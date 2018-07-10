Viewing Notes: The Bachelorette (Becca) – Ep. 7

I just want to point out how cool it is knowing that people who don’t watch The Bachelorette, read these Viewing Notes and become invested in the show. Your comments – especially the ones from last week – are much appreciated and make me feel like a cult leader every time.

This feels like a new genre. Not virtual reality, but virtual viewing. Like you look at words and an image appears in your head! There’s nothing like it in the world today.

Yes, I know it’s called “reading”. That’s the joke. Save your comments.

Back again this week to share her thoughts and balance my stupidity , is Cass! Her thoughts will be in bold.

~ We are in the Bahamas this week and I can’t wait!

~ Becca talks about these destinations as if she likes them more than she likes the guys.

~ The guys enter their suite, while Becca is talking to Chris Harrison who has his sleeves rolled up for the first time this season! Finally.

~ They’re having a conversation that 99% of society has via text, rather than sitting next to each other on a couch with their legs crossed. This is such a TV show.

~ “No drama” lol.

~ Oh boy, she’s falling in love.

~ Becca goes to see the guys and no one stands up.

~ There is no Rose Ceremony; there are four dates for six guys.

~ Colton gets the first one-on-one date and everyone is shocked.

~ Colton has another secret…oh my.

~ Oh, the first half hour of this episode is going to be about how Colton is a virgin and if he will share this secret, or not.

~ Did she just say he has blonde hair?? Is she colour blind?

~ Wait, I thought he did have blonde hair…..

~ Becca and Colton will be spending the day on a catamaran.

~ I hope they don’t have to feed a pet, or water a plant, or something. Oh right, it’s a TV show. Silly me. It’s so easy to forget sometimes….

~ A guy on a yellow boat appears, jumps aboard their catamaran, and says stuff that prompts them to dive in the water.

~ The last four minutes desperately needed subtitles.

~ It’s time for dinner and Colton tells her his secret.

~ “Really?” – Becca

~ Becca is looking like he just told her he spent five years in jail. Oh, now she’s left the table.

~ He just told her the biggest secret ever and she goes out for air.

~ Almost feels orchestrated.

~ Didn’t Arie do this last season when Lauren told him she loved him? He got up from the table and left?

~ How much you wanna bet Becs thought he was like super experienced?

~ Becca has a tattoo of a cross on her hand. Oh, the layers to this nonsense.

~ Becca, your dinner is getting cold. Get back in there!

~ She’s returned to the table and looks so sad while talking to him.

~ This is making me nervous too, Colton.

~ “I would never judge you.” – Becca

~ The video evidence proves otherwise.

~ She’s giving him a rose because it would be a bad look to send him home now, so she’ll just meet his family next week and then send him home after that.

~ There are literally so many secrets with him, why is she giving him a rose.

~ “Getting the rose means she accepts me for who I am.” – Colton

~ Eh, this is a PR move.

~ So she’s meeting Colton’s family, now I’m nervous about who’s going home.

~ Garrett gets the next one-on-one date.

~ Not surprised Garrett got the next date card.

~ Blake is losing his mind because he only gets to talk to his girlfriend when she’s not hanging out with her other boyfriends.

~ Blake is having a low-key heart attack.

~ Don’t worry Blake, I’ll date you.

~ Garrett and Becca are on a beach. They’re getting on a seaplane. It is named Tia. Colton should’ve had this date.

~ They’re having a picnic on a private beach and Becca tells the camera that she feels like they’re the only people on Earth right now.

~ THERE ARE PEOPLE FILMING YOU AND YOU’RE TALKING TO THEM, HOW COULD YOU BE THE ONLY PEOPLE ON EARTH?

~ Weekly reminder that I know nothing about Becca.

~ They do typical Bachelorette-Beach Date stuff, etc.

~ Yes Garret, life is short.

~ Back at the Bro house, Blake is getting the next date, which means Wills, Tarzan, and Jason have a 3-on-1, which means they should all just self-evict now.

~ If there are 6 people left and you’re still going on group dates, you ain’t the one.

~ Blake can finally breathe a little better.

~ These guys need to leave the hotel room and enjoy the Bahamas weather a little.

~ Guys, Will better get the rose on the group date, just saying.

~ The last girl Garrett brought home to meet his parents was his ex-wife.

~ Jeeze, his ex-wife was the last girl he brought home.

~ It’s around this part in every season where the show shifts from “Let’s get to know each other” to “I need to convince her to pick me in the end”.

~ Garrett tells her he’s falling in love with her and she gives him a rose.

~ My tea is ice cold, but I’m too lazy to pause the DVR and warm it up.

~ Awh the guys are talking about Blake cracking a little. I mean, he did.

~ Blake and Becca meet up on the beach, of course.

~ They’re at a beach party, dancing to music.

~ Damn, The Baha Men are making a comeback via The Bachelorette.

~ There are about 19 people at this thing. The camera angles make it look more full than it is.

~ These dance moves are so bad.

~ Actually, these moves remind me of a drunk guy I recently got pulled into dancing with at a country concert. Block that out, Cass..

~ Becca says she sympathizes with Arie and can see how he liked more than one person at the end.

~ Omg she brough up Arie…no stop.

~ They hugged, they danced, they kissed, they squinted because it was sunny, and now they’re going for dinner.

~ Oh my Lord, Colton wants Blake to go home because he is a front-runner.

~ Remember Connor and how he barely had any buttons done up…meet Blake, he does all his buttons up.

~ Blake tells her he is in love with her.

~ Becca says he’s the first guy to tell her that. “He’s no longer falling, he’s there.”

~ And just like that, all is well with Hair B&B. I have neglected that nickname and I’m sorry.

~ Blake gets a rose.

~ GO BLAKE!!!!

~ So not ready for this group date…

~ Wills, Tarzan, and Jason are now going on their date. They’re getting on a boat and aren’t talking to each other.

~ What is this, the first episode of Survivor?

~ They’re playing beach volleyball with Becca now. This feels like a consolation date, might as well just give them a $50 gift card and send them home.

~ Wills tells her his parents will be celebrating their 50th anniversary next year.

~ Jason and Becca have a chat where Becca doesn’t really talk, just accepts compliments.

~ Tarzan asks her if he is where the other guys are, since they’ve had more time with her.

~ He’s finally putting the pieces together and realizing the only 1-on-1 date he had was after Becca had a rough day and needed someone to vent to.

~ Becca is taking this opportunity to send him home. Or in this case, leave him on the beach.

~ Oh my Lord, Leo lasted longer than I thought he would!

~ I mean, I personally wouldn’t mind getting left on a beach…

~ The person who finishes in 6th place on this show never had a real shot at winning, it’s just they didn’t do anything wrong to get sent home sooner.

~ It’s no man’s land. Or in this case, no woman’s land.

~ Becca is now at an ominous dinner with Wills and Jason. There wouldn’t have been a spot at this table for Tarzan, anyway. The camera shot would be tricky with four people at a round table.

~ Another great outfit choice for Becs.

~ Becca sees Jason as a risk because he’s not as vocal as others about how he’s feeling.

~ “I have no doubt that I love Becca.” – Wills

~ Yet he’s only ever said to her that he’s “falling in love”. Becca doesn’t take that as meaning the same thing, Wills!

~ She’s giving Jason the rose. Wills is going home.

~ How can she send Wills home, I’m actually heartbroken.

~ My heart is actually broken right now.

~ Wills brought a lot to this show – customized clothes et al.

~ “I wanted to be there with you.” – Becca

~ Wills goes home in disbelief.

~ On that note, good night.

~ Side note: Next week is hometowns.

~ Next week, we meet the families…

~ But we won’t meet Wills’ family, which is heartbreaking.

~ Also, Tia makes a return with some news….clearly about Colton, obviously.

See you next week!

What stuck out to you in this episode? Tell us below, or forever hold your peace.

