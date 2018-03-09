The Chills Beneath This Sweater

Rocks are heavy
they can weigh you down, they can break scissors
when covered with a sheet, they are powerless
doesn’t that explain so much?
When the chill comes knocking at my spine
I don’t know what appears in my mind first
it’s everything all at once
it’s the car ride through the storm
watching the wipers unable to keep up
it’s the slippery floors, it’s the big puddle
it’s the small room, it’s my room
it’s the first meal and the first hello
it’s the thing you should be writing down
it’s the people you see, it’s the laughs you share
it’s you, it’s only you
and sometimes it feels like a dream
and sometimes it feels like a myth
and sometimes it feels like it never happened at all
that’s what hurts
but there’s a sweater, right
and it’s proof, right
you wear it now the same way you did then
hood up, face down, tears rolling before the credits
that’s just the way it is
and when you smell something similar, you turn around
it must be right behind you
it must be sneaking up on you
it must be with you, still
but it’s not there, you just wanted it to be
just like everything else you want
you want to be picked up and dropped off
right in the middle, the very centre, the focal point of it all
because you are the revolving door
but you can spin, and spin, and spin
and never go in the same direction
you want to know why
you want to know the truth
you want to know the deep, dark, ugly truth
well, the truth has expired
and you can sit there and be angry about it
and you can sit there and stare at the sky and wonder why
and you can sit there and do nothing at all
but at the end of the day, when the lights go out and your brain turns on
you are sitting there under a sheet and you are powerless
now tell me, doesn’t that explain so much?