Same Old Surprise

You’re doing it again
I know you know why
there’s nothing we can do
there’s nothing left to try
just one more time, it’ll be alright
tonight, you’ll cry
tomorrow, you’ll lie
and yesterday should’ve been goodbye

so go ahead and smile as the raindrops race
to the bottom of the window, opposite your face
the clouds are out tonight, they’ll carry you home
slouched in the backseat, you’re always alone

if I could draw a dream it would look like you tonight
we would sleep all day just to sit by the moonlight
it won’t get dark unless you close your eyes
but leave them open and it’s the same old surprise

you don’t know what to think
you don’t know how to feel
you’ve been here before
and none of it is real
it’s easier to dream
it’s easier to pretend
for when the thoughts fly by
there’s one less broken heart to mend.

3 Responses to Same Old Surprise

