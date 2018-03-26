Anyone else craving Scooby snacks? I don’t know, I wrote the word “Mystery” and immediately thought of Scooby-Doo. Does anyone else do that?

Everyone’s hand went up. Perfect.

Thank you to Cass at the aptly named, Uniquely Cass, for nominating me for the Mystery Blogger Award!

Make sure you go check out her blog and give her a follow by clicking the links in the last sentence, or this one, or this one. In fact, go there now!

Everyone grab a buddy, it’s an impromptu field trip! If you don’t have a buddy, the teacher will be your buddy. In this case, I am the tea-what am I saying?

I don’t know why I’m being more ridiculous than normal today, but I hope everyone packed a lunch for this trip.

Anyways, welcome back.

The rules of the award include:

Thank whoever nominated you and provide a link to their blog. Tell your readers 3 things about yourself. Answer the questions you were asked. Nominate 10 – 20 people & notify. Ask your nominees any 5 questions of your choice; with one weird or funny question (specify).

Three Things About Me:

1. I’ve never had Nutella.

2. I really enjoy eating mashed bananas. If anyone thinks that’s weird, just remember I’m the guy who’s never had Nutella. See, it makes sense now doesn’t it?

3. I have a collection of over 200 sports magazines in my bedroom that were recently moved off my bookshelf and into a cupboard because I have a growing mountain of books on my desk (as well as a bunch on the floor that are still in their bags) and needed to put them on the shelf.

This About Me fact was inspired by one of Cass‘ since I was sitting here for 10 minutes trying to think of something.

My Answers:

1. What is your favourite activity?

Hitting baseballs at a local baseball diamond with my best friend Chris. Anything baseball related, really. I’m most comfortable with a baseball glove on my left hand. Some may say I wear it while blogging.

2. What toppings do you like on your pizza?

It depends. And I don’t know why it depends, but it does.

If it’s Pizza Nova, then I prefer just pepperoni and cheese. Though my parents will get their own pizza with green peppers, mushrooms, and anchovies, and I’ll help myself to a slice of that as well, though I’m always 50/50 on the anchovies.

If it’s from Pizza Pizza, then it’s pepperoni, sausage, and green olives.

If it’s from Papa John’s (which it never is anymore since they aren’t near me), it’s pepperoni, green peppers, and sausage.

3. What could you not live without?

Sports. I don’t know how people fill 24 hours in a day if they don’t like sports.

4. Who is your favourite band/artist?

Funny you ask this, because I’ve been working on a blog post about it.

My favourite is Brian Fallon. He’s been in multiple bands – The Gaslight Anthem, The Horrible Crowes, Molly and the Zombies – and has now gone solo for the time being.

His lyrics are second to none and a lot of his songs have played on repeat and acted as inspiration for some of my poems. I’m not a big fan of songs that don’t have a meaning to them, or just repeat the same lines 18 times and hope I don’t notice.

I’ll expand more in the post I’m writing about, but check out Nobody Wins for a taste.

5. How often do you do laundry?

Oh man. Do I embarrass myself and admit that mymomdoesmylaundry or do I Google how often a normal person does their laundry and go with that?

Don’t judge me.

I’m nominating the following blogs for the Mystery Blogger Award. Check them out!

She Gives No Fox

Hey Meghan

Sincerely, Loewe

James Proclaims!

The skye is the limit.

Myka Takes NV

Vanilla With Sprinkles

Life And It’s Adventures

No Love for Fatties

M4gical

That Extra Inch

Captain Olya

Papilow’s Home

My 5 Questions for all of you are:

If you had to put one thing in a time capsule that you would open 10 years from now, what would it be? What is your ideal meal? Are you a good speller? What is a lesser-known song that you like? How awkward are you?

If I didn’t nominate you but you would like to participate, feel free to answer the questions in the comment section below!

