I used to stare at the street light

instead of falling asleep

there was just something about it

something so thoughtful and selfless

to lead the way when all was dark

it drew me in

until I was old enough to get out

from behind this side of the window

and walk beneath it

on empty streets

with an endless supply of fresh air

just for me

it’s what I secretly wanted

to be left alone for a little bit

without the pressure of reaching out

without the guilt of replying too late

just silence

and it’s funny because all I ever wanted

was to be in on the joke

to laugh when others laughed

to do things when others did things

I had that

but the effort to maintain it

made me feel like I was letting someone down

so I backed off

but the empty streets quickly filled up

with other breath takers waiting to steal mine

and I would let them

because I can’t help but help

I can’t resist giving a nudge in the right direction

but it’s a lonely feeling

when reciprocation comes knocking

and I can’t even dress for the occasion

I don’t even see the point

the feeling of having done anything special escapes me

like a light when the power goes out

as if nothing was there at all

so I pray for the things I want

but when the blessing arrives at my doorstep

I become paralyzed by something I can’t explain

I close the door and leave it there

a great metaphor for everyone

a great disappointment for me

and the magic disappears for a few days

the urge to become dissipates

and it’s back to staring at the street light

from this side of the window

where the fresh air is filtered by a screen

and the only emptiness is within

while on the other side of the moon

there is a life that can’t understand

the need to replace a bulb

that has spent all of it’s energy

making sure everyone else finds their way

it’s just so easy for you

to shut the blinds and carry on about your day

doing the things you think everyone is doing

it’s just so easy for you

to say yes to everything

just like I did before everything turned into a dirty word

before everything became a referendum

a plea to the jury

with proof in my hand and doubt in my heart

it’s just so easy for you

to write your little words on a rainbow

and follow them to the end

it’s just so easy for you

to do what you want to do

it’s just so easy for you

it’s just so easy

it’s just

it’s just me

but somehow I know

it’s you too.

