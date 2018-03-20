Out of Place

I want another dream tonight before I wake
One more story in my head with characters fake
I will leave an empty message for you after the tone
Don’t bother calling, I don’t answer my phone

And I want to run but there’s nowhere to go
The streetlights are out and the traffic slow
And I want to cry when no one’s around
But someone’s coming, I can’t make a sound

I can’t make a sound until everyone’s gone
My words dry up and the battle won
I can’t make a sound because everyone’s gone
My words dry up and the battle done

I put my head down against my will
And the sun comes out before the final dream still
I had planned ahead to have one last laugh
But my eyes were shut, you know I ruined that

I want it back like a sweatshirt in the lost and found
You may find it by tracing my tears across ground
And if you think my words are missing or out of place
Collect them all and pass them on to another face.

About Paul

This is the part where I'm supposed to write something interesting about myself and you'll read it and think, "That's not that interesting." So let's not do that and just think about pizza instead, on the count of three. One, two, three. Donuts. Now, wasn't that interesting?
8 Responses to Out of Place

  1. myattitude247 says:
    March 20, 2018 at 3:42 AM

    “I put my head down against my will
    And the sun comes out before the final dream still I had planned ahead to have one last laugh But my eyes were shut, you know I ruined that”

    * My absolute favorite part, it speaks to me.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Jiyaraobreeze 🌷 says:
    March 20, 2018 at 4:29 AM

    Paul, you should publish a poetry book 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. leegschrift says:
    March 20, 2018 at 1:42 PM

    Oh dear, I love it!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Lee Dunn says:
    March 20, 2018 at 5:19 PM

    I read this more than once, Paul…..great stuff!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

