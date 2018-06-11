It goes straight to my lungs and helps me breathe
you sit there and shiver thinking it’s just a cool breeze
I tell you it smells
you don’t let me finish
I say it smells like the night
but you don’t know and leave me alone
I think it smells like the night that brings me back home
There’s a fire at night, it’s begging for me
around the flickering light, we tell our story
too happy to feel hungry, we howl at the moon
and now it smells like the night
we pulled into the woods and set up until noon
with no idea where the skunk went
we’re the only ones who know what those nights meant
Bundle up, you’ll catch a cold, I’m sure of it
here comes the snow, let’s go play until we’re hit
running too slow to hide, we’re waiting to be found
and now it smells like the night
we took the powder from the ground
threw it around without anyone knowing
and traced angels because it just wouldn’t stop snowing
Oh, it smells like the night
it smells like the night it got dark at five
and it smells like the night we felt so alive
oh, it smells like the night
it smells like the night that I was there
and it smells like the night that I just didn’t care
oh, it smells like the night
it smells like the night I had to go
and it smells like the night I wanted to say no
It smells like the night it all went right
and it smells like the night, tonight.
Written while listening to: Florence + The Machine – Hunger
I had never heard this song until a few hours before I wrote this poem. I liked the power in it and thought it would help me get these words out. It did.
This is nice.
Seriously so good I want to cry! Still suffering from writers block and always feel inspired by you. Happy to have you as a friend.
This poem is absolutely lovely. I liked the fact that it rhymed because I thought nobody thinks rhyming poems are clever or great nowadays. Just wanted to know what you meant by “and it smells like the night I wanted to say no”.
