You’re the one my heart goes to

at the three o’clock hour

for a second more than five

stretching six until seven

was drawn out like an eight

and I’m on cloud nine

when you’re always a ten

one two three four five six seven eight nine ten

net enin thgie neves xis evif ruof eerht owt eno

But there are ten reasons why

I can’t float on the nine

even though I traced an eight

after seven grew from six

I took five for just a second

at the three o’clock hour

and my heart went to no one.

