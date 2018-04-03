Two Chairs

I don’t remember the street being so old
I don’t remember the basement feeling this cold
I don’t remember the sign in the grass
Better slow down, son, you’re going too fast

And the smile on their face means so much more
We’ll watch TV like we never did before
With the volume way up high
If no one moves, we never have to say goodbye

But maybe I’ll be the one to mop up the floor
The crumbs and the plums and the soup du jour
Stand out as a moment in time
All the way back to before I could rhyme

So if you are the one who makes the sun shine
My thoughts become yours and yours become mine
We can watch the cars go past
Set up two chairs and let the moment last.

About Paul

This is the part where I'm supposed to write something interesting about myself and you'll read it and think, "That's not that interesting." So let's not do that and just think about pizza instead, on the count of three. One, two, three. Donuts. Now, wasn't that interesting?
6 Responses to Two Chairs

  Cristian Mihai says:
    April 3, 2018 at 4:43 AM

    This was a fantastic poem, Paul. Loved it. Well done!

  gigglingfattie says:
    April 3, 2018 at 9:32 AM

    Aww that was such a sweet little poem, Paul!

