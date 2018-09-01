Less Than One

I don’t know if these words work
do I dig a hole and make things worse
sometimes some things are perfect
and then I come here
There’s a lonely place where we all reside
the empty space we spend forever trying to find
it’s somewhere out there
but never right here
Did you leave yourself behind?
What’s on the screen when you press rewind?
It’s hard to say
because it’s hard to do
the pieces of me
are different from you
and we find the same
with a different name
sometimes off in the distance
leads to a lack of persistence
but in this instance
I’ve been piling on
to the bottomless pit
thinking all this time
would eventually cover it
so bring in the concrete truck
you can pave it
and all these words
you can save it
and maybe when today
becomes tomorrow
we can wave to it
if only for a little bit
and that’ll be the end of it
When you cannot speak
but all you do is talk
your ears receive the message
meant for somebody else
which is why
these words may bring a tear
to your eye
Hello
and goodbye.