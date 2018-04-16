You’re doing it again

I know you know why

there’s nothing we can do

there’s nothing left to try

just one more time, it’ll be alright

tonight, you’ll cry

tomorrow, you’ll lie

and yesterday should’ve been goodbye

so go ahead and smile as the raindrops race

to the bottom of the window, opposite your face

the clouds are out tonight, they’ll carry you home

slouched in the backseat, you’re always alone

if I could draw a dream it would look like you tonight

we would sleep all day just to sit by the moonlight

it won’t get dark unless you close your eyes

but leave them open and it’s the same old surprise

you don’t know what to think

you don’t know how to feel

you’ve been here before

and none of it is real

it’s easier to dream

it’s easier to pretend

for when the thoughts fly by

there’s one less broken heart to mend.

