You’re doing it again
I know you know why
there’s nothing we can do
there’s nothing left to try
just one more time, it’ll be alright
tonight, you’ll cry
tomorrow, you’ll lie
and yesterday should’ve been goodbye
so go ahead and smile as the raindrops race
to the bottom of the window, opposite your face
the clouds are out tonight, they’ll carry you home
slouched in the backseat, you’re always alone
if I could draw a dream it would look like you tonight
we would sleep all day just to sit by the moonlight
it won’t get dark unless you close your eyes
but leave them open and it’s the same old surprise
you don’t know what to think
you don’t know how to feel
you’ve been here before
and none of it is real
it’s easier to dream
it’s easier to pretend
for when the thoughts fly by
there’s one less broken heart to mend.
What can I even say anymore about you’re poetry. RAW. REAL. AND MOVING. Every. Damn. Time! I also have 3 new other sports posts to read! You need to rename your blog to KEEPIN UP WITH THE CAPTAIN. Lol 😂
Haha thank you! I like the new name. My tagline will be “Get on board, or you’re swimming.” #Nautical
LOL! #teamgeniusstrikesagain
