I don’t remember the street being so old

I don’t remember the basement feeling this cold

I don’t remember the sign in the grass

Better slow down, son, you’re going too fast

And the smile on their face means so much more

We’ll watch TV like we never did before

With the volume way up high

If no one moves, we never have to say goodbye

But maybe I’ll be the one to mop up the floor

The crumbs and the plums and the soup du jour

Stand out as a moment in time

All the way back to before I could rhyme

So if you are the one who makes the sun shine

My thoughts become yours and yours become mine

We can watch the cars go past

Set up two chairs and let the moment last.

Advertisements