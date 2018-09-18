It all comes down, eventually

the tape, the nail, the paint

everything can be put in a box

here, use this bag

we will hide the things you do not need

in drawers, in closets, in the back of your mind

if it cannot be seen, it must not be there

the window can stay open, though

a cool breeze needs to find someone, too, you know

the bed is no longer your size, so…

find somewhere else to be uncomfortable, tonight

there is light all around you

in the street, on the ceiling, beneath your fingers

everything you touch turns to black, however

your eyes struggle to adjust in the dark

your feet stumble up the stairs

your legs shake to find balance

your hands search, but cannot grab

you are coming down, just like everything else

in three, in two, in one

there is no noise, there is less

if it cannot be heard, it must not be there

but it is there, you are aware

hide and seek becomes obvious with one player

you can never escape

the bars around you say, welcome to jail

if you try to leave, no one will put up a fight

I just want to be somewhere else, tonight

the songs on the stereo are gone

lyrics, littered across the lawn

spelling out a message to above

show me something I can love.

