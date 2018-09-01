Less Than One

I don’t know if these words work

do I dig a hole and make things worse

sometimes some things are perfect

and then I come here

There’s a lonely place where we all reside

the empty space we spend forever trying to find

it’s somewhere out there

but never right here

Did you leave yourself behind?

What’s on the screen when you press rewind?

It’s hard to say

because it’s hard to do

the pieces of me

are different from you

and we find the same

with a different name

sometimes off in the distance

leads to a lack of persistence

but in this instance

I’ve been piling on

to the bottomless pit

thinking all this time

would eventually cover it

so bring in the concrete truck

you can pave it

and all these words

you can save it

and maybe when today

becomes tomorrow

we can wave to it

if only for a little bit

and that’ll be the end of it

When you cannot speak

but all you do is talk

your ears receive the message

meant for somebody else

which is why

these words may bring a tear

to your eye

Hello

and goodbye.

