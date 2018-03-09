The Chills Beneath This Sweater

Rocks are heavy

they can weigh you down, they can break scissors

when covered with a sheet, they are powerless

doesn’t that explain so much?

When the chill comes knocking at my spine

I don’t know what appears in my mind first

it’s everything all at once

it’s the car ride through the storm

watching the wipers unable to keep up

it’s the slippery floors, it’s the big puddle

it’s the small room, it’s my room

it’s the first meal and the first hello

it’s the thing you should be writing down

it’s the people you see, it’s the laughs you share

it’s you, it’s only you

and sometimes it feels like a dream

and sometimes it feels like a myth

and sometimes it feels like it never happened at all

that’s what hurts

but there’s a sweater, right

and it’s proof, right

you wear it now the same way you did then

hood up, face down, tears rolling before the credits

that’s just the way it is

and when you smell something similar, you turn around

it must be right behind you

it must be sneaking up on you

it must be with you, still

but it’s not there, you just wanted it to be

just like everything else you want

you want to be picked up and dropped off

right in the middle, the very centre, the focal point of it all

because you are the revolving door

but you can spin, and spin, and spin

and never go in the same direction

you want to know why

you want to know the truth

you want to know the deep, dark, ugly truth

well, the truth has expired

and you can sit there and be angry about it

and you can sit there and stare at the sky and wonder why

and you can sit there and do nothing at all

but at the end of the day, when the lights go out and your brain turns on

you are sitting there under a sheet and you are powerless

now tell me, doesn’t that explain so much?

