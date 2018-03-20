I want another dream tonight before I wake
One more story in my head with characters fake
I will leave an empty message for you after the tone
Don’t bother calling, I don’t answer my phone
And I want to run but there’s nowhere to go
The streetlights are out and the traffic slow
And I want to cry when no one’s around
But someone’s coming, I can’t make a sound
I can’t make a sound until everyone’s gone
My words dry up and the battle won
I can’t make a sound because everyone’s gone
My words dry up and the battle done
I put my head down against my will
And the sun comes out before the final dream still
I had planned ahead to have one last laugh
But my eyes were shut, you know I ruined that
I want it back like a sweatshirt in the lost and found
You may find it by tracing my tears across ground
And if you think my words are missing or out of place
Collect them all and pass them on to another face.
“I put my head down against my will
And the sun comes out before the final dream still I had planned ahead to have one last laugh But my eyes were shut, you know I ruined that”
* My absolute favorite part, it speaks to me.
Thank you, I’m happy to hear that 🙂
Paul, you should publish a poetry book 🙂
Ha! I don’t know about that, but thank you!
Oh dear, I love it!
That means a lot, thank you!
I read this more than once, Paul…..great stuff!
Thank you, Lee!
