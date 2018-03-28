Top 10 Brian Fallon Songs

I know what most of you are thinking.

A blog post about an artist I’ve never heard of. Whoop-de-doo. Next! Unless there are pancakes. Are there pancakes? I might read it if you serve pancakes.

There are no pancakes. This isn’t a restaurant. I do have a bottle of syrup, though. It’s basically a First Aid item. You can pass it around if you need an incentive to stick around.

I just made a desperate syrup pun. You better keep reading.

After all, our favourite songs are sung by people we, at one point, had never heard of. So with an open mind and a couple of ears, give this a chance.

For the rest of you who know who Brian Fallon is, I’ll sneak you some pancakes later since you’ve been so patient. Just don’t let the others see them.

I don’t know how this turned into a breakfast post. I need to stop rambling when I write. I’ve been doing it a lot lately.

This separates me from the other bloggers, though, doesn’t it? You never know what the next sentence is going to say, so you have to read it. That’s my trick. I’ve said too much.

Alright!

Brian Fallon has been in such bands as: The Gaslight Anthem, The Horrible Crowes, and Molly and the Zombies. In 2016, he released a solo album called, Painkillers. This year, he released another one called, Sleepwalkers.

There, that’s my little elementary school-esque bio.

I started getting into Fallon’s music at the recommendation of my best friend, Chris. That’s two consecutive blog posts now that I’ve mentioned “My best friend, Chris” so unless I start getting some shoutouts on his blog, I’m going to cease and desist my references.

I’m kidding.

To Chris’ credit, he had been telling me about Fallon for years (probably). But I was skeptical of his song suggestions. For the majority of our 73-year (slight exaggeration) friendship, we only ever agreed on about three songs.

The main one being, Runaround Sue. Of all songs!

In 2016, he sent me a song called, Blue Jeans & White T-Shirts by The Gaslight Anthem. I hated it before I listened to it, mainly because I don’t like wearing jeans. Other people make them seem so comfortable, but if there’s one thing I’m not, it’s other people.

Thankfully, I don’t have anything against white t-shirts and gave the song a listen.

Well knock me over and avoid me like yellow snow. I liked the song!

From there, my interest in Fallon’s music took off like a horse in the Kentucky Derby – quickly and with a foul odour .

I remember we were driving somewhere to meet friends for dinner. It was right after Fallon had released his first solo album. I sat in the car playing songs from that album on my phone – songs that Chris hadn’t heard yet.

Oh, how the turntables.

Two years later, Chris still thinks this is an elaborate hoax on my part and that I don’t actually like Fallon’s music, because the idea that we share the same taste in music is a bit too unbelievable.

What do I like about Brian Fallon’s music, you don’t ask?

Well, his lyrics actually mean something. He has a way of saying the things that we all feel at one point or another. (I’ll share some lyrics below each song so you can get an idea.)

He’s not singing the same four lines for four minutes, hoping the listener doesn’t realize that he hasn’t put an actual sentence together since Grade 6, when he did a book report on Harry Potter, like some artists.

Every few weeks, I write a poem and post it on my blog. They take me about an hour to write. A lot of them have been written while listening to a Brian Fallon song on repeat. They get me in the right headspace.

This brings me to my Top 10 list. This is strictly subjective, so if anyone disagrees with my order, you’re wrong.

But Paul, that’s not was subjective means. I know what I said!

I really hope someone is reading my blog for the first time and this is the post they stumbled upon. They’d have no clue what to make of me.

If these songs aren’t your cup of tea, they aren’t your cup of tea. Maybe I can interest you in some apple juice. What? Anyway, give them a chance. For me. But mainly yourself. Thanks.

10. Brian Fallon – Forget Me Not

Oh would you put your black dress on and visit my bones?

And bring my football top and a scarf for the cold

Playing melancholy songs that somehow made us

(Feel a whole lot better)

9. The Gaslight Anthem – Have Mercy

Now your pretty horses run wild and free

You can go and find a lover, baby, better than me

Talking snow for days with your friends in L.A.

Have mercy

8. Brian Fallon – Among Other Foolish Things

I got a picture of you on the dashboard

So I can feel like you’re watching right over me

I hope someday you’re gonna move to the city

‘Cause the lights in this town, they don’t brighten up anything

7. The Gaslight Anthem – 45

Have you seen my hands

Just look at ’em shake

And the song just keeps on repeating

Drop the needle again

And I dance with your ghost

Oh, but that ain’t the way

I can’t move on and I can’t stay the same

6. Brian Fallon – Rosemary

And I hear ya cryin’ over the phone

“Where have all the good times gone?”

Downing the glass of shouting matches

Lost in the songs they don’t write anymore

5. The Gaslight Anthem – The ’59 Sound

Did you hear the fifty-nine sound coming through on grandmother’s radio?

Did you hear the rattling chains in the hospital walls?

Did you hear the old gospel choir when they came to carry you over?

Did you hear your favorite song one last time?

4. The Gaslight Anthem – Get Hurt

I came to get hurt,

Might as well do your worst to me, hey hey

Have you come here to get hurt?

Have you come to take away from me

From me, from me

Might as well do your worst to me

3. The Gaslight Anthem – Stray Paper

You better never tell nobody but God,

All the things I’ve seen.

From high above this haunted city,

Under elected thrones of thieves.

2. The Gaslight Anthem – Handwritten

Here in the dark, I cherish the moonlight

I’m in love with the way you’re in love with the night

And it travels from heart to limb to pen

1. Brian Fallon – Nobody Wins

Hey, hey little Tommy gun

I guess we’re never gonna end up the lucky ones

If I never see you again

Have a round on me love, hallelujah, nobody wins

Well, that’s it.

Did you like any of the songs?

If you had to do a Top 10 list of your own, which artist/band would you choose?

Did the music video for Nobody Wins make you feel things?

Are you still wondering if there are pancakes?

Will you be saying “Fiddle-breadsticks” from now on?

