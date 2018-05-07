And it begins
Sometime around noon
That’s when you open your eyes
And appear from your room
When you walk
Down the staircase
Your foot kisses the step
Through the hole in your sock
And the floor never seemed so far
But you don’t care
Your shirt is from Tuesday
There’s nothing you can do
And not a comb nor a broom
Will ever tame that hair
You’ve become
A character in a novel
The one that you’re reading
On the nights you have nothing to do
But the clock is watching
Peeking over your shoulder
It’s the one you cry into and say
It’s just water
But the clock can’t see
That it already
Turned your page over
And you want
Another escape
Something to clean up your latest, little mistake
There’s a mop
And a pail
Among the lost and the stale
Just sign your name on this line
But there’s a song
That’s pulling on your ear
With a chorus repeating five times
But nobody cheers
And now you’re the only one
In here
Who thinks it rhymes
And you see
Someone you want to be
They’re not you
And they’re perfect
So you wish you could
Be somebody else
You toss and you turn
As the possibilities fill your mind
Just like that movie you saw
On your birthday
When you were nine
So you pick up your book
And ask time to be kind
As you read the words aloud
And watch the clock
Slowly unwind
So you wonder
When it’ll be over
There are people you don’t know
And won’t know
Because they can’t show
But you think
There has to be a reason
There has to be a reason
There has to be a reason
There just has to be
And if you find it
One day
You may finally
Let go.