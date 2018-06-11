It goes straight to my lungs and helps me breathe

you sit there and shiver thinking it’s just a cool breeze

I tell you it smells

you don’t let me finish

I say it smells like the night

but you don’t know and leave me alone

I think it smells like the night that brings me back home

There’s a fire at night, it’s begging for me

around the flickering light, we tell our story

too happy to feel hungry, we howl at the moon

and now it smells like the night

we pulled into the woods and set up until noon

with no idea where the skunk went

we’re the only ones who know what those nights meant

Bundle up, you’ll catch a cold, I’m sure of it

here comes the snow, let’s go play until we’re hit

running too slow to hide, we’re waiting to be found

and now it smells like the night

we took the powder from the ground

threw it around without anyone knowing

and traced angels because it just wouldn’t stop snowing

Oh, it smells like the night

it smells like the night it got dark at five

and it smells like the night we felt so alive

oh, it smells like the night

it smells like the night that I was there

and it smells like the night that I just didn’t care

oh, it smells like the night

it smells like the night I had to go

and it smells like the night I wanted to say no

It smells like the night it all went right

and it smells like the night, tonight.

Written while listening to: Florence + The Machine – Hunger

I had never heard this song until a few hours before I wrote this poem. I liked the power in it and thought it would help me get these words out. It did.

