fandom
- Fiction
- Food
- Friends
- Funny
- Hockey
- Humor
- Humour
- Identity
- Inspiration
- Letter
- Life
- Lifestyle
- Love
- Lyrics
- NHL
- Nostalgia
- Opinion
- People
- Personal
- Poem
- Poems
- Poet
- Random
- Reflection
- Relationships
- School
- Sports
- Story
- Television
- Thoughts
- WordPress
- Writing
Advertisements
Lovely poem, Paul!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
No words. Well two. Ok 4. Ok this could never end. LOL. #PaulFanning #bloggroupie #butnotlikethat #okillstop
LikeLiked by 1 person
Haha you said so much by saying nothing
LikeLiked by 1 person
🤷🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️ lol you know me so well lol
LikeLiked by 1 person
I really liked the “hide and seek” line. Great job Paul!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Reid!
LikeLiked by 1 person