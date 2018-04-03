I don’t remember the street being so old
I don’t remember the basement feeling this cold
I don’t remember the sign in the grass
Better slow down, son, you’re going too fast
And the smile on their face means so much more
We’ll watch TV like we never did before
With the volume way up high
If no one moves, we never have to say goodbye
But maybe I’ll be the one to mop up the floor
The crumbs and the plums and the soup du jour
Stand out as a moment in time
All the way back to before I could rhyme
So if you are the one who makes the sun shine
My thoughts become yours and yours become mine
We can watch the cars go past
Set up two chairs and let the moment last.
This was a fantastic poem, Paul. Loved it. Well done!
Thank you! I appreciate it.
Thank you for writing!
Aww that was such a sweet little poem, Paul!
Thank you, T!
👍
