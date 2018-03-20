I want another dream tonight before I wake

One more story in my head with characters fake

I will leave an empty message for you after the tone

Don’t bother calling, I don’t answer my phone

And I want to run but there’s nowhere to go

The streetlights are out and the traffic slow

And I want to cry when no one’s around

But someone’s coming, I can’t make a sound

I can’t make a sound until everyone’s gone

My words dry up and the battle won

I can’t make a sound because everyone’s gone

My words dry up and the battle done

I put my head down against my will

And the sun comes out before the final dream still

I had planned ahead to have one last laugh

But my eyes were shut, you know I ruined that

I want it back like a sweatshirt in the lost and found

You may find it by tracing my tears across ground

And if you think my words are missing or out of place

Collect them all and pass them on to another face.