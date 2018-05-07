And it begins

Sometime around noon

That’s when you open your eyes

And appear from your room

When you walk

Down the staircase

Your foot kisses the step

Through the hole in your sock

And the floor never seemed so far

But you don’t care

Your shirt is from Tuesday

There’s nothing you can do

And not a comb nor a broom

Will ever tame that hair

You’ve become

A character in a novel

The one that you’re reading

On the nights you have nothing to do

But the clock is watching

Peeking over your shoulder

It’s the one you cry into and say

It’s just water

But the clock can’t see

That it already

Turned your page over

And you want

Another escape

Something to clean up your latest, little mistake

There’s a mop

And a pail

Among the lost and the stale

Just sign your name on this line

But there’s a song

That’s pulling on your ear

With a chorus repeating five times

But nobody cheers

And now you’re the only one

In here

Who thinks it rhymes

And you see

Someone you want to be

They’re not you

And they’re perfect

So you wish you could

Be somebody else

You toss and you turn

As the possibilities fill your mind

Just like that movie you saw

On your birthday

When you were nine

So you pick up your book

And ask time to be kind

As you read the words aloud

And watch the clock

Slowly unwind

So you wonder

When it’ll be over

There are people you don’t know

And won’t know

Because they can’t show

But you think

There has to be a reason

There has to be a reason

There has to be a reason

There just has to be

And if you find it

One day

You may finally

Let go.

